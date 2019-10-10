Pure Paws Hemp Heading to Pet Connections Expo for First Time to Showcase Premium Hemp-Derived CBD Products for Pet Industry

"Our customers have told us that the quality of ingredients is number one when shopping for CBD," said Kevin Collins, co-founder and co-CEO of Global Widget. "We designed a human-grade product line that will help your pet with their health and wellness needs."

Pure Paws Hemp was first made available to distributors earlier this year. A 2018 study published in the Frontiers of Veterinary Science Journal found that CBD can help increase comfort and activity in dogs. The FDA has not yet evaluated the effectiveness of CBD in pet products to treat, cure or prevent any disease.

The following Pure Paws Hemp products are available for distributors:

CBD dog biscuits: 15-count dog biscuits featuring 10 milligrams of hemp extract per biscuit

CBD paw butter: 2-ounce container of paw butter, containing 150 mg of CBD

CBD pet shampoo and conditioner: 6-ounce bottle of 2-in-1 pet CBD shampoo, containing 150 mg of CBD

CBD pet oil: available in 150 mg, 375 mg, and 1,000 mg in salmon, beef, and chicken flavors

CBD cat oil: 125 mg CBD hemp oil, specially formulated with Omega-3 for cats

For more information on partnering with Global Widget and Pure Paws Hemp, distributors can visit https://purepawshemp.com/wholesale/.

About Pure Paws Hemp:

Pure Paws Hemp is a team of animal lovers passionate about natural health care for pets. We conduct independent third-party lab tests to verify the purity of our products. With Pure Paws Hemp, we designed a unique, human-grade product line that will help your pets look and feel their best. Our products contain no unnecessary chemicals and include CBD dog biscuits, paw butter, pet shampoo, pet oil, and cat oil. Learn more about Pure Paws Hemp at www.purepawshemp.com and follow Pure Paws Hemp on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

