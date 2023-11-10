PURE PRAIRIE POULTRY™ LAUNCHES NEW RETAIL BRAND

Fresh Chicken Products Now Available at Coborn's, Cashwise, and Marketplace Stores

CHARLES CITY, Iowa, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It's been just shy of two years since the Midwest's premium chicken newcomer, Pure Prairie Poultry™, purchased a state-of-the-art chicken processing facility in Charles City, Iowa, that showcased its air-chilled technology. Now, its launched its charter retail brand, named after the company—Pure Prairie Poultry™, emphasis on "pure." Initially offered at more than 50 locations across Coborn's, Cashwise, and Marketplace stores in Minnesota, North Dakota, and Wisconsin, the company has big plans to grow throughout the Midwest and beyond. With a focus on quality, consistency, and offering personalized service to its customers, the company's vision is to take customers and consumers back to a time when chicken tasted pure, and relationships were the underpinning of its offerings.

Fixed weight packages, air chilled, and well-trimmed products, the all-new fresh chicken line-up offers attractive attributes like no antibiotics (NAE), vegetarian diet (no animals by-products), and more environmentally sustainable #1 PET plastic recyclable tray. The clear package allows consumers to see the all-natural chicken inside. Fixed weight scannable trays save labor hours, because retailers do not need to weigh and price each individual package.

"Our premium quality offerings start with a smaller chicken, which means more tender products," stated Brad Vokac, vice president of sales and marketing for Pure Prairie Poultry. "The air-chilling process provides a better touch, cooking, and taste experience for customers and consumers. And well-trimmed products, with no added salt or solutions, gives buyers what they pay for—all natural, pure chicken," Vokac added.

According to Vokac, the company's initial offerings also save time for retailers, because consistent piece sizes are featured in fixed-weight packages. With labor continuing to challenge nearly every industry, the company has removed extra hours tied to weighing and labeling individual packages. "Fixed weight packages not only save time, money, and labor, they allow retailers the flexibility to merchandise packages any way they'd like, similar to what they're accustomed to doing for other grocery items. Not having price labels also allows consumers to see the product inside the package, which is an important element of our overall 'pure' value proposition," Vokac concluded.

In addition to fixed weight packages, air-chilled, and well-trimmed products, the 10, all-new fresh chicken line-up offers attractive attributes like no antibiotics ever (NAE), vegetarian diet (no animal by-products), and a more environmentally sustainable #1PET plastic recyclable tray. These include:

Pure Prairie Poultry ™ Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast Fillets, 16-ounce package

Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast Fillets, 16-ounce package Pure Prairie Poultry ™ Chicken Breast Tenders, 14-ounce package

Chicken Breast Tenders, 14-ounce package Pure Prairie Poultry ™ Boneless Skinless Chicken Thighs, 20-ounce package

Boneless Skinless Chicken Thighs, 20-ounce package Pure Prairie Poultry ™ Chicken Drumsticks, 20-ounce package

Chicken Drumsticks, 20-ounce package Pure Prairie Poultry ™ Bone-In Chicken Thighs, 20-ounce package

Bone-In Chicken Thighs, 20-ounce package Pure Prairie Poultry ™ Family Pack Chicken Wing Portions, Wingettes and Drummettes, 1.75 pounds

Family Pack Chicken Wing Portions, Wingettes and Drummettes, 1.75 pounds Pure Prairie Poultry ™ Family Pack Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast Fillets, 2 pounds

Family Pack Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast Fillets, 2 pounds Pure Prairie Poultry ™ Family Pack Chicken Drumsticks, 2.25 pounds

Family Pack Chicken Drumsticks, 2.25 pounds Pure Prairie Poultry ™ Family Pack Bone-In Chicken Thighs, 2.25 pounds

Family Pack Bone-In Chicken Thighs, 2.25 pounds Pure Prairie Poultry™ Whole Chicken, Without Giblets, 3.65 pounds

The company will support consumer sales through an on-package QR code which takes consumers to

Pure Prairie Poultry's website. It will also focus on consumers through its social media channels and communities.

"In addition to our products, we want consumers and customers to get to know us from the inside out. Along with our pure, quality offerings, consumers will appreciate that our farmer partners have ownership in Pure Prairie Poultry. This is something unique to the industry, and it reinforces our commitment to our relationships," concluded Vokac.

About Pure Prairie Poultry™

Founded in 2021, Pure Prairie Poultry, Inc. delivers premium quality chicken products to retail, deli, and foodservice segments. All natural, air-chilled, and well-trimmed, offerings come from chickens raised under strict animal welfare standards, with no antibiotics ever, and fed a vegetable- and grain-based diet (no animal byproducts). Owned and operated by experienced Midwestern poultry leaders and farmer partners, it is through community support, farmer involvement, and ownership that Pure Prairie Poultry™ helps to build the health and wellbeing of its rural communities for years to come. The company's state-of-the-art, tray-packaging facility is in Charles City, Iowa. Pure Prairie Poultry™: Be Sure It's Pure™.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES:

[email protected]

FOR SALES INQUIRIES:

[email protected]

SOURCE Pure Prairie Poultry, Inc.