Pure Portfolios hires Ann Owen as Director of Impact Investing

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Portfolios is pleased to announce the hiring of Ann Owen, CFA, as Director of Impact Investing, where she will be responsible for developing Pure Portfolios' ESG & Impact Investing platform.

Owen has over 30 years' investment management and analysis industry experience. Prior to joining Pure Portfolios, Owen was a Senior Portfolio Manager & Senior Vice President in U.S. Bank's Wealth Management division, and a Senior Portfolio Manager at U.S. Trust, Bank of America. Before joining U.S. Trust, Owen was a Portfolio Manager at BMO Harris and Wells Fargo. Owen began her career at Yale University's Endowment Fund, where she served as a Financial Analyst. Owen received an undergraduate degree and a MBA from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and is a CFA charter holder.

"David and I were deeply impressed by Ann's drive, passion and creative problem-solving skills, together with her ability to understand the values of our clients in helping to design targeted investments that emulate their core beliefs. Ann's ability to think outside of the antiquated wealth management box perfectly aligns with our firm's core principles and we are pleased to welcome her into the Pure Portfolios family," said Nik Schuurmans, Founder and Managing Director of Pure Portfolios.

"Pure Portfolios' unique model of pioneering a progressive client-centric experience meant that joining the firm was a great fit given my investment background and my passion for pursuing better and more forward looking outcomes both for investors and society. Socially responsible investing can have a profound impact on the world in which future generations will inherit and I am deeply excited to help Pure Portfolios build out their ESG & Impact Investing platform," said Ann Owen.

"At Pure Portfolios, we recognize the importance of socially responsible investing and our clients have expressed great interest in making a social or environmental impact with their wealth. We are incredibly excited to have Ann join Pure Portfolios and take the lead in developing a differentiated Impact offering that aligns with and honors our clients' values," said David Gewant, Co-Founder & Managing Director of Pure Portfolios.

Pure Portfolios was created to shake-up and disrupt the traditional wealth management model by tying fees to client outcomes. Through education, radical transparency, and embracing technology, together with best-in-class partnerships and service providers such as tru Independence, the Pure Portfolios team seeks to be a true advocate for their clients' interests.

About Pure Portfolios

We believe investment managers need to get back to the fundamental reason the industry exists: to grow client assets. Pure Portfolios strives to align performance with client expectations and, for qualified clients, if we fail to do our job, we receive less compensation. Pure builds custom portfolios aimed at reducing the cost of owning financial assets and striving to maximize net after-tax returns. In addition, we will never employ salespeople. We are asset managers, not asset gatherers. By putting investors first, Pure can raise the standards of professional conduct within investment management. Through education, promoting the highest ethical standards, and providing each client with a Statement of Investor Rights we will be an advocate for change. For more information, please visit www.pureportfolios.com.

