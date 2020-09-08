Pure Skin & Scalp Therapy Studio Opens First-Ever Mood Room in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Skin & Scalp Therapy Studio , the studio known for whole-beauty experiences that nurture individuals to help them look, feel, and be their best self, today announced, it's opening the first-ever Mood Room in Culver City, California.

The Mood Room is a beautiful space that radiates positive energy while removing the noise of the world, creating the perfect atmosphere for personal and transformative experiences. The Mood Room is designed to be a safe space for you to be authentic, to relax and disconnect, to be inspired and tap into your most creative self, to motivate and drive passion, to dance and vibe to your favorite playlist, or even to just exist in your own way. No two experiences will be alike, it is simply undefined and unfolds as you create it.

"I created the mood room because I want it to serve as a reminder for everyone to pay attention to how they feel and to take time for themselves and give themselves permission to feel better," said Juliet Okonkwo, Founder of Pure Skin & Scalp Therapy Studio. "Your experience is curated from the moment you walk in, from the ambiance of beautiful scents to the colors and energy that surrounds you. I want everyone to thrive, be their best self, and to leave feeling better than they did when they walked in."

The Mood Room is a place for you to practice your dance moves, self-reflect, journal, quiet your mind, get clarity or just take deep breaths, listen to and feel your music, or even just to live in the moment for a moment. Whatever you need, and that can change from day to day, is here for you. The studio staff's focus is to support you and help you to make the most of your time in the beautiful space.

The mood room is available for appointments starting September 10, 2020 and is available for single appointment purchases or multiple appointment packages. To book your appointment and tap into the supply of unlimited joy, please visit Mood Room at Pure Skin and Scalp.

About Pure Skin & Scalp Therapy Studio:

Pure Skin & Scalp Therapy Studio is a soothing space offering tailored and pampering scalp and hair treatments. Our treatments are unique with custom formulated product blends and therapies customized to meet each clients' needs. We believe all of our clients are VIP, therefore our services are performed in private rooms fully equipped to complete the entire treatment and service from start to finish.

