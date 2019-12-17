Pure Silver Creative Teams Up With Uberall to Bring Online Listings Management & Location Marketing to SMB Customers

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Uberall, Inc. , the digital platform delivering 'Near Me' Brand Experiences for brick-and-mortar customers, today announced that Pure Silver Creative -- a marketing solution for small businesses and franchises -- has signed on with Uberall's channel partners program. With the partnership, Pure Silver will now leverage Uberall's platform, unlocking even greater location marketing opportunities for its clients.

"We're excited to extend our capabilities in location marketing services through Uberall," said John Armatas, CEO at Pure Silver. "Adding their platform to our solution set will allow our clients to manage all of their listings and make sure they're discoverable among new prospects. It'll also ensure that their existing customers can easily find location information. We're confident that this solution will offer great value to our clients."

Pure Silver Creative helps small to midsize business and franchises with their marketing efforts. They provide marketing solutions that range from content marketing, email marketing, social media, web design, search engine optimization and more. Pure Silver strives to be the go to agency all small businesses need to successfully market their business.

"Location marketing is a critical opportunity for Pure Silver's customers to boost foot traffic and increase loyalty," said Lex ten Veen, EVP Strategic Partnerships, at Uberall. "Our solution will provide their brands with a best-in-class experience that will ultimately help them expand their business and keep existing customers happy."

Since 2017, Uberall has enabled content, SEO and digital marketing agencies serving SMB and enterprise clients the ability to unlock location marketing's revenue potential by offering Uberall as a customizable white-labeled solution. With Uberall, partners can provide high-value listings optimization and reputation services to their clients to boost local search results, customer engagement and foot traffic to their locations. Uberall is helping channel partners scale and grow their businesses through a compelling location marketing product, coupled with expert guidance, industry best practices, support, and a dedicated partner growth manager. Uberall's flexible approach, with hands-on support and dedicated subject matter experts, can serve as an extension of the partner's location marketing knowledgebase.

For more information about Uberall, visit: https://uberall.com/ .

About Uberall, Inc.

Uberall delivers a memorable 'Near Me' Brand Experience for SMB and enterprise resellers to offer clients along every step of today's customer journey — from online interactions to offline sales.

Resellers can establish new, powerful revenue streams by helping clients stand out in a highly fragmented online space and giving consumers a seamless digital to brick and mortar experience.

Uberall solutions enable businesses to easily manage search and discovery, engagement and conversion in real-time on all online platforms — mobile, voice and desktop — across websites, mobile apps, store locators, search engines, maps, social platforms and advertising networks.

Uberall is headquartered in Berlin, with additional offices in San Francisco, London, Paris, Amsterdam, and Cape Town. Its clients include Fortune 500 companies and industry leaders from all over the world.

Learn more at https://www.uberall.com .

About Pure Silver Creative

Pure Silver Creative works with franchises and SMBs to optimize their local store and search environments through reputation management, Google Analytics, PPC, SEO and keyword tracking.

The team at Pure Silver Creative works with clients to put together plans that are both manageable and affordable. The fact that founders have owned small businesses and have had to make the same decisions SMB's make everyday, puts them in a unique position to help their clients.

Learn more at https://puresilvercreative.com

