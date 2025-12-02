Pure Storage Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results

News provided by

Pure Storage

Dec 02, 2025, 16:05 ET

Q3 total revenue growth of 16% year-over-year
Increases full-year revenue and operating profit guidance

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers the world's most advanced data storage technologies and services, today announced financial results for its third quarter fiscal year 2026 ended November 2, 2025.

"Pure Storage delivered another strong quarter as global customers increasingly choose Pure to solve their toughest data management challenges," said Charles Giancarlo, Pure Storage CEO and Chairman. "Competitive advantage in the AI era demands data accessibility. Pure's Enterprise Data Cloud breaks data free from application silos, allowing enterprises to harness the power of AI, automation, and analytics."

Third Quarter Financial Highlights

  • Revenue $964.5 million, up 16% year-over-year
  • Subscription services revenue $429.7 million, up 14% year-over-year
  • Subscription annual recurring revenue (ARR) $1.8 billion, up 17% year-over-year
  • Remaining performance obligations (RPO) $2.9 billion, up 24% year-over-year
  • GAAP gross margin 72.3%; non-GAAP gross margin 74.1%
  • GAAP operating income $53.9 million; non-GAAP operating income $196.2 million
  • GAAP operating margin 5.6%; non-GAAP operating margin 20.3%
  • Operating cash flow $116.0 million; free cash flow $52.6 million
  • Total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities $1.5 billion
  • Returned approximately $53 million to stockholders through share repurchases of 0.6 million shares.

"In the third quarter, we generated strong revenue and record operating profit, exceeding the high end of our guidance," said Pure Storage CFO Tarek Robbiati. "To sustain this momentum beyond FY26, we will continue to make significant incremental investments in both research and development and sales and marketing to capture additional profitable growth opportunities consistent with our long-term strategy."

Third Quarter Company Highlights

Simplifying workload expansion with a unified data plane

  • Expanded the Enterprise Data Cloud into the public cloud with the introduction of Pure Storage Cloud Azure Native, developed jointly with Microsoft - the industry's first fully managed, enterprise-grade block volume as a service.
  • Continued the evolution of the FlashArray family with FlashArray//XL190 R5, FlashArray//X R5, and FlashArray//C R5.

Advancing Pure Storage's intelligent control plane

  • Expanded Pure1 AI Copilot with Portworx Pure1 AI Copilot, the first AI-powered platform engineering assistant for Portworx customers and announced integration of Pure1 AI Copilot with Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers.
  • Bridged the gap between traditional and modern applications with the integration of Portworx and Pure Fusion.

Expanding our partner ecosystem to deliver greater value through integrated cybersecurity and data protection

Industry recognition and accolades

Fourth Quarter and FY26 Guidance

Q4FY26

Revenue

$1.02B to $1.04B

Revenue YoY Growth Rate

16.5% to 17.6%

Non-GAAP Operating Income

$220M to $230M

Non-GAAP Operating Income YoY Growth Rate

43.7% to 50.2%

FY26

Prior Guidance

New Guidance

Revenue

$3.60B to $3.63B

$3.63B to $3.64B

Revenue YoY Growth Rate

13.5% to 14.5%

14.5% to 14.9%

Non-GAAP Operating Income

$605M to $625M

$629M to $639M

Non-GAAP Operating Income YoY Growth Rate

8.2% to 11.7%

12.4% to 14.2%

These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the Forward Looking Statements section below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these statements. Pure has not reconciled its guidance for non-GAAP operating income and related year-over-year growth rate to their most directly comparable GAAP measures because certain items that impact these measures are not within Pure's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures guidance to the corresponding GAAP measures are not available without unreasonable effort.

Conference Call Information
Pure Storage will host a teleconference to discuss the third quarter fiscal 2026 results at 2:00 pm PT today, December 2, 2025. A live audio broadcast of the conference call will be available on the Pure Storage Investor Relations website. Pure will also post its earnings presentation and prepared remarks to this website concurrent with this release.

A replay will be available following the call on the Pure Storage Investor Relations website or for two weeks at 1-800-770-2030 (or 1-647-362-9199 for international callers) with passcode 5667482.

Additionally, Pure is scheduled to participate at the following investor conferences:

UBS Global Technology & AI Conference
Date: Thursday, December 4, 2025
Time: 8:55 a.m. PT / 11:55 a.m. ET
Chief Technology Officer Rob Lee

28th Annual Needham Growth Virtual Conference
Date: Thursday, January 15, 2026
Time: 9:00 am PT / 12:00 pm ET
Founder and Chief Visionary Officer John "Coz" Colgrove

About Pure Storage
Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) delivers the industry's most advanced data storage platform to store, manage, and protect the world's data at any scale. With Pure Storage, organizations have ultimate simplicity and flexibility, saving time, money, and energy. From AI to archive, Pure Storage delivers a cloud experience with one unified Storage-as-a-Service platform across on-premises, cloud, and hosted environments. Our platform is built on our Evergreen architecture that evolves with your business – always getting newer and better with zero planned downtime, guaranteed. Our customers are actively increasing their capacity and processing power while significantly reducing their carbon and energy footprint. It's easy to fall in love with Pure Storage, which is why we've received one of the highest Net Promoter Scores in the industry across the years. For more information, visit www.purestorage.com.

Connect with Pure
Blog
LinkedIn
Twitter
Facebook

Pure Storage, the Pure P Logo, Portworx, and the marks on the Pure Storage Trademark List are trademarks or registered trademarks of Pure Storage Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. The Trademark List can be found at purestorage.com/trademarks. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding our products, business and operations, including but not limited to our views relating to our future period financial and business results, our opportunity relating to hyperscale and AI environments, our ability to meet hyperscalers' performance, price and other requirements, our ability to expand with our current hyperscale customer and to land new hyperscale customers, our ability to meet the needs of hyperscalers for the entire spectrum of their online storage use cases, the timing and magnitude of large orders, including sales to hyperscalers and large enterprises, the structure, timing and amount of revenue from hyperscaler licensing and support services, demand for our products and subscription services, including Evergreen//One, the relative sales mix between our subscription and consumption offerings and traditional capital expenditure sales, our technology and product strategy, specifically ongoing development and customer adoption of new products and the Enterprise Data Cloud architecture (including Pure Fusion™), priorities around sustainability and energy saving benefits to our customers of using our products, our ability to perform during current macro conditions and expand market share, our sustainability goals and benefits, the impact of inflation, currency fluctuations, tariffs, economic or supply chain disruptions, our expectations regarding our product and technology differentiation, new technology investments and partnerships, and other statements regarding our products, business, operations and results. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted include, among others, those risks and uncertainties included under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our filings and reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on our Investor Relations website at investor.purestorage.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Additional information is also set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 2, 2025. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of December 2, 2025, and Pure undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

Key Performance Metrics
Subscription ARR is a key business metric that refers to the annualized recurring contract value of all active, non-cancelable customer subscription agreements with subscription terms of any length at the end of the quarter, plus on-demand billings for the quarter multiplied by four.

Total Contract Value (TCV) Sales, or bookings, of Pure's Evergreen//One and similar consumption- and subscription-based offerings is an operating metric, representing the value of orders received during the period.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, Pure uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, and free cash flow.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain expenses such as stock-based compensation expense, payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities, amortization of debt issuance costs related to debt, amortization of intangible assets acquired from acquisitions, restructuring costs related to severance and termination benefits, costs associated with the impairment and early exit of certain leased facilities, and gains and losses from mark-to-market adjustments on strategic investments that may not be indicative of our ongoing core business operating results. Pure believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when analyzing historical performance and liquidity and planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and our non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures, please see the tables captioned "Reconciliations of non-GAAP results of operations to the nearest comparable GAAP measures" and "Reconciliation from net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow," included at the end of this release.

PURE STORAGE, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, unaudited)



At the End of


Third Quarter of
Fiscal 2026

Fiscal 2025





Assets



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents

$               852,838

$               723,583

Marketable securities

678,775

798,237

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $204 and $940

620,959

680,862

Inventory

82,421

42,810

Deferred commissions, current

109,370

99,286

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

307,891

222,501

Total current assets

2,652,254

2,567,279

Property and equipment, net

566,336

461,731

Operating lease right-of-use-assets

194,409

146,655

Deferred commissions, non-current

240,113

229,334

Intangible assets, net

9,407

19,074

Goodwill

364,742

361,427

Restricted cash


19,151

12,553

Other assets, non-current

171,999

165,889

Total assets

$           4,218,411

$           3,963,942





Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



Current liabilities:



Accounts payable

$               128,022

$               112,385

Accrued compensation and benefits

244,939

230,040

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

159,827

156,791

Operating lease liabilities, current

43,599

43,489

Deferred revenue, current

1,028,636

953,836

Debt, current


100,000

Total current liabilities

1,605,023

1,596,541

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

181,948

137,277

Deferred revenue, non-current

931,768

841,467

Other liabilities, non-current

96,783

82,182

Total liabilities

2,815,522

2,657,467

Stockholders' equity:



Common stock and additional paid-in capital

2,681,966

2,674,533

Accumulated other comprehensive income

2,006

954

Accumulated deficit

(1,281,083)

(1,369,012)

Total stockholders' equity

1,402,889

1,306,475

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$           4,218,411

$           3,963,942

PURE STORAGE, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data, unaudited)


Third Quarter of Fiscal

First Three Quarters of Fiscal

2026

2025

2026

2025








Revenue:






Product

$      534,760

$      454,735

$  1,353,207

$  1,204,714

Subscription services

429,693

376,337

1,250,733

1,083,608

Total revenue

964,453

831,072

2,603,940

2,288,322

Cost of revenue:






Product (1)

152,006

154,970

443,352

385,446

Subscription services (1)

115,070

93,180

322,722

284,168

Total cost of revenue

267,076

248,150

766,074

669,614

Gross profit

697,377

582,922

1,837,866

1,618,708

Operating expenses:






Research and development (1)

256,364

200,086

720,130

589,396

Sales and marketing (1)

293,817

255,830

858,219

757,069

General and administrative (1)

93,278

67,319

231,899

213,551

Restructuring and impairment (2)




15,901

Total operating expenses

643,459

523,235

1,810,248

1,575,917

Income from operations

53,918

59,687

27,618

42,791

Other income (expense), net

11,790

17,156

89,145

50,684

Income before provision for income taxes

65,708

76,843

116,763

93,475

Income tax provision

10,902

13,204

28,834

29,171

Net income

$        54,806

$        63,639

$        87,929

$        64,304








Net income per share attributable to common stockholders, basic

$             0.17

$             0.19

$             0.27

$             0.20

Net income per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted

$             0.16

$             0.19

$             0.26

$             0.19

Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share attributable
to common stockholders, basic

329,570

327,675

327,901

325,530

Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share attributable
to common stockholders, diluted

345,747

340,564

341,019

341,490

(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:









Cost of revenue -- product

$           4,378

$           3,216

$        11,793

$           9,443

Cost of revenue -- subscription services

9,293

7,800

25,014

24,632

Research and development

63,598

49,227

173,194

150,390

Sales and marketing

26,298

24,393

74,909

72,330

General and administrative

30,920

16,436

63,245

62,161

Total stock-based compensation expense

$      134,487

$      101,072

$      348,155

$      318,956

(2) Includes expenses for severance and termination benefits related to workforce realignment and lease impairment and abandonment charges associated with cease-use of our former corporate headquarters.

PURE STORAGE, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands, unaudited)


Third Quarter of Fiscal

First Three Quarters of Fiscal

2026

2025

2026

2025








Cash flows from operating activities






Net income

$          54,806

$          63,639

$          87,929

$          64,304

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating
activities:






Depreciation and amortization

37,786

27,702

107,483

97,529

Stock-based compensation expense

134,487

101,072

348,155

318,956

Noncash portion of lease impairment and abandonment




3,270

(Gain) loss on strategic investment

2,915


(27,486)

Other

3,681

2,381

10,708

5,107

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisition:






Accounts receivable, net

(90,527)

(161,723)

59,854

83,998

Inventory

(29,957)

5,071

(42,225)

(1,590)

Deferred commissions

(9,468)

669

(20,863)

6,822

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(86,928)

(38,438)

(120,329)

(65,444)

Operating lease right-of-use assets

11,466

9,383

31,424

25,911

Accounts payable

15,203

33,755

12,057

20,597

Accrued compensation and other liabilities

35,268

7,781

35,870

(70,951)

Operating lease liabilities

(12,079)

(12,096)

(35,592)

(30,353)

Deferred revenue

49,340

57,797

165,101

86,934

Net cash provided by operating activities

115,993

96,993

612,086

545,090

Cash flows from investing activities






Purchases of property and equipment (1)

(63,419)

(61,788)

(197,792)

(170,641)

Purchase of strategic investments




(6,081)

Acquisition

(4,263)


(4,263)

Purchases of marketable securities and other

(69,667)

(43,632)

(325,795)

(308,002)

Sales of marketable securities

23,994

12,817

294,981

61,241

Maturities of marketable securities

17,120

131,994

154,627

329,978

Sale of strategic investment

52,485


52,485

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(43,750)

39,391

(25,757)

(93,505)

Cash flows from financing activities






Proceeds from exercise of stock options

4,743

3,426

18,201

21,194

Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan

28,802

26,408

56,042

51,736

Payments of financing costs for revolving credit facility



(2,080)

Principal payments on borrowings and finance lease obligations

(2,317)

(1,786)

(103,442)

(5,721)

Tax withholding on vesting of equity awards

(85,779)

(54,905)

(203,240)

(141,591)

Repurchases of common stock

(53,269)

(181,999)

(215,447)

(181,999)

Net cash used in financing activities

(107,820)

(208,856)

(449,966)

(256,381)

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(35,577)

(72,472)

136,363

195,204

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

909,690

979,807

737,750

712,131

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$       874,113

$       907,335

$       874,113

$       907,335

(1) Includes capitalized internal-use software costs of $10.4 million and $6.0 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 and 2025 and $26.0 million and $15.8 million for the first three quarters of fiscal 2026 and 2025.

Reconciliations of non-GAAP results of operations to the nearest comparable GAAP measures

The following table presents non-GAAP gross margins by revenue source before certain items (in thousands except percentages, unaudited):



Third Quarter of Fiscal 2026

Third Quarter of Fiscal 2025


GAAP

results

GAAP

gross

margin (a)

Adjustment


Non-

GAAP

results

Non-

GAAP

gross

margin (b)

GAAP

results

GAAP

gross

margin (a)

Adjustment


Non-

GAAP

results

Non-

GAAP

gross

margin (b)































$      4,378

(c)








$      3,216

(c)









165

(d)








103

(d)









2,402

(e)








3,306

(e)



Gross profit --
product

$  382,754

71.6 %

$      6,945


$  389,699

72.9 %

$  299,765

65.9 %

$      6,625


$  306,390

67.4 %































$      9,293

(c)








$      7,800

(c)









609

(d)








368

(d)



Gross profit --
subscription
services

$  314,623

73.2 %

$      9,902


$  324,525

75.5 %

$  283,157

75.2 %

$      8,168


$  291,325

77.4 %































$    13,671

(c)








$    11,016

(c)









774

(d)








471

(d)









2,402

(e)








3,306

(e)



Total gross profit

$  697,377

72.3 %

$    16,847


$  714,224

74.1 %

$  582,922

70.1 %

$    14,793


$  597,715

71.9 %

(a) GAAP gross margin is defined as GAAP gross profit divided by revenue.

(b) Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as non-GAAP gross profit divided by revenue.

(c) To eliminate stock-based compensation expense.

(d) To eliminate payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities.

(e) To eliminate amortization expense of acquired intangible assets.

The following table presents certain non-GAAP consolidated results before certain items (in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages, unaudited):


Third Quarter of Fiscal 2026

Third Quarter of Fiscal 2025

GAAP

results

GAAP

operating

margin (a)

Adjustment


Non-

GAAP

results

Non-

GAAP

operating

margin (b)

GAAP

results

GAAP

operating

margin (a)

Adjustment

Non-

GAAP

results

Non-

GAAP

operating

margin (b)




























$  134,487

(c)








$  101,072

(c)







5,208

(d)








2,991

(d)







2,632

(e)








3,536

(e)


Operating
income

$   53,918

5.6 %

$  142,327


$ 196,245

20.3 %

$   59,687

7.2 %

$  107,599

$ 167,286

20.1 %




























$  134,487

(c)








$  101,072

(c)







5,208

(d)








2,991

(d)







2,632

(e)








3,536

(e)







106

(f)








154

(f)







2,915

(g)













Net income

$   54,806


$  145,348


$ 200,154


$   63,639


$  107,753

$ 171,392
























Net income per
share -- diluted

$       0.16






$       0.58


$       0.19





$       0.50

Weighted-
average shares
used in per
share
calculation --
diluted

345,747





345,747


340,564




340,564


(a) GAAP operating margin is defined as GAAP operating income divided by revenue.

(b) Non-GAAP operating margin is defined as non-GAAP operating income divided by revenue.

(c) To eliminate stock-based compensation expense.

(d) To eliminate payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities.

(e) To eliminate amortization expense of acquired intangible assets.

(f) To eliminate amortization expense of debt issuance costs related to our debt.

(g) To eliminate loss from mark-to-market adjustment on strategic investment.

Reconciliation from net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow (in thousands except percentages, unaudited):


Third Quarter of Fiscal

2026

2025

Net cash provided by operating activities

$                115,993

$                  96,993

Less: purchases of property and equipment (1)

(63,419)

(61,788)

Free cash flow (non-GAAP)

$                  52,574

$                  35,205

(1) Includes capitalized internal-use software costs of $10.4 million and $6.0 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 and 2025.

SOURCE Pure Storage

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Pure Storage Announces Date and Conference Call Information for Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results

Pure Storage Announces Date and Conference Call Information for Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results

Pure Storage® (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers the world's most advanced data storage technology and services, today announced it will host ...
Pure Storage Names Patrick Finn as Chief Revenue Officer

Pure Storage Names Patrick Finn as Chief Revenue Officer

Pure Storage® (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers the world's most advanced data storage technology and services, today announced the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer Hardware

Computer Hardware

Computer Hardware

Computer Hardware

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Computer Software

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics