Pure Relief Launches New Immune Support Gummies

"Pure Relief always aims to curate the best quality products and bring them to customers in a consumer-friendly way," says Michael Melton, Pure Relief Founder and CEO. "We're confident that our new Immune Support gummies will allow our customers to receive all the benefits of CBD seamlessly integrated into their everyday routine."

The new Immune Support Gummies are vegan and support a daily wellness regimen. As part of the special launch of the company's new product, which are priced at $59.99 with a subscribe and save option of a ten percent discount, those who order will receive a complimentary Pure Relief cloth face mask.

CBD gummies are made with natural fruit and hemp extracts, offering users a delicious way to enjoy all the benefits associated with CBD. The suggested serving for the new Immune Support gummies is one piece, twice daily.

To purchase Pure Relief's new Immune Support gummies, visit www.purerelief.com .

ABOUT PURE RELIEF

Pure Relief was founded by former tire store owner Michael Melton, who saw in CBD a solution to the opioid epidemic in his home state of North Carolina. The company's mission is to offer the best CBD products to help people find their moments of relief. Pure Relief is deeply committed to educating customers by making sure they understand CBD and how hemp-derived products can improve their lives.

CONTACT: Chad Fabrikant, 305-438-9200, [email protected]

SOURCE Pure Relief

Related Links

https://www.purerelief.com

