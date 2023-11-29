Pure Storage Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

Pure Storage

29 Nov, 2023, 16:05 ET

Record sales for FlashBlade portfolio including FB//E

Expect nearly $400 Million of Combined Annual Evergreen//One and Evergreen//Flex Sales

Increased Operating Margin Annual Guidance

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers the world's most advanced data storage technology and services, announced financial results for its third quarter fiscal 2024 ended November 5, 2023.

"Pure continues to see extraordinary growth in our Evergreen Storage-as-a-Service consumption services providing customers with a Cloud Operating Model for their multi-cloud infrastructure," said Charles Giancarlo, Chairman and CEO, Pure Storage. "And we have raised the bar for data storage management with strong SLAs that guarantee no change management downtime or disruption, and no future data migrations for hardware changes or replacements — all while simplifying data storage operations, optimizing cloud storage, and reducing costs."

Third Quarter Financial Highlights 

  • Revenue $762.8 million, an increase of 13% year-over-year
  • Subscription services revenue $309.6 million, up 26% year-over-year
  • Subscription annual recurring revenue (ARR) $1.3 billion, up 26% year-over-year
  • Remaining performance obligations (RPO) $2.0 billion, up 30% year-over-year
  • GAAP gross margin 72.5%; non-GAAP gross margin 74.0%
  • GAAP operating income $74.2 million; non-GAAP operating income $169.1 million
  • GAAP operating margin 9.7%; non-GAAP operating margin 22.2%
  • Operating cash flow $158.4 million; free cash flow $113.4 million
  • Total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities $1.35 billion
  • Returned approximately $22.4 million in Q3 to stockholders through share repurchases of 0.6 million shares

"We are pleased to see strengthening demand across our data storage platform, including the growth of our Evergreen//One Storage-as-a-Service offering, while also expanding our operating margin," said Kevan Krysler, Chief Financial Officer, Pure Storage. "Our business strategy continues to focus on continually increasing the value we provide to our customers including our consumption and subscription based offerings."

Third Quarter Company Highlights

  • Industry-First Paid Power and Rack Commitment: In Q3, Pure tackled the growing challenges of managing rising electricity costs and rack unit space with the introduction of a first of its kind program which will pay for its customers' power and rack space through an Evergreen//One Storage as-a-Service and Evergreen//Flex subscription, taking responsibility for the associated costs of power and rack unit to run our offerings.
  • Storage as-a-Service Innovation: Already a leader in service-level agreement (SLA) guarantees, Pure added three new SLA guarantees for No Data Migration, Zero Data Loss, and Power and Space Efficiency across its family of Evergreen (//Forever, //One, //Flex) offerings.
  • General Availability (GA) of FlashArray//E: FlashArray//E has begun shipping, completing the //E family of products. The combination of FlashArray//E and FlashBlade//E starting from 1 PB, taking Pure's all-flash promise to the heart of the now-legacy disk market.
  • Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Distributed File Systems & Object Storage: Pure was named a leader for the third consecutive year in the rapidly growing storage market for unstructured data.

Fourth Quarter and FY24 Guidance

Q4 and FY24 revenue and revenue growth rates are reflective of continuing outperformance and increased momentum in Evergreen//One Storage-as-a-Service.

Q4FY24

FY24

Revenue

$782M

$2.82B

Non-GAAP Operating Income

$150M

$450M

Non-GAAP Operating Margin

19 %

16 %

These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the Forward Looking Statements section below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these statements. Pure has not reconciled its guidance for non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin to their most directly comparable GAAP measures because certain items that impact these measures are not within Pure's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures guidance to the corresponding GAAP measures are not available without unreasonable effort.

----

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding our products, business and operations, including but not limited to our views relating to future period financial results, demand for our products and subscription services, including Evergreen//One, our technology and product strategy, specifically customer priorities around sustainability, the benefits to our customers of using our products, our ability to perform during current macro conditions and expand market share, our sustainability goals and benefits, the timing and magnitude of large orders, the impact of inflation, economic or supply chain disruptions, our expectations regarding our product and technology differentiation, including FlashBlade//E and FlashArray//E, new customer acquisition, the continued success of the Portworx technology, and other statements regarding our products, business, operations and results. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted include, among others, those risks and uncertainties included under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our filings and reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on our Investor Relations website at investor.purestorage.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Additional information is also set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended February 5, 2023. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of November 29, 2023, and Pure undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

Key Business Metrics

Subscription ARR is a key business metric that refers to total annualized contract value of all active subscription agreements on the last day of the quarter, plus on-demand revenue for the quarter multiplied by four.

Sales, or bookings, of Pure's Evergreen//One and Evergreen//Flex offerings is an operating metric, representing the value of orders received and/or expected to be received during the fiscal year.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, Pure uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, and free cash flow.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain expenses and expenditures such as stock-based compensation expense, payments to former shareholders of acquired companies, payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities, amortization of debt issuance costs related to debt, amortization of intangible assets acquired from acquisitions, acquisition-related transaction and integration expenses, and costs associated with the exit of certain operations and closing of certain leased facilities that may not be indicative of our ongoing core business operating results. Pure believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when analyzing historical performance and liquidity and planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and our non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures, please see the tables captioned "Reconciliations of non-GAAP results of operations to the nearest comparable GAAP measures" and "Reconciliation from net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow," included at the end of this release.

PURE STORAGE, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, unaudited)



At the End of


Third Quarter of
Fiscal 2024

Fiscal 2023





Assets



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents

$           529,191

$           580,854

Marketable securities

821,868

1,001,352

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $1,178 and $1,057

636,324

612,491

Inventory

46,211

50,152

Deferred commissions, current

74,303

68,617

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

139,129

161,391

Total current assets

2,247,026

2,474,857

Property and equipment, net

337,559

272,445

Operating lease right-of-use-assets

126,558

158,912

Deferred commissions, non-current

190,614

177,239

Intangible assets, net

36,868

49,222

Goodwill

361,427

361,427

Restricted cash


9,960

10,544

Other assets, non-current

45,497

38,814

Total assets

$        3,355,509

$        3,543,460





Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



Current liabilities:



Accounts payable

$           101,092

$             67,121

Accrued compensation and benefits

149,705

232,636

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

141,241

123,749

Operating lease liabilities, current

44,301

33,707

Deferred revenue, current

801,562

718,149

Debt, current


574,506

Total current liabilities

1,237,901

1,749,868

Long-term debt

100,000

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

122,388

142,473

Deferred revenue, non-current

694,945

667,501

Other liabilities, non-current

51,820

42,385

Total liabilities

2,207,054

2,602,227

Stockholders' equity:



Common stock and additional paid-in capital

2,699,676

2,493,799

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(10,032)

(15,504)

Accumulated deficit

(1,541,189)

(1,537,062)

Total stockholders' equity

1,148,455

941,233

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$        3,355,509

$        3,543,460

PURE STORAGE, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data, unaudited)


Third Quarter of Fiscal

First Three Quarters of Fiscal

2024

2023

2024

2023








Revenue:






Product

$         453,277

$         431,281

$      1,161,978

$      1,247,045

Subscription services

309,561

244,769

878,838

696,182

Total revenue

762,838

676,050

2,040,816

1,943,227

Cost of revenue:






Product (1)

126,770

135,546

343,588

395,322

Subscription services (1)

83,321

74,169

244,541

211,576

Total cost of revenue

210,091

209,715

588,129

606,898

Gross profit

552,747

466,335

1,452,687

1,336,329

Operating expenses:






Research and development (1)

182,100

180,008

549,923

506,971

Sales and marketing (1)

231,707

212,140

696,885

637,129

General and administrative (1)

64,729

65,054

192,944

173,300

Impairment and other (2)



16,766

Total operating expenses

478,536

457,202

1,456,518

1,317,400

Income (loss) from operations

74,211

9,133

(3,831)

18,929

Other income (expense), net

5,184

(2,814)

23,619

(8,410)

Income before provision for income taxes

79,395

6,319

19,788

10,519

Income tax provision

9,006

7,106

23,915

11,919

Net income (loss)

$           70,389

$              (787)

$           (4,127)

$           (1,400)








Net income (loss) per share attributable to common
stockholders, basic

$              0.22

$             (0.00)

$             (0.01)

$             (0.00)

Net income (loss) per share attributable to common
stockholders, diluted

$              0.21

$             (0.00)

$             (0.01)

$             (0.00)

Weighted-average shares used in computing net
income (loss) per share attributable to common
stockholders, basic

314,153

300,984

309,842

298,101

Weighted-average shares used in computing net
income (loss) per share attributable to common
stockholders, diluted

330,255

300,984

309,842

298,101





(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:











Cost of revenue -- product

$             1,443

$             2,984

$             7,056

$             7,454

Cost of revenue -- subscription services

6,849

5,814

19,347

16,978

Research and development

43,908

42,390

126,225

120,482

Sales and marketing

19,209

18,441

55,883

54,740

General and administrative

16,557

17,350

46,732

45,460

Total stock-based compensation expense

$           87,966

$           86,979

$         255,243

$         245,114

(2) Lease impairment and abandonment charges associated with cease-use of our former corporate headquarters

PURE STORAGE, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands, unaudited)


Third Quarter of Fiscal

First Three Quarters of Fiscal

2024

2023

2024

2023








Cash flows from operating activities






Net income (loss)

$               70,389

$                   (787)

$                (4,127)

$                (1,400)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:






Depreciation and amortization

31,647

25,719

91,560

72,268

Stock-based compensation expense

87,966

86,979

255,243

245,114

Lease impairment and abandonment charges



16,766

Other

(2,814)

(558)

(5,843)

2,473

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisition:






Accounts receivable, net

(111,190)

(33,791)

(23,959)

106,216

Inventory

818

(3,849)

5,278

(16,341)

Deferred commissions

(9,501)

549

(19,061)

11,175

Prepaid expenses and other assets

20,044

(40,601)

19,686

(56,164)

Operating lease right-of-use assets

6,763

9,253

26,398

26,073

Accounts payable

7,533

29,065

33,844

22,536

Accrued compensation and other liabilities

4,767

20,085

(52,757)

(17,739)

Operating lease liabilities

(7,454)

(6,897)

(20,587)

(28,339)

Deferred revenue

59,464

69,529

110,856

168,336

Net cash provided by operating activities

158,432

154,696

433,297

534,208

Cash flows from investing activities






Purchases of property and equipment (1)

(45,062)

(39,916)

(151,591)

(97,910)

Acquisition, net of cash acquired




(1,989)

Purchases of marketable securities

(105,108)

(74,878)

(351,725)

(92,129)

Sales of marketable securities

3,747


52,495

Maturities of marketable securities

109,196

111,302

495,899

352,295

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(37,227)

(3,492)

45,078

160,267

Cash flows from financing activities






Net proceeds from exercise of stock options

3,056

3,867

32,904

19,131

Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan

23,870

20,569

45,089

39,965

Principal payments on borrowings and finance lease obligations

(7,515)

(4,568)

(584,582)

(256,145)

Proceeds from borrowings

6,890


106,890

Tax withholding on vesting of equity awards

(4,755)

(3,143)

(16,582)

(16,130)

Repurchases of common stock

(22,460)

(24,565)

(114,341)

(151,564)

Net cash used in financing activities

(914)

(7,840)

(530,622)

(364,743)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

120,291

143,364

(52,247)

329,732

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

418,860

663,111

591,398

476,743

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$             539,151

$             806,475

$             539,151

$             806,475

(1) Includes capitalized internal-use software costs of $5.1 million and $3.7 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 and 2023 and $15.7 million and $10.5 million for the first three quarters of fiscal 2024 and 2023.

Reconciliations of non-GAAP results of operations to the nearest comparable GAAP measures

The following table presents non-GAAP gross margins by revenue source before certain items (in thousands except percentages, unaudited):

Third Quarter of Fiscal 2024

Third Quarter of Fiscal 2023


GAAP

results

GAAP

gross

margin (a)

Adjustment


Non-

GAAP

results

Non-

GAAP

gross

margin (b)

GAAP

results

GAAP

gross

margin (a)

Adjustment


Non-

GAAP

results

Non-

GAAP

gross

margin (b)































$      1,443

(c)








$      2,984

(c)









75

(d)








46

(d)




















251

(e)









3,306

(f)








3,306

(f)



Gross profit --
product

$  326,507

72.0 %

$      4,824


$ 331,331

73.1 %

$  295,735

68.6 %

$      6,587


$  302,322

70.1 %































$      6,849

(c)








$      5,814

(c)









329

(d)








204

(d)




















269

(e)




















24

(g)



Gross profit --
subscription
services

$  226,240

73.1 %

$      7,178


$ 233,418

75.4 %

$  170,600

69.7 %

$      6,311


$  176,911

72.3 %































$      8,292

(c)








$      8,798

(c)









404

(d)








250

(d)




















520

(e)









3,306

(f)








3,306

(f)




















24

(g)



Total gross
profit

$  552,747

72.5 %

$    12,002


$ 564,749

74.0 %

$  466,335

69.0 %

$    12,898


$  479,233

70.9 %

(a) GAAP gross margin is defined as GAAP gross profit divided by revenue.

(b) Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as non-GAAP gross profit divided by revenue.

(c) To eliminate stock-based compensation expense.

(d) To eliminate payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities.

(e) To eliminate duplicate lease costs during the transition of our corporate headquarters.

(f) To eliminate amortization expense of acquired intangible assets.

(g) To eliminate payments to former shareholders of acquired company.

The following table presents certain non-GAAP consolidated results before certain items (in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages, unaudited):

Third Quarter of Fiscal 2024

Third Quarter of Fiscal 2023

GAAP

results

GAAP

operating

margin (a)

Adjustment


Non-

GAAP

results

Non-

GAAP

operating

margin (b)

GAAP

results

GAAP

operating

margin (a)

Adjustment

Non-

GAAP

results

Non-

GAAP

operating

margin (b)




























$     87,966

(c)








$     86,979

(c)







580

(d)








1,479

(d)







2,604

(e)








2,098

(e)


















3,676

(f)







3,718

(g)








3,838

(g)


Operating
income

$   74,211

9.7 %

$     94,868


$  169,079

22.2 %

$     9,133

1.4 %

$     98,070

$  107,203

15.9 %




























$     87,966

(c)








$     86,979

(c)







580

(d)








1,479

(d)







2,604

(e)








2,098

(e)


















3,676

(f)







3,718

(g)








3,838

(g)







153

(h)








803

(h)


Net income
(loss)

$   70,389


$     95,021


$  165,410


$        (787)


$     98,873

$  98,086
























Net income (loss)
per share -- diluted

$       0.21






$        0.50


$       (0.00)





$      0.31

Weighted-
average
shares used in
per share
calculation -- 
diluted

330,255





330,255


300,984


15,431

(i)

316,415


(a) GAAP operating margin is defined as GAAP operating income divided by revenue.

(b) Non-GAAP operating margin is defined as non-GAAP operating income divided by revenue.

(c) To eliminate stock-based compensation expense.

(d) To eliminate payments to former shareholders of acquired company.

(e) To eliminate payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities.

(f) To eliminate duplicate lease costs during the transition of our corporate headquarters.

(g) To eliminate amortization expense of acquired intangible assets.

(h) To eliminate amortization expense of debt issuance costs related to our debt.

(i) To include effect of dilutive securities (employee stock options, restricted stock, and shares from employee stock purchase plan).

Reconciliation from net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow (in thousands except percentages, unaudited):

Third Quarter of Fiscal

2024

2023

Net cash provided by operating activities

$               158,432

$             154,696

Less: purchases of property and equipment (1)

(45,062)

(39,916)

Free cash flow (non-GAAP)

$               113,370

$             114,780

(1) Includes capitalized internal-use software costs of $5.1 million and $3.7 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 and 2023.

SOURCE Pure Storage

