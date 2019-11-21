Pure Storage Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), the data solutions leader that helps innovators build a better world with data, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended October 31, 2019.

"Our continued market-beating growth is a result of ever more customers realizing the superior value that our solutions offer," said Charles Giancarlo, Chairman and CEO, Pure Storage. "With one integrated data platform, Pure's Modern Data Experience frees our customers to benefit from infrastructure that enables them to better manage their applications and data to fuel their digital transformation."

Key Financial Highlights:

Revenue: $428.4 million , up 15% Year-over-Year

, up 15% Year-over-Year Gross margin: GAAP 70.2%; non-GAAP 71.7%

Operating margin: GAAP -6.6%; non-GAAP 6.8%

Recent Company Highlights:

Pure's third quarter yielded industry-leading growth as customers continued to select Pure's modern approach that enables organizations to better utilize their data across both their private and public cloud infrastructures. Our product innovation performance continued this quarter as we released:

VM Analytics Pro - a new feature bundle offered within Pure1®, allowing customers to map out their infrastructure more efficiently and intelligently discover and resolve issues.

- a new feature bundle offered within Pure1®, allowing customers to map out their infrastructure more efficiently and intelligently discover and resolve issues. Cloud Block Store on AWS - enterprises can migrate applications to and from the public cloud with minimal re-architecture, and leverage public cloud economics for any use case.

- enterprises can migrate applications to and from the public cloud with minimal re-architecture, and leverage public cloud economics for any use case. FlashArray//C - the industry's first capacity-optimized AFA, built to bring consistent all-flash performance with tier one reliability at disk economics with solid customer adoption including ServiceNow and European-based Idealista.

- the industry's first capacity-optimized AFA, built to bring consistent all-flash performance with tier one reliability at disk economics with solid customer adoption including ServiceNow and European-based Idealista. DirectMemory Cache - a combination of Purity and Intel Optane storage class memory providing FlashArray//X customers with a software-based accelerant that delivers dramatic performance improvement for applications that require the ultimate in high-performance storage.

- a combination of Purity and Intel Optane storage class memory providing FlashArray//X customers with a software-based accelerant that delivers dramatic performance improvement for applications that require the ultimate in high-performance storage. Expanded FlashBlade TM capacity and introduced the AI Data Hub and AIRI as-a-Service, extending traditional analytics and providing more performance and security at a lower cost.

capacity and introduced the AI Data Hub and AIRI as-a-Service, extending traditional analytics and providing more performance and security at a lower cost. Pure as-a-Service - Full portfolio of integrated solutions, giving customers choice of both CAPEX and OPEX business models.

Organizational Changes

Today we announced that Kevan Krysler will be joining Pure as our new CFO. Most recently, Kevan serves as the Senior Vice President of Finance and Chief Accounting Officer at VMware and brings a wealth of experience both in finance and the industry. Prior to VMware, Kevan was a partner with KPMG, where he served both multi-national and emerging software and technology companies.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Highlights

The following tables summarize our consolidated financial results for the fiscal quarters ended October 31, 2019 and 2018 (in millions except percentages, per share amounts and headcount, unaudited):

GAAP Quarterly Financial Information



Three Months Ended

October 31, 2019

Three Months Ended

October 31, 2018

Y/Y Change Revenue

$428.4

$372.8

15% Gross Margin

70.2%

66.8%

3.4 ppts Product Gross Margin

72.2%

67.7%

4.5 ppts Support Subscription Gross Margin

64.1%

63.4%

0.7 ppts Operating Loss

$(28.3)

$(27.2)

$(1.1) Operating Margin

-6.6%

-7.3%

0.7 ppts Net Loss

$(30.0)

$(28.2)

$(1.8) Net Loss per Share – Basic and Diluted

$(0.12)

$(0.12)

— Weighted-Average Shares

255.0

235.2

19.8 Headcount

>3,350

>2,650

~700

Non-GAAP Quarterly Financial Information



Three Months Ended

October 31, 2019

Three Months Ended

October 31, 2018

Y/Y Change Gross Margin

71.7%

68.1%

3.6 ppts Product Gross Margin

73.0%

68.1%

4.9 ppts Support Subscription Gross Margin

67.5%

68.1%

-0.6 ppts Operating Income

$29.1

$33.9

$(4.8) Operating Margin

6.8%

9.1%

-2.3 ppts Net Income

$34.2

$35.4

$(1.2) Net Income per Share

$0.13

$0.13

— Weighted-Average Shares

272.2

266.5

5.7

A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP information is provided at the end of this release.

Financial Outlook

Fourth quarter fiscal 2020 guidance:

Revenue in the range of $484 million to $496 million , or $490 million at the midpoint

to , or at the midpoint Non-GAAP gross margin in the range of 67.5% to 70.5%, or 69.0% at the midpoint

Non-GAAP operating margin in the range of 10.0% to 14.0%, or 12.0% at the midpoint

Full year fiscal 2020 guidance:

Revenue in the range of $1.635 billion to $1.647 billion , or $1.641 billion at the midpoint

to , or at the midpoint Non-GAAP gross margin in the range of 69.2% to 70.1%, or 69.6% at the midpoint

Non-GAAP operating margin in the range of 2.6% to 3.9%, or 3.2% at the midpoint

All forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures contained in this section titled "Financial Outlook" exclude stock-based compensation expense, payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities, amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs, amortization of intangible assets acquired from acquisitions, any applicable anti-dilutive share count impact of our convertible debt hedge agreements and, as applicable, other special items. We have not reconciled guidance for non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP operating margin to their most directly comparable GAAP measures because the items that impact these measures are not within our control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure guidance to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable effort.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, free cash flow, free cash flow as a percentage of revenue, free cash flow without ESPP impact, and free cash flow without ESPP impact as a percentage of revenue.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain expenses and expenditures such as stock-based compensation expense, amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs, and amortization of intangible assets acquired from acquisitions that may not be indicative of our ongoing core business operating results. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when analyzing historical performance and liquidity and planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, our financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and our non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures, please see the tables captioned "Reconciliations of non-GAAP results of operations to the nearest comparable GAAP measures" and "Reconciliation from net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow and free cash flow without ESPP impact," included at the end of this release.

PURE STORAGE, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, unaudited)





As of October 31,

2019

As of January 31,

2019









Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 304,346

$ 447,990 Marketable securities

936,969

749,482 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $589 and $660

362,115

378,729 Inventory

39,851

44,687 Deferred commissions, current

32,360

29,244 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

46,539

51,695 Total current assets

1,722,180

1,701,827 Property and equipment, net

130,236

125,353 Operating lease right-of-use-assets

119,403

— Deferred commissions, non-current

90,771

85,729 Intangible assets, net

61,028

20,118 Goodwill

36,420

10,997 Deferred income taxes, non-current

1,239

1,060 Restricted cash

15,287

15,823 Other assets, non-current

16,215

12,118 Total assets

$ 2,192,779

$ 1,973,025









Liabilities and stockholders' equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 59,650

$ 103,462 Accrued compensation and benefits

59,901

99,910 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

48,223

39,860 Operating lease liabilities, current

26,574

— Deferred revenue, current

325,947

266,584 Total current liabilities

520,295

509,816 Convertible senior notes, net

470,014

449,828 Operating lease liabilities, non-current

100,023

— Deferred revenue, non-current

317,251

269,336 Deferred tax liabilities, non-current

5,658

— Other liabilities, non-current

1,588

6,265 Total liabilities

1,414,829

1,235,245









Stockholders' equity:







Common stock and additional paid-in capital

2,051,119

1,820,067 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

5,116

(338) Accumulated deficit

(1,278,285)

(1,081,949) Total stockholders' equity

777,950

737,780 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 2,192,779

$ 1,973,025

PURE STORAGE, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data, unaudited)



Three Months Ended October 31,

Nine Months Ended October 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018















Revenue:













Product $ 323,268

$ 298,863

$ 862,137

$ 735,449 Support subscription 105,141

73,916

289,299

202,159 Total revenue 428,409

372,779

1,151,436

937,608















Cost of revenue:













Product (1) 89,998

96,610

259,460

241,292 Support subscription(1) 37,773

27,049

106,632

74,716 Total cost of revenue 127,771

123,659

366,092

316,008















Gross profit 300,638

249,120

785,344

621,600















Operating expenses:













Research and development (1) 106,663

90,783

318,758

253,306 Sales and marketing (1) 184,819

146,903

537,633

413,019 General and administrative (1) 37,416

38,651

119,542

99,572 Total operating expenses 328,898

276,337

975,933

765,897















Loss from operations (28,260)

(27,217)

(190,589)

(144,297) Other income (expense), net 9

(2,889)

(2,459)

(7,920) Loss before provision for income taxes (28,251)

(30,106)

(193,048)

(152,217) Income tax provision (benefit) 1,731

(1,926)

3,288

390 Net loss $ (29,982)

$ (28,180)

$ (196,336)

$ (152,607)















Net loss per share attributable to common

stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.12)

$ (0.12)

$ (0.78)

$ (0.66) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 255,047

235,205

250,618

229,505



(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:

Cost of revenue -- product $ 912

$ 862

$ 2,843

$ 2,190 Cost of revenue -- support subscription 3,517

3,327

11,101

8,940 Research and development 27,827

24,634

85,180

67,956 Sales and marketing 16,802

18,681

51,171

49,890 General and administrative 5,171

10,825

24,495

26,962 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 54,229

$ 58,329

$ 174,790

$ 155,938

PURE STORAGE, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands, unaudited)



Three Months Ended October 31,

Nine Months Ended October 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018















Cash flows from operating activities













Net loss $ (29,982)

$ (28,180)

$ (196,336)

$ (152,607) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 23,194

17,791

66,785

51,381 Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 6,896

6,525

20,186

14,414 Stock-based compensation expense 54,229

58,329

174,790

155,938 Other (810)

(5,119)

(483)

(5,037) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisition:













Accounts receivable, net (9,474)

(63,330)

17,079

(62,623) Inventory (4,130)

(8,203)

2,722

(17,103) Deferred commissions (4,563)

(4,972)

(8,158)

(9,127) Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,099

(9,138)

1,464

1,996 Operating lease right-of-use assets 6,524

—

19,962

— Accounts payable (4,417)

29,935

(35,244)

11,800 Accrued compensation and other liabilities (5,307)

15,050

(31,011)

7,592 Operating lease liabilities (5,937)

—

(19,020)

— Deferred revenue 35,935

47,861

106,980

87,005 Net cash provided by operating activities 64,257

56,549

119,716

83,629















Cash flows from investing activities













Purchases of property and equipment (20,977)

(28,074)

(74,206)

(70,807) Acquisition, net of cash acquired (3,713)

(13,899)

(51,594)

(13,899) Purchase of intangible assets —

—

(9,000)

— Purchases of marketable securities (151,527)

(63,741)

(640,024)

(558,248) Sales of marketable securities 56,150

5,217

116,518

18,802 Maturities of marketable securities 74,901

58,256

345,657

156,049 Net cash used in investing activities (45,166)

(42,241)

(312,649)

(468,103)















Cash flows from financing activities













Net proceeds from exercise of stock options 6,544

14,275

25,804

43,342 Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan 11,249

13,746

43,291

33,444 Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes, net of issuance costs —

—

—

562,062 Payment for purchase of capped calls —

—

—

(64,630) Repayment of debt acquired from acquisition —

(6,101)

(11,555)

(6,101) Tax withholding on vesting of restricted stock (1,614)

—

(8,787)

— Repurchase of common stock —

—

—

(20,000) Net cash provided by financing activities 16,179

21,920

48,753

548,117















Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 35,270

36,228

(144,180)

163,643 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 284,363

386,235

463,813

258,820 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 319,633

$ 422,463

$ 319,633

$ 422,463

Reconciliations of non-GAAP results of operations to the nearest comparable GAAP measures

The following table presents non-GAAP gross margins by revenue source before certain items (in thousands except percentages, unaudited):





Three Months Ended October 31, 2019

Three Months Ended October 31, 2018



GAAP

results

GAAP

gross

margin (a)

Adjustment





Non-

GAAP

results

Non-

GAAP

gross

margin (b)

GAAP

results

GAAP

gross

margin (a)

Adjustment





Non-

GAAP

results

Non-

GAAP

gross

margin (b)





























































$ 912

(c)

















$ 862

(c)



















21

(d)

















29

(d)



















1,933

(e)

















503

(e)







Gross profit --

product

$ 233,270

72.2 %

$ 2,866





$ 236,136

73.0 %

$ 202,253

67.7 %

$ 1,394





$ 203,647

68.1 %





























































$ 3,517

(c)

















$ 3,327

(c)



















96

(d)

















155

(d)







Gross profit --

support subscription

$ 67,368

64.1 %

$ 3,613





$ 70,981

67.5 %

$ 46,867

63.4 %

$ 3,482





$ 50,349

68.1 %





























































$ 4,429

(c)

















$ 4,189

(c)



















117

(d)

















184

(d)



















1,933

(e)

















503

(e)







Total gross profit

$ 300,638

70.2 %

$ 6,479





$ 307,117

71.7 %

$ 249,120

66.8 %

$ 4,876





$ 253,996

68.1 %



(a) GAAP gross margin is defined as GAAP gross profit divided by revenue. (b) Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as non-GAAP gross profit divided by revenue. (c) To eliminate stock-based compensation expense. (d) To eliminate payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities. (e) To eliminate amortization expense of acquired intangible assets.

The following table presents certain non-GAAP consolidated results before certain items (in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages, unaudited):



Three Months Ended October 31, 2019

Three Months Ended October 31, 2018

GAAP

results

GAAP

operating

margin (a)

Adjustment





Non-

GAAP

results

Non-

GAAP

operating

margin (b)

GAAP

results

GAAP

operating

margin (a)

Adjustment

Non-

GAAP

results

Non-

GAAP

operating

margin (b)





















































$ 54,229

(c)

















$ 58,329 (c)















1,160

(d)

















2,282 (d)















1,933

(e)

















503 (e)





Operating income (loss) $ (28,260)

-6.6 %

$ 57,322





$ 29,062

6.8 %

$ (27,217)

-7.3 %

$ 61,114

$ 33,897

9.1 %





















































$ 54,229

(c)

















$ 58,329 (c)















1,160

(d)

















2,282 (d)















1,933

(e)

















503 (e)















6,896

(f)

















6,525 (f)















—





















(4,083) (g)





Net Income (loss) $ (29,982)





$ 64,218





$ 34,236





$ (28,180)





$ 63,556

$ 35,376















































Net Income (loss) per share -- basic and diluted $ (0.12)













$ 0.13





$ (0.12)









$ 0.13



Weighted-average shares used in per share calculation -- basic and diluted 255,047





17,161

(h)

272,208





235,205





31,328 (h) 266,533







































































(a) GAAP operating margin is defined as GAAP operating loss divided by revenue. (b) Non-GAAP operating margin is defined as non-GAAP operating loss divided by revenue. (c) To eliminate stock-based compensation expense. (d) To eliminate payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities. (e) To eliminate amortization expense of acquired intangible assets. (f) To eliminate amortization expense of debt discount and debt issuance costs related to our convertible debt. (g) Release of valuation allowance due to StorReduce acquisition. (h) To include effect of dilutive securities (employee stock options, restricted stock, and shares from employee stock purchase plan (ESPP)).

Reconciliation from net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow and free cash flow without ESPP impact (in thousands except percentages, unaudited):



Three Months Ended October 31,

2019

2018 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 64,257

$ 56,549 Less: purchases of property and equipment (20,977)

(28,074) Free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ 43,280

$ 28,475 Adjust: ESPP impact 2,321

2,104 Free cash flow without ESPP impact (non-GAAP) $ 45,601

$ 30,579







Free cash flow as % of revenue 10.1 %

7.6 % Free cash flow without ESPP impact as % of revenue 10.6 %

8.2 %

















