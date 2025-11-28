Pure Source Announces Strategic Black Friday Manufacturing Incentives to Help Personal Care and OTC Brands Scale for Q1 & Q2 of 2026

MIAMI, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Source, a leading FDA-registered, cGMP-compliant skin care manufacturer and high-volume producer of OTC, cosmetic, and body care products, has announced a specialized Black Friday initiative designed for personal care, skincare, and wellness brands preparing for major upcoming retail launches.

In the contract manufacturing industry, Black Friday represents more than a retail event, it's the critical window where brands secure manufacturing capacity for the year ahead. To support rapid growth and faster time-to-market, Pure Source is offering exclusive incentives that allow brands to reserve early production slots and accelerate their launch schedules for 2026.

A Strategic Launch Advantage for Personal Care and Skincare Brands

Pure Source is a top hair care manufacturer and one of the most trusted organic skin care manufacturers in the USA. The company is uniquely positioned to help companies scale innovative skincare products, OTC treatments, and high-demand personal care formulas. By securing production capacity now, brands can strengthen distribution, improve operational efficiency, and avoid costly delays during the competitive retail reset.

"Early planning is the key to every successful product launch," said Jared Meyerson, Chief Operating Officer. "Our Black Friday capacity incentives give brands the opportunity to scale with confidence, whether they're launching new formulas, expanding into retail, or preparing for seasonal demand."

Featured Capability: High-Volume, Complex Production

As part of this initiative, Pure Source is highlighting its advanced production capabilities:

Pure Source's cGMP-certified facility specializes in technically challenging applications including Bag-on-Valve (BOV) sprays, OTC products, Minoxidil hair loss treatments, and high-performance facial and body care formulations. This makes Pure Source a preferred partner for brands seeking a personal care product manufacturer capable of supporting large-scale, multi-channel distribution.

Why Brands Choose Pure Source

Full Turn-Key Service

As a vertically integrated personal care manufacturer, Pure Source manages everything from R&D and formulation to regulatory review, compounding, filling, packaging, and final Quality Assurance release, all under one roof.

Retail Readiness

With decades of experience producing innovative skincare products that meet strict national retail standards, Pure Source supports placements in Walmart, Amazon, Sephora, Ulta, Target, CVS, Walgreens, and premium specialty retailers.

Strategic Capacity Planning

Early contracting ensures production capacity, protecting brands from supply chain disruption and improving speed-to-shelf for new launches.

To secure this exclusive Black Friday incentive and reserve production capacity for your 2026 product launches, brand leaders, founders, and R&D executives are encouraged to contact Pure Source today.

About Pure Source

Pure Source is a leading FDA-inspected, cGMP-certified manufacturer of OTC and personal care products. The company specializes in producing innovative skincare, hair care, face care, and body care formulations. Pure Source provides turnkey solutions that help brands scale quickly while maintaining exceptional regulatory and quality standards.

To learn more about Pure Source's turnkey manufacturing capabilities or to discuss upcoming production needs, brands are encouraged to contact Pure Source directly. Visit www.thepuresource.com or call (305) 477-8111 to speak with a team member.

