Pure Storage Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), the data solutions leader that helps innovators build a better world with data, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended July 31, 2019.

"Our significant growth this quarter and continued market share gains are the result of creating a modern data experience for our customers," said Charles Giancarlo, Chairman and CEO, Pure Storage. "Pure frees enterprises to leverage their data rather than locking it away."

Key Financial Highlights:

Revenue: $396.3 million , up 28% Year-over-Year

, up 28% Year-over-Year Gross margin: GAAP 67.7%; non-GAAP 69.4%

Operating margin: GAAP -16.4%; non-GAAP -0.8%

Recent Company Highlights:

Pure's second quarter yielded strong momentum as customers are selecting Pure's modern approach that enables organizations to better utilize all data today and for the future direction of their hybrid IT environment.

Customer Traction: Added more than 450 new customers in Q2, the highest number in any Q2 of our history.

Technology Momentum: The subscription-based Cloud Block Store beta as part of Pure Cloud Data Services, is oversubscribed and early customer feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.

Repurchase Program: Pure's board of directors authorized a $150 million share buy-back program.

"Pure's strong growth in Q2 has separated us from the legacy vendors," said Tim Riitters, CFO, Pure Storage. "Our fundamentals remain strong, and our innovative product cycle is helping customers leverage their data in a powerful way."

Organizational Update

Chief Financial Officer Tim Riitters will be departing the company this year after a successful five-year tenure. Riitters will remain on into the Fall as the company undergoes the search for a replacement CFO. Riitters first joined Pure in August 2014, assuming leadership of the company's worldwide financial and accounting operations. In that time, he has helped drive an increase in revenue of nearly 10x, while also helping the company achieve profitability.

"Tim has been an integral part of the Pure Storage leadership team for the last five years. As our CFO, the success of his tenure is in the numbers and the numbers speak for themselves," said Giancarlo. "Everyone at Pure has the utmost respect for what Tim has accomplished and we wish him well."

Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Highlights

The following tables summarize our consolidated financial results for the fiscal quarters ended July 31, 2019 and 2018 (in millions except percentages, per share amounts and headcount, unaudited):

GAAP Quarterly Financial Information



Three Months Ended

July 31, 2019

Three Months Ended

July 31, 2018

Y/Y Change Revenue

$ 396.3

$ 308.9

28 % Gross Margin

67.7 %

66.7 %

1.0 ppts Product Gross Margin

69.1 %

67.5 %

1.6 ppts Support Subscription Gross Margin

63.5 %

63.9 %

-0.4 ppts Operating Loss

$ (64.9)

$ (55.2)

$ (9.7) Operating Margin

-16.4 %

-17.9 %

1.5 ppts Net Loss

$ (66.0)

$ (60.1)

$ (5.9) Net Loss per Share – Basic and Diluted

$ (0.26)

$ (0.26)

— Weighted-Average Shares

251.3

229.4

21.9 Headcount

>3,300

>2,450

~850



Non-GAAP Quarterly Financial Information



Three Months Ended

July 31, 2019

Three Months Ended

July 31, 2018

Y/Y Change Gross Margin

69.4 %

68.0 %

1.4 ppts Product Gross Margin

70.0 %

67.9 %

2.1 ppts Support Subscription Gross Margin

67.4 %

68.4 %

-1.0 ppts Operating Income (Loss)

$ (3.2)

$ 0.9

$ (4.1) Operating Margin

-0.8 %

0.3 %

-1.1 ppts Net Income

$ 2.5

$ 2.4

$ 0.1 Net Income per Share

$ 0.01

$ 0.01

— Weighted-Average Shares

270.8

262.6

8.2

A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP information is provided at the end of this release.

Financial Outlook

Third quarter fiscal 2020 guidance:

Revenue in the range of $434 million to $446 million , or $440 million at the midpoint

to , or at the midpoint Non-GAAP gross margin in the range of 66.0% to 69.0%, or 67.5% at the midpoint

Non-GAAP operating margin in the range of 3.0% to 7.0%, or 5.0% at the midpoint

Full year fiscal 2020 guidance:

Revenue in the range of $1.645 billion to $1.715 billion , or $1.680 billion at the midpoint

to , or at the midpoint Non-GAAP gross margin in the range of 67.0% to 69.0%, or 68.0% at the midpoint

Non-GAAP operating margin in the range of 2.25% to 4.75%, or 3.5% at the midpoint

All forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures contained in this section titled "Financial Outlook" exclude stock-based compensation expense, payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities, amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs, amortization of intangible assets acquired from acquisitions, any applicable anti-dilutive share count impact of our convertible debt hedge agreements and, as applicable, other special items. We have not reconciled guidance for non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP operating margin to their most directly comparable GAAP measures because the items that impact these measures are not within our control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure guidance to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable effort.

Share Repurchase Authorization

Pure's board of directors has authorized a $150 million stock repurchase program. This authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its common stock opportunistically and will be funded from working capital. Repurchases may be made at management's discretion from time to time on the open market, through privately negotiated transactions, transactions structured through investment banking institutions, block purchase techniques, 10b5-1 trading plans, or a combination of the foregoing. The authorization for share repurchases is effective immediately, with no end date. The repurchase program does not obligate Pure to acquire any of its common stock, and may be suspended or discontinued by the company at any time without prior notice.

PURE STORAGE, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, unaudited)





As of

July 31, 2019

As of

January 31, 2019









Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 268,938



$ 447,990

Marketable securities

913,521



749,482

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $614 and $660

352,617



378,729

Inventory

35,820



44,687

Deferred commissions, current

31,273



29,244

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

47,776



51,695

Total current assets

1,649,945



1,701,827

Property and equipment, net

131,048



125,353

Operating lease right-of-use-assets

114,339



—

Deferred commissions, non-current

87,295



85,729

Intangible assets, net

63,659



20,118

Goodwill

36,420



10,997

Deferred income taxes, non-current

939



1,060

Restricted cash

15,425



15,823

Other assets, non-current

16,904



12,118

Total assets

$ 2,115,974



$ 1,973,025











Liabilities and stockholders' equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 64,582



$ 103,462

Accrued compensation and benefits

70,753



99,910

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

44,690



39,860

Operating lease liabilities, current

26,005



—

Deferred revenue, current

308,523



266,584

Total current liabilities

514,553



509,816

Convertible senior notes, net

463,118



449,828

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

94,941



—

Deferred revenue, non-current

298,740



269,336

Deferred tax liabilities, non-current

5,697



—

Other liabilities, non-current

1,386



6,265

Total liabilities

1,378,435



1,235,245











Stockholders' equity:







Common stock and additional paid-in capital

1,982,433



1,820,067

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

3,409



(338)

Accumulated deficit

(1,248,303)



(1,081,949)

Total stockholders' equity

737,539



737,780

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 2,115,974



$ 1,973,025



PURE STORAGE, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data, unaudited)



Three Months Ended July 31,

Six Months Ended July 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018















Revenue:













Product $ 300,128



$ 241,137



$ 538,869



$ 436,586

Support subscription 96,199



67,747



184,158



128,243

Total revenue 396,327



308,884



723,027



564,829

















Cost of revenue:













Product (1) 92,870



78,262



169,462



144,682

Support subscription(1) 35,138



24,457



68,859



47,667

Total cost of revenue 128,008



102,719



238,321



192,349

















Gross profit 268,319



206,165



484,706



372,480

















Operating expenses:













Research and development (1) 107,020



84,031



212,095



162,523

Sales and marketing (1) 186,188



143,749



352,814



266,116

General and administrative (1) 40,016



33,591



82,126



60,921

Total operating expenses 333,224



261,371



647,035



489,560

















Loss from operations (64,905)



(55,206)



(162,329)



(117,080)

Other income (expense), net (652)



(4,032)



(2,468)



(5,031)

Loss before provision for income taxes (65,557)



(59,238)



(164,797)



(122,111)

Income tax provision 461



885



1,557



2,316

Net loss $ (66,018)



$ (60,123)



$ (166,354)



$ (124,427)

















Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.26)



$ (0.26)



$ (0.67)



$ (0.55)

Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 251,298



229,359



248,366



226,609





(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows: Cost of revenue -- product $ 954



$ 720



$ 1,931



$ 1,328

Cost of revenue -- support subscription 3,633



2,929



7,584



5,613

Research and development 29,108



22,232



57,353



43,322

Sales and marketing 16,055



17,269



34,369



31,209

General and administrative 8,654



10,504



19,324



16,137

Total stock-based compensation expense $ 58,404



$ 53,654



$ 120,561



$ 97,609



PURE STORAGE, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands, unaudited)



Three Months Ended July 31,

Six Months Ended July 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018















Cash flows from operating activities













Net loss $ (66,018)



$ (60,123)



$ (166,354)



$ (124,427)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 22,531



17,173



43,591



33,590

Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 6,800



6,434



13,290



7,889

Stock-based compensation expense 58,404



53,654



120,561



97,609

Other 1,138



(70)



327



82

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisition:













Accounts receivable, net (40,746)



(46,436)



26,553



707

Inventory 8,875



(4,471)



6,852



(8,900)

Deferred commissions (5,311)



(5,424)



(3,595)



(4,155)

Prepaid expenses and other assets 6,663



23



(635)



11,134

Operating lease right-of-use assets 7,229



—



13,438



—

Accounts payable (5,020)



667



(30,827)



(18,135)

Accrued compensation and other liabilities 18,289



22,423



(25,704)



(7,458)

Operating lease liabilities (7,049)



—



(13,083)



—

Deferred revenue 43,032



24,634



71,045



39,144

Net cash provided by operating activities 48,817



8,484



55,459



27,080

















Cash flows from investing activities













Purchases of property and equipment (28,933)



(20,437)



(53,229)



(42,733)

Acquisition, net of cash acquired —



—



(47,881)



—

Purchase of intangible assets (9,000)



—



(9,000)



—

Purchases of marketable securities (175,638)



(412,805)



(488,497)



(494,507)

Sales of marketable securities 38,024



3,131



60,368



13,585

Maturities of marketable securities 106,617



36,770



270,756



97,793

Net cash used in investing activities (68,930)



(393,341)



(267,483)



(425,862)

















Cash flows from financing activities













Net proceeds from exercise of stock options 2,499



19,453



19,260



29,067

Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan —



—



32,042



19,698

Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes, net of issuance costs —



—



—



562,062

Payment for purchase of capped calls —



—



—



(64,630)

Repayment of debt acquired from acquisition —



—



(11,555)



—

Tax withholding on vesting of restricted stock (1,501)



—



(7,173)



—

Repurchase of common stock —



—



—



(20,000)

Net cash provided by financing activities 998



19,453



32,574



526,197

















Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (19,115)



(365,404)



(179,450)



127,415

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 303,478



751,639



463,813



258,820

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 284,363



$ 386,235



$ 284,363



$ 386,235



Reconciliations of non-GAAP results of operations to the nearest comparable GAAP measures

The following table presents non-GAAP gross margins by revenue source before certain items (in thousands except percentages, unaudited):



Three Months Ended July 31, 2019

Three Months Ended July 31, 2018

GAAP

results

GAAP

gross

margin (a)

Adjustment





Non-

GAAP

results

Non-

GAAP

gross

margin (b)

GAAP

results

GAAP

gross

margin (a)

Adjustment





Non-

GAAP

results

Non-

GAAP

gross

margin (b)

























































$ 954



(c)

















$ 720



(c)

















27



(d)

















36



(d)

















1,971



(e)































Gross profit -- product $ 207,258



69.1 %

$ 2,952







$ 210,210



70.0 %

$ 162,875



67.5 %

$ 756







$ 163,631



67.9 %

























































$ 3,633



(c)

















$ 2,929



(c)

















98



(d)

















137



(d)







Gross profit -- support subscription $ 61,061



63.5 %

$ 3,731







$ 64,792



67.4 %

$ 43,290



63.9 %

$ 3,066







$ 46,356



68.4 %

























































$ 4,587



(c)

















$ 3,649



(c)

















125



(d)

















173



(d)

















1,971



(e)































Total gross profit $ 268,319



67.7 %

$ 6,683







$ 275,002



69.4 %

$ 206,165



66.7 %

$ 3,822







$ 209,987



68.0 %



(a) GAAP gross margin is defined as GAAP gross profit divided by revenue. (b) Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as non-GAAP gross profit divided by revenue. (c) To eliminate stock-based compensation expense. (d) To eliminate payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities. (e) To eliminate amortization expense of acquired intangible assets.

The following table presents certain non-GAAP consolidated results before certain items (in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages, unaudited):