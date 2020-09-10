Pure Parima to Add New Colors to Its Popular Egyptian Cotton Sheet Lines

COLUMBUS, N.J., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Parima has built a reputation for providing the best Egyptian cotton sheets and duvet cover sets available. In anticipation of the 2020 holiday season, the luxury bedding supplier will be adding brand-new sheet colors called Spa and Linen to its well-performing Yalda and Ariane product lines.

"Pure Parima is passionate about providing consumers with the beautiful, high-quality Egyptian cotton bedding they need to design cozy and luxurious bedrooms," said Faisal Yaqoob, the brand's marketing manager. "To that end, we're thrilled to be offering two more sheet colors from which customers can choose."

Both the Yalda and Ariane sheet lines will be adding two new shades to their current offerings. Boasting luxuriously soft double-hem stitched sheets, the Yalda line is made from 100 percent Giza Egyptian Cotton and offers a smooth pearl finish. Also manufactured with 100 percent Egyptian cotton, Ariane sheets feature romantic scroll embroidery and a silky-soft feel. Currently, the Yalda and Ariane sheets are available in White, Ivory, Tan, Grey, Soft Peach, Charcoal, and Icy Blue. However, shoppers will now be able to purchase both sheet styles in Spa and Linen.

Unlike many of the sheet retailers out there, Pure Parima sells only Egyptian cotton sheets that feature the Cotton Egypt Association's seal of approval. This distinction indicates that Pure Parima bedding is made from 100 percent Egyptian cotton sourced from the Nile River Valley and bedding produced at a vertically certified plant. Boasting extra-long staple fibers, Egyptian cotton sheets are softer and more durable than sheets made with short-staple cottons and blends. Additionally, Egyptian cotton sheets allow for greater breathability, making them a popular choice among hot sleepers.

"We believe that families deserve to know what goes into their bedding," said Yaqoob. "Along with selling the best Egyptian cotton sheets on the market, we take steps to ensure our products are free from harmful chemicals and substances. The result is that our sheets are more comfortable for those with sensitive skin."

Pure Parima Egyptian cotton sheet sets come complete with a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, and two coordinating pillowcases. (Note that the twin-sized set includes only one pillowcase.) Additionally, Pure Parima offers customers a 100 Night Risk-Free Trial. If bedding items don't meet a buyer's needs, they can return them within 100 days for a full refund. For more information about Pure Parima sheets and other products, call today or shop the selection online.

