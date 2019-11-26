Pure Planet Club launches eco-friendly Marine Collection toilet paper with six ocean-inspired designs

SYDNEY, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Did you know that every year, at least 9 million trees are flushed down toilets and 8 million tonnes of plastic flood the oceans, all to make standard toilet paper? To combat the devastating effects a simple trip to the loo can have on the environment, global household brand Pure Planet Club introduced their tree-free and plastic-free range of eco-friendly toilet paper back in 2017. Now, this month, the brand has launched their new Marine Collection with six ocean-inspired designs to celebrate all the creatures large and small they are saving one roll at a time.

Christina Kjaergaard, Commercial Manager at Pure Planet Club says, "Toilet paper is something we can't avoid using, but we can make the conscious choice to use plastic-free options and therefore minimise damage to our environment. Since launching in 2017, we have seen an increasing demand in the US market for plastic-free, plant based, sustainable solutions for everything we do in life; toilet paper being one of many areas for improvement."

All Pure Planet Club toilet tissue is:

100% plastic-free and tree-free.

Made from 100% plant-based materials, bamboo and sugarcane waste.

Biodegradable and made from renewable and recycled materials.

Septic-safe, vegan-friendly, cruelty-free, BPA-free and recyclable.

3-ply!

The new-look Marine Collection toilet paper in 190 sheet rolls (regular length) is available in six designs:

Dugong – Did you know it's thought that dugongs were the inspiration for maritime fables of mermaids and sirens…

– Did you know it's thought that dugongs were the inspiration for maritime fables of mermaids and sirens… Orca – Whale poop, or ambergris can fetch up to $180,000 and is sought after to use in luxury fragrances.

– Whale poop, or ambergris can fetch up to and is sought after to use in luxury fragrances. Seahorse – Did you know sea horses are the only animal on the planet in which males bear offspring?

– Did you know sea horses are the only animal on the planet in which males bear offspring? Seal – Did you know micro-plastics have been found in seal poop – one of the first signs of the effect of plastic on the marine food chain.

– Did you know micro-plastics have been found in seal poop – one of the first signs of the effect of plastic on the marine food chain. Turtles – Oddly enough, some turtles poop and breathe through the same openings – weird!

– Oddly enough, some turtles poop and breathe through the same openings – weird! Whale – Blue whales are the largest animals to have ever lived on Earth, growing over 30m long and weighing over 130,000kg.

The truth about the impact of standard toilet paper on the environment. Did you know?

It takes approximately 140 litres of water to make one roll of standard toilet paper

15% of the world's deforestation is from the creation of toilet paper

Global toilet paper production wipes out approximately 27,000 trees per day, which is equivalent to around 9 million trees per year.

It takes 1 acre of trees to provide enough oxygen for 18 people per year.

Trees combat Global Warming by lowering the air temperature from evaporating water in their leaves.

"Through our shared belief that there are more sustainable solutions for our everyday business, we can make small changes that go a long way to protect future generations," says Christina.

Pure Planet Club's new Marine Collection toilet paper is available now for RRP $60 per 36 pack carton, or $54 per carton with a 10% discount on subscription, both include delivery to your door.

www.pureplanetclub.com

SOURCE Pure Planet Club