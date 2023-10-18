PURE Plastic Surgery releases medical white paper: Ultrasound-Guided BBL Surgery; Using Ultrasound Technology to Increase Procedure Safety and Improve Patient Satisfaction

  • New trend in plastic surgery is safety, making Dr. S. Alexander Earle, MD, FACS, of PURE Plastic Surgery in Miami highly sought after for his commitment to safety, education and transparency.
  • Ultrasound technology reduces risks associated with Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) surgery and improves results.
  • In Florida, as of 2023, ultrasound guidance is required to perform BBL surgery; however, Dr. Earle has used the technology since 2019 making him an expert in its use.
  • Dr. Earle has performed almost 2,000 safe BBLs to date.

MIAMI, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PURE Plastic Surgery today releases medical white paper: Ultrasound-Guided BBL surgery; Using Ultrasound Technology to Increase Procedure Safety and Improve Patient Satisfaction, authored by Dr. S. Alexander Earle, MD, FACS.

Dr. Earle is a pioneer in the field of plastic surgery having initiated the use of a portable ultrasound machine during BBL procedures in 2019, prior to the 2023 Florida legislation requiring its use. Dr. Earle has performed almost 2,000 safe ultrasound-guided BBL surgeries to date – an accomplishment he credits to his early adoption of ultrasound technology.

BBL surgery involves the transfer of fat to the buttocks region to enhance its size and shape. Considered one of the most dangerous plastic surgeries in the world, it is also one of the fastest growing.

"The new trend in plastic surgery is safety," says Dr. Earle. "The goal of this whitepaper is to illustrate that BBL surgery does not require surgeons to sacrifice patient protection for beautiful results."

The medical whitepaper discusses how high-frequency sound waves and real-time imaging reduce risks by allowing surgeons to see precisely where to inject the fat and ensure placement into the correct soft tissue compartment.

Full whitepaper: https://www.pureplasticsurgery.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/WHITEPAPER_Ultrasound-Guided-BBL_EARLE_v7-.pdf

Dr. Earle performs ultrasound-guided BBL (video): https://youtu.be/R8wt3Qp2ieI

For information on ultrasound-guided BBL training, please contact: (786) 245-7622.

About Dr. Earle
Dr. S. Alexander Earle, MD, FACS is an ivy-league educated double-board certified plastic surgeon and owner of PURE Plastic Surgery and PURE Aesthetic Center in Miami. He is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, president of The World Association of Gluteal Surgeons (WAGS) and a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. 

