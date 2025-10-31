Pure Romance Celebrates National Sex Toy Day with Live Shopping Marathon

CINCINNATI, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Romance, the #1 sexual wellness and intimacy brand in the world, will celebrate National Sex Toy Day with a 12-hour live shopping marathon on November 4, streaming from 12 PM ET to Midnight exclusively on PureRomance.com. The broadcast will include live product demonstrations, certified sex educators, intimacy experts, and real-time Q&A — giving shoppers trusted information and a private way to confidently explore their pleasure needs.

For more than 30 years, Pure Romance has empowered women and couples to prioritize sexual health and connection, selling over $3 billion in products worldwide. With this next step into live commerce, the brand continues its commitment to pairing expert education with innovative retail experiences.

Pure Romance is the first sexual wellness brand in the world to integrate recurring live shopping directly into its own e-commerce platform. Beginning in November, the company will host livestream shopping every Thursday through Sunday, featuring exclusive offers, product drops, and interactive educational segments available only in real time.

During the National Sex Toy Day marathon, Pure Romance will award more than $10,000 in giveaways, including the grand prize All-Inclusive Tropical Getaway for two. Viewers can expect expert-led programming, interactive polls, and limited-edition bundles designed to promote intimacy, wellness, and fun — all within a judgment-free environment.

Event Highlights:

Live Stream: November 4, 12 PM ET – 12 AM ET (Midnight)





12 hours of sexual wellness education and product insight





Live Q&A with certified sex educators and intimacy experts





Exclusive pricing, limited bundles, and on-air product drops





More than $10,000 in giveaways throughout the day





Grand prize: All‑Inclusive Tropical Sexcation for two





Streaming privately and securely on PureRomance.com





Ongoing November schedule: live shows every Thursday–Sunday

Register here: https://pureromance.com/pages/lmu-live-shopping

Media Contact:

Suzanne Murray

[email protected]

SOURCE Pure Romance