PURE Programs Expands Excess & Surplus Lines' High Value Homeowners Insurance Into The Gulf Coast And Georgia

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PURE Programs announced today expansion into Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Georgia, giving owners of high value, higher-risk homes in these states access to an exceptional insurance experience and broader coverage than is typically found in the Excess & Surplus (E&S) market. PURE Programs offers best-in-class claims handling and proactive risk management, along with broader coverage specifically designed for high value homeowners. With a granular approach to pricing, clients with more favorable risk characteristics will receive more competitive pricing. In addition, brokers work directly with PURE Programs' dedicated in-house high net worth E&S underwriters as well as PURE Programs' state-of-the-art policy quoting and administration systems.

Across the region, PURE Programs will offer coverage for homes with a rebuilding cost of $1M to $50M that do not qualify for admitted coverage due to location, negative elevation, prior losses, rental exposure, or another reason. PURE Programs will also offer coverage for Excess Flood1, Jewelry, Fine Art and other Collectibles by endorsement, and a Builders Risk policy for homes under construction or renovation2.

Highlights of PURE Programs include:

Broader coverage specifically designed to address the needs of high value homeowners: Included in PURE Programs' High Value Homeowners policy is Extended Replacement Cost coverage, which provides up to 200% of the insured limit for non-wind related losses and up to 125% of the insured limit for hurricane or named storm related losses, should the cost to rebuild after a loss prove greater than the limit of insurance shown on the declarations page; a waiver of the All Other Peril deductible in the event of a large loss; and a loss prevention allowance to help cover the cost of taking steps to prevent a loss from reoccurring.

Exceptional service for individuals with higher risk homes: PURE Programs' customers have access to concierge-level services, including but not limited to:

Claims Handling: When a policyholder calls to report a claim, they speak directly to a licensed in-house adjuster, which means they often tell their story once and the settlement process begins immediately.

Risk Management Consultation: In-house team of Risk Managers help to determine the right amount of coverage, realize all the premium credits customers qualify for, and advise on steps customers can take to protect their homes.

Member Advocates: A team of professionals deliver concierge-level service before, during and after a claim.

Catastrophe Response Capabilities: When a catastrophic event is forecast, a team is deployed to the area along with emergency equipment and supplies. Contracts are in place with arborists and restoration firms, reserving them exclusively for policyholders, significantly reducing or eliminating wait time.

Simple and Efficient: Customers are enrolled in a direct bill quarterly installment plan at no charge, and policy documents are available immediately once the policy is bound.

A more efficient process for brokers: In addition to the confidence that their clients are better served, brokers benefit from dedicated E&S underwriters, online quoting for faster turnaround, agency download, a direct bill process, and processing of surplus lines' taxes and fees.

"PURE Programs is quick and responsive, and offers the broader coverage that our clients with multi-million dollar homes need, and, more importantly, I have every confidence our clients will be exceptionally well served should they make a claim," said Margaret Ann Pyburn, Executive Vice President at Cobbs Allen.

In addition to the Gulf Coast and Georgia, PURE Programs is also available in Florida, California, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina and South Carolina. Licensed P&C brokers in these states do not need to hold an E&S License to introduce business to PURE Programs.

To learn more about PURE Programs, please visit http://www.pureinsurance.com/programs .

1 Excess flood coverage not available in Louisiana.

2 Construction and renovation coverage not available in Texas.

About PURE Programs

PURE Programs is a managing general underwriter specifically designed for successful individuals and families that require a non-admitted solution, and offers an unmatched experience for both retail producers and policyholders. Policies are written by independent partner insurers who are rated A or better for financial strength by A.M. Best. PURE Programs, LLC holds producer licenses in some, but not all states. Verified diligent effort required. This literature is descriptive only. Coverage is subject to the language of the policy, as issued, and may not be available in all jurisdictions. Policies arranged by PURE Programs do not confer the benefits of being a Privilege Underwriters Reciprocal Exchange member, including Subscriber Savings Accounts. California license #0L59097.

