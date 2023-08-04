PURE PRAIRIE POULTRY™ BRINGS KEY EXECUTIVES ON BOARD

Further Drives Commitment to People and Operational Excellence

CHARLES CITY, Iowa, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, two highly experienced meat industry executives joined an already seasoned leadership team for Midwest premium chicken provider, Pure Prairie Poultry™. Now entering its second year of production, the company continues to invest in its people strategies, and to focus on operational excellence as foundations for its premium quality chicken offerings and customer experience. Karen Moody came-on to lead the company's people strategies as vice president of human resources and Mark Page to drive operational excellence as vice president of operations. 

"As a company our vision is to make the chicken business a personal one. By offering both premium quality attributes and a talented and engaged workforce, we intend to attract those customers and consumers who appreciate our Midwestern values and approach to business," said Brian Roelofs, president, and CEO for Pure Prairie Poultry. 

Karen Moody comes to the chicken integrator with a breadth of decades' long strategic and operational experience in the human resources field, with food companies like Marathon Cheese Corporation, West Liberty Foods, Shearer's Snacks, and Snyder's-Lance Inc.

Mark Page joins Pure Prairie Poultry with strong food operations experience, including 25 years with Minnesota-based chicken provider, GNP Company. Most recently, Page served as vice president of operations for egg producer Sparboe Farms and Nature's Path Foods. Page's appointment replaces outgoing chief operating officer, Bob Wolfe, as he retires from the industry with more than 30 years in leadership roles. 

"There's nowhere like the nation's heartland when it comes to work ethic and integrity in everything we do, and I'm proud to say Karen and Mark bring those qualities with them to Pure Prairie Poultry. I look forward to the next chapter with both as part of our leadership team," concluded Roelofs. 

About Pure Prairie Poultry™
Founded in 2021, Pure Prairie Poultry, Inc. delivers premium quality chicken products to retail, deli, and foodservice segments. All natural, air-chilled, and highly trimmed, offerings come from chickens raised under strict animal welfare standards, with no antibiotics ever, and fed a vegetable- and grain-based diet (no animal byproducts). Owned and operated by experienced midwestern poultry leaders and family farmer partners, it's through community support, farmer involvement and ownership that Pure Prairie Poultry™ helps to build the health and wellbeing of its rural communities for years to come. The company's state-of-the-art, tray-packaging facility is in Charles City, Iowa. Pure Prairie Poultry™: Where the Good Life Grows™

