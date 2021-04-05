Pure Protein® and Body Fortress® #FightHunger With Walmart

RONKONKOMA, N.Y., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fighting hunger means more than just feeding an empty stomach. It means fueling people's dreams, hopes and ambitions for the future. That's why Pure Protein®, one of the fastest growing protein brands in the market today,1 and Body Fortress®, America's #1 selling muscle and strength development powder brand¥, are excited to announce they are teaming up with Walmart to help support the retailer's "Fight Hunger. Spark Change." campaign.

Beginning today through Monday, May 3, consumers who purchase select Pure Protein or Body Fortress products at one of Walmart's 4,700 locations across the US, on Walmart.com or via the Walmart app will help secure a meal for a local Feeding America® food bank.*

2021 marks the eighth year of the annual "Fight Hunger. Spark Change." campaign. Over the last seven years, Walmart has secured over 1 billion meals, with the help of their customers and suppliers.

The company's latest blog post, available here, has more information about the campaign and how US consumers can get involved to help #FightHunger.

About The Bountiful Company

The Bountiful Company is a global leader in health and wellness, living at the intersection of science and nature. As a manufacturer, marketer and seller of vitamins, minerals, herbals, supplements, protein bars and powders, we are focused on enhancing the health and wellness of people's lives. The brands of The Bountiful Company are some of the most trusted in the world including Nature's Bounty®, Solgar®, Pure Protein®, Osteo Bi-Flex®, Puritan's Pride®, Sundown®, Body Fortress®, MET-Rx®, Ester-C® and Dr.Organic®. For more information, visit Bountifulcompany.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

1 IRI MULO L52W ending 9.27.20

¥Source: IRI, MULO, 52 WE 2/21/21

*For each participating product purchased at Walmart from April 5 to May 3, 2021, the manufacturer will donate $0.10 to Feeding America® up to its max donation. $1 helps secure at least 10 meals by Feeding America for local member food banks. Visit Walmart.com/FightHunger for details.

