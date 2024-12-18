PURE Property Management's Taylor Cooper Receives Prestigious NARPM Industry Award for Outstanding Early Leadership

CHARLESTON, S.C., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Taylor Cooper, operations manager at PURE Property Management of South Carolina, received the Rocky Maxwell New Member Achievement Award at the National Association of Residential Property Managers (NARPM) Annual Convention in Dallas. The award honors one outstanding new member annually who demonstrates exceptional contributions and leadership during their first 18 months of NARPM membership.

Taylor Cooper, Operations Manager at PURE Property Management of South Carolina

"Rocky Maxwell set a very high bar for property management professionals in serving the industry," said Eric Wetherington, MPM, RMP, vice president of operations & strategy at PURE Property Management and 2019 NARPM national president. "Taylor exemplifies this spirit of service, making significant contributions to advancing the industry through leadership at PURE and within her NARPM chapter."

Since joining NARPM in 2022, Cooper advanced from Charleston chapter social media committee chair to secretary, driving significant growth in membership, event attendance, and vendor partnerships. Her efforts attracted high-profile industry speakers and established growth and transition programs ahead of her new role as president-elect/vice president in 2025.

"' From the industry, for the industry' is a mantra I've heard since day one at PURE, and I take it to heart. This recognition inspires me to continue elevating our industry," said Cooper. "Building and growing a strong network of professionals who share NARPM's vision for excellence is crucial for driving meaningful industry change."

"Since joining PURE as a property manager in 2022, Taylor quickly advanced to a leadership role within the company," observed Jayci Holton, MPM, RMP, director of leasing and 2012 NARPM national president. "It's no surprise to me that her professional growth at PURE mirrors her dedication to the industry and her deserved recognition."

About PURE Property Management

PURE Property Management, recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Startup Employers in 2024, is the fastest-growing profitable residential property management and technology company in the U.S. Operating in over 50 premiere, investable markets across 22 states, PURE deploys technology to scale operational efficiencies and deliver simple, satisfying experiences for clients and residents. Visit RentPURE.com or call 87-RENT-PURE to learn more.

