Pure Storage Advances Commitment to Deliver True Storage Flexibility and Modernization to Enterprises Everywhere with Expanded Evergreen Portfolio

With the new fleet-level Evergreen//Flex, enterprises can balance the benefits of a cloud operating model with traditional hardware ownership

LOS ANGELES, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at Pure//Accelerate® techfest22, Pure Storage® (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers the world's most advanced data storage technology and services, reaffirmed its commitment to deliver simple, reliable, and scalable storage with the introduction of Evergreen//Flex, a new fleet-level Evergreen architecture, which extends the power of Pure's Evergreen™ technology to the full Pure portfolio. By unlocking and moving stranded storage capacity to where it is needed most, Evergreen//Flex enables unrivaled storage efficiency and grows Pure's portfolio of Evergreen-based subscription services.

The inflexible, labor-intensive delivery of traditional storage has long challenged organizations embarking on transformation – from high costs, short technology refresh cycles, forklift upgrades, and storage rebuys to unplanned downtime, high-risk data migration, and overall data storage complexity.

Global enterprises, however, are on a path to embrace flexible, consumption-based operating models, and are increasingly investing in modern technologies and services that optimize for stronger value over time. To support customers in this journey, Pure redefined the antiquated business models underpinning traditional storage infrastructure, enabling enterprises to bring data storage capacity where it is needed most, ultimately driving flexibility and efficiency across the industry.

Pioneered in 2015, Pure's subscription-based Evergreen Storage program paved the way for the new era of IT ownership by delivering a true subscription to innovation. Often imitated, but never matched by industry peers, Evergreen prioritizes cost efficiencies, a longer, sustainable technology lifecycle, and modernization without disruption. Since launch, the program has successfully delivered over 10,000 non-disruptive controller upgrades to more than 3,000 customers. Recognizing the need for further flexibility and transparency across storage, Pure launched the first true consumption-based service model for storage, Evergreen//One (formerly Pure as-a-Service), in 2018.

To advance its unrivaled leadership in delivering Storage-as-a-Service (STaaS) while supporting customers where they are in the journey to embracing flexible delivery models, Pure is expanding its broad portfolio of Evergreen offerings:

Evergreen//Forever (formerly Evergreen Gold) : Evergreen//Forever offers organizations traditional appliance ownership with a subscription to software, ever-modern hardware, and a world-class customer experience. Evergreen//Forever ensures organizations are benefiting from an always-modern infrastructure subscription to support a system that gets better over time.

(formerly Evergreen Gold) Evergreen//Forever offers organizations traditional appliance ownership with a subscription to software, ever-modern hardware, and a world-class customer experience. Evergreen//Forever ensures organizations are benefiting from an always-modern infrastructure subscription to support a system that gets better over time. Evergreen//Flex : A new fleet-level Evergreen architecture, offering users an unprecedented way of running storage efficiently, while saving power. Evergreen//Flex provides the flexibility and adaptability to move performance and stranded capacity to where data and applications need it most, with the security and control that comes from ownership. The latest model brings the modernization of Evergreen//Forever beyond the box, and is the most efficient way to run a fleet of storage enabled by an asset utilization model.

: A new fleet-level Evergreen architecture, offering users an unprecedented way of running storage efficiently, while saving power. Evergreen//Flex provides the flexibility and adaptability to move performance and stranded capacity to where data and applications need it most, with the security and control that comes from ownership. The latest model brings the modernization of Evergreen//Forever beyond the box, and is the most efficient way to run a fleet of storage enabled by an asset utilization model. Evergreen//One (formerly Pure as-a-Service): Evergreen//One offers organizations a true consumption-based service model for storage, delivering flexibility, transparency, and simplicity, along with proactive monitoring and non-disruptive upgrades while satisfying performance and usage SLAs. With Evergreen//One, Pure takes on the responsibility of delivering storage where it is required, offering on-demand storage service with the flexibility of on-premises deployment.

"The growth of our Evergreen portfolio is a testament to Pure's commitment to uncomplicating data storage and meeting customers where they are in their transformation to embrace new consumption models. Further distinguished with the launch of Evergreen//Flex, Pure offers the broadest procurement flexibility and choice across the storage industry today. We're incredibly excited to continue offering our customers the ability to achieve better outcomes with flexible, simple storage." – Prakash Darji, General Manager, Digital Experience Business Unit, Pure Storage

"Enterprises want modern, flexible storage consumption models that enable agility and adaptability as customer demands fluctuate. The growing Pure Storage Evergreen portfolio – and the addition of Evergreen//Flex – not only balances the need for flexibility and simplicity, but drives high performance and scalable, efficient outcomes to support customer growth." – Susan Middleton, Research Vice President, Flexible Consumption and Financing Strategies for IT Infrastructure, IDC

To learn more, visit https://www.purestorage.com/products/staas/evergreen/flex.html .

