Pure Storage Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers storage as-a-service in a multi-cloud world, announced financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended August 1, 2021.

"With revenue growth exceeding 23%, and the highest Q2 operating profit in our history, it's clear that our long-term strategy to provide customers with modern data services is working," said Charles Giancarlo, Chairman and CEO, Pure Storage. "We are in a great innovation cycle with our portfolio and our sales momentum and execution have never been stronger."

Second Quarter Financial Highlights

Revenue $496.8 million , up 23% year-over-year

, up 23% year-over-year Subscription services revenue $171.9 million , up 31% year-over-year

, up 31% year-over-year GAAP gross margin 68.4%; non-GAAP gross margin 70.5%

GAAP operating loss $(33.9) million ; non-GAAP operating income $46.6 million

; non-GAAP operating income GAAP operating margin (6.8)%; non-GAAP operating margin 9.4%

Operating cash flow $123.4 million ; free cash flow $95.7 million

; free cash flow Total cash and investments $1.3 billion

Deferred revenue $909 .8 million, up 26% year-over-year

.8 million, up 26% year-over-year Remaining performance obligations (RPO) $1 .2 billion, up 25% year-over-year

"Our outstanding financial performance this quarter reflected strong sales execution and our long standing practice of providing leading edge solutions and best-in-class services to our customers," said Kevan Krysler, CFO, Pure Storage. "We saw strength from both our enterprise and commercial customers across our entire solutions portfolio."

Second Quarter Company Highlights and Achievements

Industry Accolades: FlashArray was named a Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Primary Storage Arrays. Pure was named a Kubernetes storage leader in two GigaOm Radar Reports and recognized as leader in Enterprise Flash Array Storage and Object Storage categories by TrustRadius for the second consecutive year.

Pure achieved the highest total sales for any second quarter in the history of the company, growing more than 30% year-over-year.

The company saw continued strength and momentum in Subscription Services revenue, up 31% year-over-year with strong growth in Pure as-a-Service, which almost doubled revenues compared to the prior year.

Success in the large enterprise segment continues to grow, comprising over 50% of sales, with the top 10 customers spending more than $100 million in total.

Pure will host its next Financial Analyst Day on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, beginning at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET. The event has changed from in-person to live webcast and will feature presentations by Pure's executive leadership team, followed by a live Q&A session.

Details:

Date: Tuesday, September 28, 2021

Time: 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET

/ To register for the live virtual event, please visit:

https://purestorage.com/company/events/financial-analyst-day-2021.html

The replay of the event and associated presentation materials will also be available at investor.purestorage.com for at least 90 days following the completion of the event.

Third Quarter and FY22 Guidance



Q3 FY22 FY22 Revenue $530 million $2.04 billion Non-GAAP Operating Income $40 million $150 million

These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the Forward Looking Statements section below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these statements. Pure has not reconciled its guidance for non-GAAP operating income to the most directly comparable GAAP measure because certain items that impact this measure are not within Pure's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure guidance to the corresponding GAAP measure is not available without unreasonable effort.

Conference Call Information

Pure will host a teleconference to discuss the second quarter fiscal 2022 results at 1:30 pm PT today, August 25, 2021. A live audio broadcast of the conference call will be available at the Pure Storage Investor Relations website, investor.purestorage.com . Pure will also post its earnings presentation to this website in advance of the call and post its prepared remarks to this website within 24 hours of completion of the call. A replay will be available following the call on the Pure Storage Investor Relations website and in addition, for two weeks at (800) 585-8367 (or 416-621-4642 for international callers) with passcode 5535534.

Upcoming Events

Pure is scheduled to participate virtually at the following investor conference:

Deutsche Bank Technology Conference 2021

Date: Friday, September 10, 2021

Pure Presenters: Charles Giancarlo, Chairman and CEO, Kevan Krysler, CFO and Rob Lee, CTO

Pure Participants: Sanjot Khurana, VP of Investor Relations

The presentations will be webcast live and archived on Pure's Investor Relations website at investor.purestorage.com.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage gives technologists their time back. Pure delivers a modern data experience that empowers organizations to run their operations as a true, automated, storage as-a-service model seamlessly across multiple clouds. Pure helps customers put data to use while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. And with a certified customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world.

Analyst Recognition

Pure Storage has been named a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage Arrays .

Pure Storage, the Pure P Logo, Portworx, and the marks on the Pure Trademark List at www.purestorage.com/legal/productenduserinfo.html are trademarks of Pure Storage, Inc. Other names are trademarks of their respective owners.

PURE STORAGE, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, unaudited)









At the End of



Second Quarter of

Fiscal 2022

Fiscal 2021









Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 340,252



$ 337,147

Marketable securities

944,285



916,388

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $960 and $1,033

358,460



460,879

Inventory

47,169



46,733

Deferred commissions, current

58,003



57,183

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

111,390



89,836

Total current assets

1,859,559



1,908,166

Property and equipment, net

184,048



163,041

Operating lease right-of-use-assets

122,638



134,668

Deferred commissions, non-current

137,962



130,741

Intangible assets, net

68,279



76,648

Goodwill

358,736



358,736

Restricted cash

10,544



10,544

Other assets, non-current

41,918



36,896

Total assets

$ 2,783,684



$ 2,819,440

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 54,686



$ 67,530

Accrued compensation and benefits

126,589



160,817

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

53,043



61,754

Operating lease liabilities, current

34,482



32,231

Deferred revenue, current

485,927



438,321

Total current liabilities

754,727



760,653

Long-term debt

770,662



755,814

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

106,693



120,361

Deferred revenue, non-current

423,887



405,376

Other liabilities, non-current

30,271



27,230

Total liabilities

2,086,240



2,069,434

Stockholders' equity:







Common stock and additional paid-in capital

2,388,446



2,307,608

Accumulated other comprehensive income

3,481



7,410

Accumulated deficit

(1,694,483)



(1,565,012)

Total stockholders' equity

697,444



750,006

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 2,783,684



$ 2,819,440



PURE STORAGE, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data, unaudited)









Second Quarter of Fiscal

First Two Quarters of Fiscal

2022

2021

2022

2021















Revenue:













Product $ 324,935



$ 272,309



$ 574,823



$ 519,248

Subscription services 171,896



131,414



334,715



251,594

Total revenue 496,831



403,723



909,538



770,842

Cost of revenue:













Product (1) 101,150



84,731



180,214



154,016

Subscription services(1) 55,654



44,266



107,431



85,275

Total cost of revenue 156,804



128,997



287,645



239,291

Gross profit 340,027



274,726



621,893



531,551

Operating expenses:













Research and development (1) 140,107



114,652



271,488



227,098

Sales and marketing (1) 190,386



171,434



373,882



344,867

General and administrative (1) 43,464



44,471



86,610



85,596

Restructuring and other (2) —



8,288



—



22,990

Total operating expenses 373,957



338,845



731,980



680,551

Loss from operations (33,930)



(64,119)



(110,087)



(149,000)

Other income (expense), net (7,410)



1,603



(12,137)



(1,813)

Loss before provision for income taxes (41,340)



(62,516)



(122,224)



(150,813)

Income tax provision 3,925



2,451



7,247



4,748

Net loss $ (45,265)



$ (64,967)



$ (129,471)



$ (155,561)

















Net loss per share attributable to common

stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.16)



$ (0.25)



$ (0.46)



$ (0.59)

























Weighted-average shares used in computing net

loss per share attributable to common stockholders,

basic and diluted 283,931



264,799



282,147



263,867

























(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:























Cost of revenue -- product $ 1,566



$ 990



$ 2,913



$ 1,986

Cost of revenue -- subscription services 5,137



3,686



9,543



7,078

Research and development 35,125



29,839



65,546



58,550

Sales and marketing 18,358



16,848



35,166



33,120

General and administrative 10,243



10,089



18,595



19,412

Total stock-based compensation expense $ 70,429



$ 61,452



$ 131,763



$ 120,146

































(2) Includes expenses related to restructuring and incremental expenses directly related to COVID-19

PURE STORAGE, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands, unaudited)









Second Quarter of Fiscal

First Two Quarters of Fiscal

2022

2021

2022

2021















Cash flows from operating activities













Net loss $ (45,265)



$ (64,967)



$ (129,471)



$ (155,561)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 19,273



16,464



38,099



31,597

Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 7,751



7,189



15,154



14,125

Stock-based compensation expense 70,429



61,452



131,763



120,146

Impairment of long-lived assets —



7,505



—



7,505

Other 3,895



267



6,516



1,972

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable, net (30,874)



(17,545)



102,506



91,896

Inventory 266



3,105



(3,242)



1,735

Deferred commissions (10,090)



(2,324)



(8,041)



(5,483)

Prepaid expenses and other assets 5,452



(20,091)



(24,955)



(26,389)

Operating lease right-of-use assets 7,237



7,475



14,818



14,181

Accounts payable 15,087



(6,796)



(9,267)



(21,090)

Accrued compensation and other liabilities 43,885



46,426



(40,952)



(3,217)

Operating lease liabilities (7,308)



(6,145)



(14,205)



(13,071)

Deferred revenue 43,654



18,691



66,117



27,463

Net cash provided by operating activities 123,392



50,706



144,840



85,809

Cash flows from investing activities













Purchases of property and equipment (27,670)



(24,994)



(55,499)



(48,776)

Purchases of marketable securities (145,808)



(193,076)



(317,371)



(291,237)

Sales of marketable securities 28,501



73,694



114,038



91,351

Maturities of marketable securities 104,030



110,799



169,770



206,174

Net cash used in investing activities (40,947)



(33,577)



(89,062)



(42,488)

Cash flows from financing activities













Net proceeds from exercise of stock options 3,147



12,383



11,163



21,658

Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan —



—



17,726



16,021

Proceeds from borrowings —



—



—



4,950

Repayments of borrowings (261)



—



(605)



—

Tax withholding on vesting of equity awards (1,514)



(1,467)



(6,564)



(2,841)

Repurchases of common stock (44,373)



(20,024)



(74,393)



(90,143)

Net cash used in financing activities (43,001)



(9,108)



(52,673)



(50,355)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 39,444



8,021



3,105



(7,034)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 311,352



362,867



347,691



377,922

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 350,796



$ 370,888



$ 350,796



$ 370,888



Reconciliations of non-GAAP results of operations to the nearest comparable GAAP measures

The following table presents non-GAAP gross margins by revenue source before certain items (in thousands except percentages, unaudited):





Second Quarter of Fiscal 2022

Second Quarter of Fiscal 2021



GAAP results

GAAP gross margin (a)

Adjustment





Non- GAAP results

Non- GAAP gross margin (b)

GAAP results

GAAP gross margin (a)

Adjustment





Non- GAAP results

Non- GAAP gross margin (b)





























































$ 1,566



(c)

















$ 990



(c)



















63



(d)

















15



(d)



















—























297



(e)



















3,067



(f)

















2,003



(f)







Gross profit --

product

$ 223,785



68.9 %

$ 4,696







$ 228,481



70.3 %

$ 187,578



68.9 %

$ 3,305







$ 190,883



70.1 %





























































$ 5,137



(c)

















$ 3,686



(c)



















196



(d)

















47



(d)



















24



(g)

















—













Gross profit --

subscription

services

$ 116,242



67.6 %

$ 5,357







$ 121,599



70.7 %

$ 87,148



66.3 %

$ 3,733







$ 90,881



69.2 %





























































$ 6,703



(c)

















$ 4,676



(c)



















259



(d)

















62



(d)



















—























297



(e)



















3,067



(f)

















2,003



(f)



















24



(g)

















—













Total gross

profit

$ 340,027



68.4 %

$ 10,053







$ 350,080



70.5 %

$ 274,726



68.0 %

$ 7,038







$ 281,764



69.8 %

(a) GAAP gross margin is defined as GAAP gross profit divided by revenue. (b) Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as non-GAAP gross profit divided by revenue. (c) To eliminate stock-based compensation expense. (d) To eliminate payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities. (e) To eliminate hazard pay premiums directly related to COVID-19 pandemic. (f) To eliminate amortization expense of acquired intangible assets. (g) To eliminate payments to former shareholders of acquired company.

The following table presents certain non-GAAP consolidated results before certain items (in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages, unaudited):



Second Quarter of Fiscal 2022

Second Quarter of Fiscal 2021

GAAP results

GAAP operating margin (a)

Adjustment





Non- GAAP results

Non- GAAP operating margin (b)

GAAP results

GAAP operating margin (a)

Adjustment



Non- GAAP results

Non- GAAP operating margin (b)























































$ 70,429



(c)

















$ 61,452



(c)















4,229



(d)

















2,009



(d)















2,081



(e)

















1,259



(e)















—























306



(f)















—























8,279



(g)















3,600



(h)

















2,003



(h)















171



(i)

















—











Operating

Income (loss) $ (33,930)



-6.8 %

$ 80,510







$ 46,580



9.4 %

$ (64,119)



-15.9 %

$ 75,308





$ 11,189



2.8 %























































$ 70,429



(c)

















$ 61,452



(c)















4,229



(d)

















2,009



(d)















2,081



(e)

















1,259



(e)















—























306



(f)















—























8,279



(g)















3,600



(h)

















2,003



(h)















171



(i)

















—





















7,751



(j)

















7,189



(j)





Net income (loss) $ (45,265)







$ 88,261







$ 42,996







$ (64,967)







$ 82,497





$ 17,530



















































Net income

(loss) per

share -- diluted $ (0.16)















$ 0.14







$ (0.25)













$ 0.06





























































Weighted-

average

shares used in

per share

calculation --

diluted 283,931







16,286



(k)

300,217







264,799







17,698



(k) 282,497



















































































(a) GAAP operating margin is defined as GAAP operating loss divided by revenue. (b) Non-GAAP operating margin is defined as non-GAAP operating loss divided by revenue. (c) To eliminate stock-based compensation expense. (d) To eliminate payments to former shareholders of acquired companies. (e) To eliminate payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities. (f) To eliminate marketing commitments no longer deemed to have value and hazard pay premiums directly related to COVID-19 pandemic. (g) To eliminate restructuring expenses related to (1) impairment of long-lived assets associated with the cease-use of certain facilities and (2) workforce reduction. (h) To eliminate amortization expense of acquired intangible assets. (i) To eliminate acquisition-related integration expenses. (j) To eliminate amortization expense of debt discount and debt issuance costs related to our long-term debt. (k) To include effect of dilutive securities (employee stock options, restricted stock, and shares from employee stock purchase plan).

Reconciliation from net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow (in thousands except percentages, unaudited):



Second Quarter of Fiscal

2022

2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 123,392



$ 50,706

Less: purchases of property and equipment (27,670)



(24,994)

Free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ 95,722



$ 25,712



SOURCE Pure Storage

