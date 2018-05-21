Pure Storage Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results

"Pure has delivered another strong quarter as we lead the industry in delivering new data-centric architectures that enable enterprises to succeed both today and tomorrow," said Pure Storage CEO Charles Giancarlo. "The combination of our innovative business model, first-to-market technology innovations, and focus on customer success drove continued momentum in Q1."

Approximately 300 new customers joined Pure Storage in the quarter, increasing the total to more than 4,800 organizations. New customer wins in the quarter include: ALDI International, Barnes & Noble Education, Inc., U.S. Department of Energy, Paige.AI, and Panasonic Taiwan.

"Q1 marked a great start to fiscal 2019, growing 40% year-over-year in revenue and exceeding our operating margin goal," said Tim Riitters, CFO of Pure Storage. "We are focused on driving industry-leading growth and profitability in our business."

New Revenue Accounting Standard

Pure Storage adopted ASC 606, the new standard related to revenue recognition effective February 1, 2018. Prior period financial information in this press release has been adjusted to reflect the adoption of this new standard. Please also refer to our earnings presentation on investor.purestorage.com for further information.

First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Highlights

The following tables summarize our consolidated financial results for the fiscal quarters ended April 30, 2018 and 2017 (in millions except percentages, per share amounts and headcount, unaudited):

GAAP Quarterly Financial Information



Three Months Ended

April 30, 2018

Three Months Ended

April 30, 2017

Y/Y Change Revenue

$255.9

$182.6

40% Gross Margin

65.0%

65.2%

-0.2 ppts Product Gross Margin

66.0%

67.3%

-1.3 ppts Support Subscription Gross Margin

61.6%

57.5%

4.1 ppts Operating Loss

-$61.9

-$58.2

-$3.7 Operating Margin

-24.2%

-31.9%

7.7 ppts Net Loss

-$64.3

-$57.2

-$7.1 Net Loss per Share (Basic and Diluted)

-$0.29

-$0.28

-$0.01 Weighted-Average Shares

223.8

205.8

18.0 Headcount

>2,300

>1,800

~500



Non-GAAP Quarterly Financial Information



Three Months Ended

April 30, 2018

Three Months

Ended April 30, 2017

Y/Y Change Gross Margin

66.3%

66.4%

-0.1 ppts Product Gross Margin

66.3%

67.6%

-1.3 ppts Support Subscription Gross Margin

66.3%

62.1%

4.2 ppts Operating Loss

-$15.3

-$25.3

$10.0 Operating Margin

-6.0%

-13.9%

7.9 ppts Net Loss

-$16.2

-$24.3

$8.1 Net Loss per Share

-$0.07

-$0.12

$0.05 Weighted-Average Shares

223.8

205.8

18.0

A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP information is provided at the end of this release.

Financial Outlook

Pure Storage's second quarter fiscal 2019 guidance is as follows:

Revenue in the range of $296 million to $304 million

to Non-GAAP gross margin in the range of 63.5% to 66.5%

Non-GAAP operating margin in the range of -7.0% to -3.0%

Pure Storage's full year fiscal 2019 guidance is as follows:

Revenue in the range of $1.320 billion to $1.370 billion

to Non-GAAP gross margin in the range of 63.5% to 66.5%

Non-GAAP operating margin in the range of 0% to 4%

All forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures contained in this section titled "Financial Outlook" exclude stock-based compensation expense, payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities, amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs and any applicable anti-dilutive share count impact of the convertible debt hedge agreements and, as applicable, other special items. We have not reconciled guidance for non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP operating margin to their most directly comparable GAAP measures because such items that impact these measures are not within our control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure guidance to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable effort.

Conference Call Information

Pure Storage will host a teleconference to discuss the first quarter fiscal 2019 results at 2:00 p.m. (PT) on May 21, 2018. Pure Storage will post its supplemental earnings presentation to the investor relations website at investor.purestorage.com following the conference call.

Teleconference details are as follows:

To Listen via Telephone: (877) 201-0168 or (647) 788-4901 (for international callers).

To Listen via the Internet: A live and replay audio broadcast of the conference call with corresponding slides will be available at investor.purestorage.com .

. Replay: A telephone playback of this conference call is scheduled to be available two hours after the call ends on Monday, May 21, 2018 , through June 4, 2018 . The replay will be accessible by calling (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 (for international callers), with conference ID 9572519. The call runs 24 hours per day, including weekends.

2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Pure Storage will hold its 2018 annual meeting of stockholders on Thursday, June 21, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. (PT). The meeting will be held virtually, via live webcast at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/PSTG2018. The record date for the meeting was April 25, 2018, and only stockholders of record on that date are eligible to participate in the meeting. Other interested persons may listen to the live webcast of the meeting and can view the 2018 proxy statement and Annual Report on Form 10-K at investor.purestorage.com.

Upcoming Events

Pure Storage will host an investor session at its annual conference, Pure//Accelerate 2018, on May 23, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. (PT). The event will be a live webcast on the investor relations website at investor.purestorage.com. Pure Storage will also be participating in financial conferences on June 6th,7th, and 12th of 2018.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) helps innovators build a better world with data. Pure's data solutions enable SaaS companies, cloud service providers, and enterprise and public sector customers to deliver real-time, secure data to power their mission-critical production, DevOps, and modern analytics environments in a multi-cloud environment. One of the fastest growing enterprise IT companies in history, Pure Storage enables customers to quickly adopt next-generation technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, to help maximize the value of their data for competitive advantage. And with a Satmetrix-certified NPS customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world.

Analyst Recognition:

Gartner Magic Quadrant for Solid-State Arrays

IDC MarketScape for All-Flash Arrays

Pure Storage, Evergreen, FlashBlade, FlashStack and the "P" Logo mark are trademarks of Pure Storage, Inc. All other trademarks or names referenced in this document are the property of their respective owners.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding our products, business and operations, including our growth prospects and expectations regarding technology differentiation, and our outlook for the second quarter and full year fiscal 2019, and statements regarding our products, business, operations and results. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted include, among others, those risks and uncertainties included under the captions "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our filings and reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, which are available on our investor relations website at investor.purestorage.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov . Additional information is also available in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 31, 2018. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of May 21, 2018,and we undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss per share, free cash flow, free cash flow as a percentage of revenue, free cash flow without ESPP impact, and free cash flow without ESPP impact as a percentage of revenue. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain expenses and expenditures such as stock-based compensation expense and amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs that may not be indicative of our ongoing core business operating results. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when analyzing historical performance and liquidity and planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and our non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures, please see the tables captioned "Reconciliations of non-GAAP results of operations to the nearest comparable GAAP measures" and "Reconciliation from net cash provided by (used in) operating activities to free cash flow and free cash flow without ESPP impact," included at the end of this release.

PURE STORAGE, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, unaudited)



As of

April 30, 2018

As of

January 31, 2018





(As Adjusted*) Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 735,140



$ 244,057

Marketable securities 362,817



353,289

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $999 and $1,062 195,926



243,001

Inventory 38,540



34,497

Deferred commissions, current 20,122



21,088

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 35,652



47,552

Total current assets 1,388,197



943,484

Property and equipment, net 94,280



89,142

Intangible assets, net 4,681



5,057

Deferred income taxes, non-current 1,175



1,060

Restricted cash 16,499



14,763

Deferred commissions, non-current 65,922



66,225

Other assets, non-current 5,305



4,264

Total assets $ 1,576,059



$ 1,123,995









Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 63,994



$ 84,420

Accrued compensation and benefits 30,778



59,898

Accrued expenses and other liabilities 25,629



26,829

Deferred revenue, current 199,622



191,229

Liability related to early exercised stock options —



320

Total current liabilities 320,023



362,696

Long term debt 430,253



—

Deferred revenue, non-current 188,992



182,873

Other liabilities, non-current 5,171



4,025

Total liabilities 944,439



549,594









Stockholders' equity:





Common stock and additional paid-in capital 1,602,144



1,479,905

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,633)



(1,917)

Accumulated deficit (967,891)



(903,587)

Total stockholders' equity 631,620



574,401

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,576,059



$ 1,123,995



* Prior period information has been adjusted to reflect the adoption impact of ASC 606, which we adopted on February 1, 2018.





PURE STORAGE, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data, unaudited)



Three Months Ended April 30,

2018

2017





(As Adjusted*) Revenue:





Product $ 195,449



$ 142,850

Support subscription 60,496



39,795

Total revenue 255,945



182,645









Cost of revenue:





Product (1) 66,420



46,645

Support subscription(1) 23,210



16,903

Total cost of revenue 89,630



63,548









Gross profit 166,315



119,097









Operating expenses:





Research and development (1) 78,492



65,428

Sales and marketing (1) 122,367



91,763

General and administrative (1) 27,330



20,096

Total operating expenses 228,189



177,287









Loss from operations (61,874)



(58,190)

Other income (expense), net (999)



1,995

Loss before provision for income taxes (62,873)



(56,195)

Provision for income taxes 1,431



964

Net loss $ (64,304)



$ (57,159)









Net loss per share attributable to common

stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.29)



$ (0.28)

Weighted-average shares used in computing net

loss per share attributable to common

stockholders, basic and diluted 223,768



205,783



* Prior period information has been adjusted to reflect the adoption impact of ASC 606, which we adopted on February 1, 2018.

(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:

Cost of revenue -- product $ 608



$ 397

Cost of revenue -- support subscription 2,684



1,774

Research and development 21,090



15,588

Sales and marketing 13,940



10,626

General and administrative 5,633



3,834

Total stock-based compensation expense $ 43,955



$ 32,219







PURE STORAGE, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands, unaudited)



Three Months Ended April 30,

2018

2017





(As Adjusted*) Cash flows from operating activities





Net loss $ (64,304)



$ (57,159)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 16,417



14,825

Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 1,455



—

Stock-based compensation expense 43,955



32,219

Other 152



451

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable, net 47,143



36,571

Inventory (4,429)



(16,105)

Deferred commissions 1,269



(1,367)

Prepaid expenses and other assets 11,111



(3,944)

Accounts payable (18,802)



(3,982)

Accrued compensation and other liabilities (29,881)



(24,194)

Deferred revenue 14,510



8,384

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 18,596



(14,301)









Cash flows from investing activities





Purchases of property and equipment (22,296)



(12,769)

Purchases of marketable securities (81,702)



(55,976)

Sales of marketable securities 10,454



5,384

Maturities of marketable securities 61,023



46,321

Net cash used in investing activities (32,521)



(17,040)









Cash flows from financing activities





Net proceeds from exercise of stock options 9,614



2,257

Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan 19,698



14,166

Proceeds from issuance of convertible debt, net of issuance costs 562,062



—

Payment for purchase of capped call (64,630)



—

Repurchase of common stock (20,000)



—

Net cash provided by financing activities 506,744



16,423









Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 492,819



(14,918)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 258,820



196,409

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 751,639



$ 181,491





* Prior period information has been adjusted to reflect the adoption impact of ASC 606 and ASU 2016-18, which we adopted on February 1, 2018.

Reconciliations of non-GAAP results of operations to the nearest comparable GAAP measures

The following table presents non-GAAP gross margins by revenue source before certain items (in thousands except percentages, unaudited):





Three Months Ended April 30, 2018

Three Months Ended April 30, 2017 (As Adjusted*)



GAAP

results

GAAP

gross

margin (a)

Adjustment





Non-

GAAP

results

Non-

GAAP

gross

margin (b)

GAAP

results

GAAP

gross

margin (a)

Adjustment





Non-

GAAP

results

Non-

GAAP

gross

margin (b)





























































$ 608



(c)

















$ 397



(c)



















25



(d)

















5



(d)







Gross profit -- product

$ 129,029



66.0 %

$ 633







$ 129,662



66.3 %

$ 96,205



67.3 %

$ 402







$ 96,607



67.6 %





























































$ 2,684



(c)

















$ 1,774



(c)



















142



(d)

















31



(d)







Gross profit -- support subscription

$ 37,286



61.6 %

$ 2,826







$ 40,112



66.3 %

$ 22,892



57.5 %

$ 1,805







$ 24,697



62.1 %





























































$ 3,292



(c)

















$ 2,171



(c)



















167



(d)

















36



(d)







Total gross profit

$ 166,315



65.0 %

$ 3,459







$ 169,774



66.3 %

$ 119,097



65.2 %

$ 2,207







$ 121,304



66.4 %



* Prior period information has been adjusted to reflect the adoption impact of ASC 606, which we adopted on February 1, 2018.

(a) GAAP gross margin is defined as gross profit divided by revenue. (b) Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as non-GAAP gross profit divided by revenue. (c) To eliminate stock-based compensation expense. (d) To eliminate payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities.

The following table presents certain non-GAAP consolidated results before certain items (in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages, unaudited):



Three Months Ended April 30, 2018

Three Months Ended April 30, 2017 (As Adjusted*)

GAAP results

GAAP operating margin (a)

Adjustment





Non- GAAP results

Non- GAAP operating margin (b)

GAAP results

GAAP operating margin (a)

Adjustment

Non- GAAP results

Non- GAAP operating margin (b)





















































$ 43,955



(c)

















$ 32,219

(c)















2,667



(d)

















651

(d)





Loss from operations $ (61,874)



-24.2 %

$ 46,622







$ (15,252)



-6.0 %

$ (58,190)



-31.9 %

$ 32,870



$ (25,320)



-13.9 %





















































$ 43,955



(c)

















$ 32,219

(c)















2,667



(d)

















651

(d)















1,455



(e)

















—









Net loss $ (64,304)







$ 48,077







$ (16,227)







$ (57,159)







$ 32,870



$ (24,289)

















































Net loss per share --basic and diluted $ (0.29)















$ (0.07)







$ (0.28)











$ (0.12)





Weighted-average shares used in per share calculation -- basic and diluted 223,768















223,768







205,783











205,783



















































































* Prior period information has been adjusted to reflect the adoption impact of ASC 606, which we adopted on February 1, 2018.

(a) GAAP operating margin is defined as loss from operations divided by revenue. (b) Non-GAAP operating margin is defined as non-GAAP loss from operations divided by revenue. (c) To eliminate stock-based compensation expense. (d) To eliminate payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities. (e) To eliminate the amortization expense of debt discount and debt issuance costs related to our convertible debt.

Reconciliation from net cash provided by (used in) operating activities to free cash flow and free cash flow without ESPP impact (in thousands except percentages, unaudited):



Three Months Ended April 30,

2018

2017 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 18,596



$ (14,301)

Less: purchases of property and equipment (22,296)



(12,769)

Free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ (3,700)



$ (27,070)

Adjust: ESPP impact 12,252



9,698

Free cash flow without ESPP impact (non-GAAP) $ 8,552



$ (17,372)









Free cash flow as % of revenue -1.4 %

-14.8 % Free cash flow without ESPP impact as % of revenue 3.3 %

-9.5 %

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pure-storage-announces-first-quarter-fiscal-2019-financial-results-300652074.html

