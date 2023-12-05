Pure Storage Appoints Lynn Lucas as Chief Marketing Officer

B2B Veteran Brings Decades of Experience Driving Growth and Innovation Across Hybrid Cloud and Software Markets

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage® (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers the world's most advanced data storage technology and services, today announced the appointment of Lynn Lucas as its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). She will report directly to Pure Storage Chief Operating Officer Matt Burr.

Lynn Lucas, CMO, Pure Storage
Lucas comes to Pure Storage as an award-winning and results-driven marketeer who has led marketing organizations for both high growth SaaS companies, like Cohesity, as well as global brands such as Cisco and Veritas. Lucas brings more than 25 years of experience driving growth and innovation in B2B marketing and was most recently awarded one of the Fearless 50 customer-led marketers of 2023. In this role, she will work closely with the company's executive leadership team to drive a global marketing strategy for the next phase of its growth trajectory as a platform company, increasingly driven by a cloud operating model and accelerated demand for its subscription services.

"Drawing from her years of experience helping shape successful companies, Lynn's marketing prowess will only further our highly differentiated leadership position and the value we provide to our customers," said Matt Burr, Chief Operating Officer, Pure Storage.

"I am thrilled to take Pure Storage's industry leading platform to market, and showcase how we help organizations modernize their hybrid cloud data storage and management with simplicity, scalability, and sustainability that only Pure can uniquely deliver," said Lucas. "As businesses continue to modernize their storage, I will be laser focused on advancing a strong go-to-market organization that elevates the Pure Storage brand and drives long-term growth."

Lucas will be based in the Santa Clara, California headquarters.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) uncomplicates data storage, forever. Pure delivers a cloud experience that empowers every organization to get the most from their data while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. Pure's commitment to providing true storage as-a-service gives customers the agility to meet changing data needs at speed and scale, whether they are deploying traditional workloads, modern applications, containers, or more. Pure believes it can make a significant impact in reducing data center emissions worldwide through its environmental sustainability efforts, including designing products and solutions that enable customers to reduce their carbon and energy footprint. And with the highest Net Promoter Score in the industry, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world. For more information, visit www.purestorage.com.

