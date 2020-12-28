Pure Protein® Kicks Off Partnership With Christopher Joyce

RONKONKOMA, N.Y., Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Protein® today announced it has officially partnered with social media fitness enthusiast Christopher Joyce for a new marketing campaign. Most-known for his viral dumbbell/barbell handstand videos, Chris collaborated with Pure Protein® – one of the country's fastest growing sports & active nutrition brands – for their latest TV commercial, which is now airing nationwide.

The TV spot, which features Chris and his iconic handstands and pushups, highlights the brand's reputable high protein, low sugar^ and great taste, in addition to its ready-to-drink shakes and protein bars. With a shared passion for health and wellness, the sports brand has also signed Chris on as an official Pure Protein® brand influencer.

View the company's latest blog post here to view the commercial and learn more, including how the brand was able to make Chris' lifelong dream come true.

The Nature's Bounty Co. is a privately held, global leader in health and wellness with a rich history and proven track record in the nutritional market. As a manufacturer, marketer and online seller of vitamins, dietary supplements, minerals, herbals, protein bars and powders, and ethical beauty products, we are committed to supporting consumers' wellness needs through high quality products backed by science. The brands of The Nature's Bounty Co. are some of the most trusted in the world including Nature's Bounty®, Pure Protein®, Solgar®, Osteo Bi-Flex®, Dr.Organic®, Sundown®, Body Fortress®, MET-Rx® and Ester-C®. For more information, visit us at NaturesBountyCo.com or follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

^All Pure Protein products contain 5g of sugar or less.

