Pure Storage and Komprise Extend Data Management Partnership to Enable File Replication

CAMPBELL, Calif., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Komprise, a leader in analytics-driven data management-as-a-service, and Pure Storage, the IT pioneer that delivers storage as-a-service in a multi-cloud world, today announced that Pure will partner with Komprise to provide Komprise Asynchronous Replication to deliver reliable data replication for Pure FlashArray™ file customers. As an existing partner, the expanded agreement adds data replication capabilities to the company's existing reseller offerings.

"Flexibility, simplicity and performance are the cornerstones of Pure's technology," said Shawn Hansen, FlashArray General Manager, Pure Storage. "Together with Komprise, innovating in robust file replication will extend our market leadership in unified enterprise storage."

Komprise Asynchronous Replication for FlashArray Files replicates file data seamlessly to provide a safe, consistent recovery point for disaster recovery scenarios. Key capabilities include:

Granular Data Replication: Since file data sets can be very large, customers can choose whether to replicate entire shares or specific managed directories. Replications can also be scheduled to fit customer needs.

Since file data sets can be very large, customers can choose whether to replicate entire shares or specific managed directories. Replications can also be scheduled to fit customer needs. Streamlined Management: Manage multiple FlashArray replications with a single intuitive console. Automate enterprise-scale replications using APIs.

Increased Availability: Minimize data loss with a consistent replication copy always available. Replicate to another FlashArray with speed and agility.

"File data is growing fast and enterprise IT organizations need a simple, reliable, efficient way to protect file data against ever-changing threats and disasters," said Kumar K. Goswami, CEO Komprise. "By expanding our strategic partnership with Pure Storage we are now able offer an integrated data replication solution that leverages the performance and efficiency of Pure along with the intelligent data management simplicity and scale of Komprise."

Availability and More Information

Komprise Asynchronous Replication is available now – contact your Pure representative for details and read the press release: Pure Provides New Levels of Performance. For more about the Komprise and Pure Storage partnership and to register for a webinar on the new solution, visit komprise.com/pure.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) gives technologists their time back. Pure delivers a Modern Data Experience™ that empowers organizations to run their operations as a true, automated, storage as-a-service model seamlessly across multiple clouds. One of the fastest-growing enterprise IT companies in history, Pure helps customers put data to use while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. And with a certified customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers is among the happiest in the world.

About Komprise

Komprise empowers businesses to take control of their data and save costs with no interference to applications, users, or hot data. Komprise Intelligent Data Management provides a foundation for analytics-driven data management, which is key to putting data in the right place at the right time across all storage. Learn more at www.komprise.com .

For more information, press only:

Tara Lefave Stred, [email protected]

SOURCE Komprise

Related Links

http://www.komprise.com

