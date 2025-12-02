Pure Storage Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results

Q3 total revenue growth of 16% year-over-year

Increases full-year revenue and operating profit guidance

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers the world's most advanced data storage technologies and services, today announced financial results for its third quarter fiscal year 2026 ended November 2, 2025.

"Pure Storage delivered another strong quarter as global customers increasingly choose Pure to solve their toughest data management challenges," said Charles Giancarlo, Pure Storage CEO and Chairman. "Competitive advantage in the AI era demands data accessibility. Pure's Enterprise Data Cloud breaks data free from application silos, allowing enterprises to harness the power of AI, automation, and analytics."

Third Quarter Financial Highlights

Revenue $964.5 million, up 16% year-over-year

Subscription services revenue $429.7 million, up 14% year-over-year

Subscription annual recurring revenue (ARR) $1.8 billion, up 17% year-over-year

Remaining performance obligations (RPO) $2.9 billion, up 24% year-over-year

GAAP gross margin 72.3%; non-GAAP gross margin 74.1%

GAAP operating income $53.9 million; non-GAAP operating income $196.2 million

GAAP operating margin 5.6%; non-GAAP operating margin 20.3%

Operating cash flow $116.0 million; free cash flow $52.6 million

Total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities $1.5 billion

Returned approximately $53 million to stockholders through share repurchases of 0.6 million shares.

"In the third quarter, we generated strong revenue and record operating profit, exceeding the high end of our guidance," said Pure Storage CFO Tarek Robbiati. "To sustain this momentum beyond FY26, we will continue to make significant incremental investments in both research and development and sales and marketing to capture additional profitable growth opportunities consistent with our long-term strategy."

Third Quarter Company Highlights

Simplifying workload expansion with a unified data plane

Expanded the Enterprise Data Cloud into the public cloud with the introduction of Pure Storage Cloud Azure Native, developed jointly with Microsoft - the industry's first fully managed, enterprise-grade block volume as a service.

Continued the evolution of the FlashArray family with FlashArray//XL190 R5, FlashArray//X R5, and FlashArray//C R5.

Advancing Pure Storage's intelligent control plane

Expanded Pure1 AI Copilot with Portworx Pure1 AI Copilot, the first AI-powered platform engineering assistant for Portworx customers and announced integration of Pure1 AI Copilot with Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers.

Bridged the gap between traditional and modern applications with the integration of Portworx and Pure Fusion.

Expanding our partner ecosystem to deliver greater value through integrated cybersecurity and data protection

Introduced Pure Protect Recovery Zones and cyber resilience delivered as a service with Veeam to help customers proactively detect threats and recover faster.

Enabled built-in and integrated detection capabilities to provide broader visibility across an entire environment with tools like real-time security with CrowdStrike Falcon, and file and user monitoring and remediation with Superna.

Industry recognition and accolades

Fourth Quarter and FY26 Guidance

Q4FY26 Revenue $1.02B to $1.04B Revenue YoY Growth Rate 16.5% to 17.6% Non-GAAP Operating Income $220M to $230M Non-GAAP Operating Income YoY Growth Rate 43.7% to 50.2%

FY26

Prior Guidance New Guidance Revenue $3.60B to $3.63B $3.63B to $3.64B Revenue YoY Growth Rate 13.5% to 14.5% 14.5% to 14.9% Non-GAAP Operating Income $605M to $625M $629M to $639M Non-GAAP Operating Income YoY Growth Rate 8.2% to 11.7% 12.4% to 14.2%

These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the Forward Looking Statements section below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these statements. Pure has not reconciled its guidance for non-GAAP operating income and related year-over-year growth rate to their most directly comparable GAAP measures because certain items that impact these measures are not within Pure's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures guidance to the corresponding GAAP measures are not available without unreasonable effort.

Conference Call Information

Pure Storage will host a teleconference to discuss the third quarter fiscal 2026 results at 2:00 pm PT today, December 2, 2025. A live audio broadcast of the conference call will be available on the Pure Storage Investor Relations website. Pure will also post its earnings presentation and prepared remarks to this website concurrent with this release.

A replay will be available following the call on the Pure Storage Investor Relations website or for two weeks at 1-800-770-2030 (or 1-647-362-9199 for international callers) with passcode 5667482.

Additionally, Pure is scheduled to participate at the following investor conferences:

UBS Global Technology & AI Conference

Date: Thursday, December 4, 2025

Time: 8:55 a.m. PT / 11:55 a.m. ET

Chief Technology Officer Rob Lee

28th Annual Needham Growth Virtual Conference

Date: Thursday, January 15, 2026

Time: 9:00 am PT / 12:00 pm ET

Founder and Chief Visionary Officer John "Coz" Colgrove

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) delivers the industry's most advanced data storage platform to store, manage, and protect the world's data at any scale. With Pure Storage, organizations have ultimate simplicity and flexibility, saving time, money, and energy. From AI to archive, Pure Storage delivers a cloud experience with one unified Storage-as-a-Service platform across on-premises, cloud, and hosted environments. Our platform is built on our Evergreen architecture that evolves with your business – always getting newer and better with zero planned downtime, guaranteed. Our customers are actively increasing their capacity and processing power while significantly reducing their carbon and energy footprint. It's easy to fall in love with Pure Storage, which is why we've received one of the highest Net Promoter Scores in the industry across the years. For more information, visit www.purestorage.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding our products, business and operations, including but not limited to our views relating to our future period financial and business results, our opportunity relating to hyperscale and AI environments, our ability to meet hyperscalers' performance, price and other requirements, our ability to expand with our current hyperscale customer and to land new hyperscale customers, our ability to meet the needs of hyperscalers for the entire spectrum of their online storage use cases, the timing and magnitude of large orders, including sales to hyperscalers and large enterprises, the structure, timing and amount of revenue from hyperscaler licensing and support services, demand for our products and subscription services, including Evergreen//One, the relative sales mix between our subscription and consumption offerings and traditional capital expenditure sales, our technology and product strategy, specifically ongoing development and customer adoption of new products and the Enterprise Data Cloud architecture (including Pure Fusion™), priorities around sustainability and energy saving benefits to our customers of using our products, our ability to perform during current macro conditions and expand market share, our sustainability goals and benefits, the impact of inflation, currency fluctuations, tariffs, economic or supply chain disruptions, our expectations regarding our product and technology differentiation, new technology investments and partnerships, and other statements regarding our products, business, operations and results. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted include, among others, those risks and uncertainties included under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our filings and reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on our Investor Relations website at investor.purestorage.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Additional information is also set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 2, 2025. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of December 2, 2025, and Pure undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

Key Performance Metrics

Subscription ARR is a key business metric that refers to the annualized recurring contract value of all active, non-cancelable customer subscription agreements with subscription terms of any length at the end of the quarter, plus on-demand billings for the quarter multiplied by four.

Total Contract Value (TCV) Sales, or bookings, of Pure's Evergreen//One and similar consumption- and subscription-based offerings is an operating metric, representing the value of orders received during the period.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, Pure uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, and free cash flow.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain expenses such as stock-based compensation expense, payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities, amortization of debt issuance costs related to debt, amortization of intangible assets acquired from acquisitions, restructuring costs related to severance and termination benefits, costs associated with the impairment and early exit of certain leased facilities, and gains and losses from mark-to-market adjustments on strategic investments that may not be indicative of our ongoing core business operating results. Pure believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when analyzing historical performance and liquidity and planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and our non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures, please see the tables captioned "Reconciliations of non-GAAP results of operations to the nearest comparable GAAP measures" and "Reconciliation from net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow," included at the end of this release.

PURE STORAGE, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, unaudited)





At the End of



Third Quarter of

Fiscal 2026

Fiscal 2025









Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 852,838

$ 723,583 Marketable securities

678,775

798,237 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $204 and $940

620,959

680,862 Inventory

82,421

42,810 Deferred commissions, current

109,370

99,286 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

307,891

222,501 Total current assets

2,652,254

2,567,279 Property and equipment, net

566,336

461,731 Operating lease right-of-use-assets

194,409

146,655 Deferred commissions, non-current

240,113

229,334 Intangible assets, net

9,407

19,074 Goodwill

364,742

361,427 Restricted cash

19,151

12,553 Other assets, non-current

171,999

165,889 Total assets

$ 4,218,411

$ 3,963,942









Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 128,022

$ 112,385 Accrued compensation and benefits

244,939

230,040 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

159,827

156,791 Operating lease liabilities, current

43,599

43,489 Deferred revenue, current

1,028,636

953,836 Debt, current

—

100,000 Total current liabilities

1,605,023

1,596,541 Operating lease liabilities, non-current

181,948

137,277 Deferred revenue, non-current

931,768

841,467 Other liabilities, non-current

96,783

82,182 Total liabilities

2,815,522

2,657,467 Stockholders' equity:







Common stock and additional paid-in capital

2,681,966

2,674,533 Accumulated other comprehensive income

2,006

954 Accumulated deficit

(1,281,083)

(1,369,012) Total stockholders' equity

1,402,889

1,306,475 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 4,218,411

$ 3,963,942

PURE STORAGE, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data, unaudited)



Third Quarter of Fiscal

First Three Quarters of Fiscal

2026

2025

2026

2025















Revenue:













Product $ 534,760

$ 454,735

$ 1,353,207

$ 1,204,714 Subscription services 429,693

376,337

1,250,733

1,083,608 Total revenue 964,453

831,072

2,603,940

2,288,322 Cost of revenue:













Product (1) 152,006

154,970

443,352

385,446 Subscription services (1) 115,070

93,180

322,722

284,168 Total cost of revenue 267,076

248,150

766,074

669,614 Gross profit 697,377

582,922

1,837,866

1,618,708 Operating expenses:













Research and development (1) 256,364

200,086

720,130

589,396 Sales and marketing (1) 293,817

255,830

858,219

757,069 General and administrative (1) 93,278

67,319

231,899

213,551 Restructuring and impairment (2) —

—

—

15,901 Total operating expenses 643,459

523,235

1,810,248

1,575,917 Income from operations 53,918

59,687

27,618

42,791 Other income (expense), net 11,790

17,156

89,145

50,684 Income before provision for income taxes 65,708

76,843

116,763

93,475 Income tax provision 10,902

13,204

28,834

29,171 Net income $ 54,806

$ 63,639

$ 87,929

$ 64,304















Net income per share attributable to common stockholders, basic $ 0.17

$ 0.19

$ 0.27

$ 0.20 Net income per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted $ 0.16

$ 0.19

$ 0.26

$ 0.19 Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share attributable

to common stockholders, basic 329,570

327,675

327,901

325,530 Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share attributable

to common stockholders, diluted 345,747

340,564

341,019

341,490

(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:

















Cost of revenue -- product $ 4,378

$ 3,216

$ 11,793

$ 9,443 Cost of revenue -- subscription services 9,293

7,800

25,014

24,632 Research and development 63,598

49,227

173,194

150,390 Sales and marketing 26,298

24,393

74,909

72,330 General and administrative 30,920

16,436

63,245

62,161 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 134,487

$ 101,072

$ 348,155

$ 318,956



(2) Includes expenses for severance and termination benefits related to workforce realignment and lease impairment and abandonment charges associated with cease-use of our former corporate headquarters.

PURE STORAGE, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands, unaudited)



Third Quarter of Fiscal

First Three Quarters of Fiscal

2026

2025

2026

2025















Cash flows from operating activities













Net income $ 54,806

$ 63,639

$ 87,929

$ 64,304 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating

activities:













Depreciation and amortization 37,786

27,702

107,483

97,529 Stock-based compensation expense 134,487

101,072

348,155

318,956 Noncash portion of lease impairment and abandonment —

—

—

3,270 (Gain) loss on strategic investment 2,915

—

(27,486)

— Other 3,681

2,381

10,708

5,107 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisition:













Accounts receivable, net (90,527)

(161,723)

59,854

83,998 Inventory (29,957)

5,071

(42,225)

(1,590) Deferred commissions (9,468)

669

(20,863)

6,822 Prepaid expenses and other assets (86,928)

(38,438)

(120,329)

(65,444) Operating lease right-of-use assets 11,466

9,383

31,424

25,911 Accounts payable 15,203

33,755

12,057

20,597 Accrued compensation and other liabilities 35,268

7,781

35,870

(70,951) Operating lease liabilities (12,079)

(12,096)

(35,592)

(30,353) Deferred revenue 49,340

57,797

165,101

86,934 Net cash provided by operating activities 115,993

96,993

612,086

545,090 Cash flows from investing activities













Purchases of property and equipment (1) (63,419)

(61,788)

(197,792)

(170,641) Purchase of strategic investments —

—

—

(6,081) Acquisition (4,263)

—

(4,263)

— Purchases of marketable securities and other (69,667)

(43,632)

(325,795)

(308,002) Sales of marketable securities 23,994

12,817

294,981

61,241 Maturities of marketable securities 17,120

131,994

154,627

329,978 Sale of strategic investment 52,485

—

52,485

— Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (43,750)

39,391

(25,757)

(93,505) Cash flows from financing activities













Proceeds from exercise of stock options 4,743

3,426

18,201

21,194 Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan 28,802

26,408

56,042

51,736 Payments of financing costs for revolving credit facility —

—

(2,080)

— Principal payments on borrowings and finance lease obligations (2,317)

(1,786)

(103,442)

(5,721) Tax withholding on vesting of equity awards (85,779)

(54,905)

(203,240)

(141,591) Repurchases of common stock (53,269)

(181,999)

(215,447)

(181,999) Net cash used in financing activities (107,820)

(208,856)

(449,966)

(256,381) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (35,577)

(72,472)

136,363

195,204 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 909,690

979,807

737,750

712,131 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 874,113

$ 907,335

$ 874,113

$ 907,335



(1) Includes capitalized internal-use software costs of $10.4 million and $6.0 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 and 2025 and $26.0 million and $15.8 million for the first three quarters of fiscal 2026 and 2025.

Reconciliations of non-GAAP results of operations to the nearest comparable GAAP measures The following table presents non-GAAP gross margins by revenue source before certain items (in thousands except percentages, unaudited):





Third Quarter of Fiscal 2026

Third Quarter of Fiscal 2025



GAAP results

GAAP gross margin (a)

Adjustment





Non- GAAP results

Non- GAAP gross margin (b)

GAAP results

GAAP gross margin (a)

Adjustment





Non- GAAP results

Non- GAAP gross margin (b)





























































$ 4,378

(c)

















$ 3,216

(c)



















165

(d)

















103

(d)



















2,402

(e)

















3,306

(e)







Gross profit --

product

$ 382,754

71.6 %

$ 6,945





$ 389,699

72.9 %

$ 299,765

65.9 %

$ 6,625





$ 306,390

67.4 %





























































$ 9,293

(c)

















$ 7,800

(c)



















609

(d)

















368

(d)







Gross profit --

subscription

services

$ 314,623

73.2 %

$ 9,902





$ 324,525

75.5 %

$ 283,157

75.2 %

$ 8,168





$ 291,325

77.4 %





























































$ 13,671

(c)

















$ 11,016

(c)



















774

(d)

















471

(d)



















2,402

(e)

















3,306

(e)







Total gross profit

$ 697,377

72.3 %

$ 16,847





$ 714,224

74.1 %

$ 582,922

70.1 %

$ 14,793





$ 597,715

71.9 %



(a) GAAP gross margin is defined as GAAP gross profit divided by revenue. (b) Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as non-GAAP gross profit divided by revenue. (c) To eliminate stock-based compensation expense. (d) To eliminate payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities. (e) To eliminate amortization expense of acquired intangible assets.

The following table presents certain non-GAAP consolidated results before certain items (in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages, unaudited):



Third Quarter of Fiscal 2026

Third Quarter of Fiscal 2025

GAAP results

GAAP operating margin (a)

Adjustment





Non- GAAP results

Non- GAAP operating margin (b)

GAAP results

GAAP operating margin (a)

Adjustment



Non- GAAP results

Non- GAAP operating margin (b)























































$ 134,487

(c)

















$ 101,072

(c)















5,208

(d)

















2,991

(d)















2,632

(e)

















3,536

(e)





Operating

income $ 53,918

5.6 %

$ 142,327





$ 196,245

20.3 %

$ 59,687

7.2 %

$ 107,599



$ 167,286

20.1 %























































$ 134,487

(c)

















$ 101,072

(c)















5,208

(d)

















2,991

(d)















2,632

(e)

















3,536

(e)















106

(f)

















154

(f)















2,915

(g)

















—









Net income $ 54,806





$ 145,348





$ 200,154





$ 63,639





$ 107,753



$ 171,392

















































Net income per

share -- diluted $ 0.16













$ 0.58





$ 0.19











$ 0.50



Weighted-

average shares

used in per

share

calculation --

diluted 345,747





—





345,747





340,564





—



340,564







(a) GAAP operating margin is defined as GAAP operating income divided by revenue. (b) Non-GAAP operating margin is defined as non-GAAP operating income divided by revenue. (c) To eliminate stock-based compensation expense. (d) To eliminate payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities. (e) To eliminate amortization expense of acquired intangible assets. (f) To eliminate amortization expense of debt issuance costs related to our debt. (g) To eliminate loss from mark-to-market adjustment on strategic investment.

Reconciliation from net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow (in thousands except percentages, unaudited):



Third Quarter of Fiscal

2026

2025 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 115,993

$ 96,993 Less: purchases of property and equipment (1) (63,419)

(61,788) Free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ 52,574

$ 35,205



(1) Includes capitalized internal-use software costs of $10.4 million and $6.0 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 and 2025.

