Pure Storage Brings FlashBlade to AWS Outposts, Delivering a Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure Solution for Modern Data

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers storage as-a-service in a hybrid world and an Advanced Technology Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN), today announced that FlashBlade® has achieved the AWS Outposts Ready designation, part of the AWS Service Ready Program. Fully tested and supported, FlashBlade for AWS Outposts delivers a hybrid cloud solution with all-flash performance, cloud scalability, and operational simplicity to accelerate modern applications and break down IT silos.

It is estimated that by next year, 90% of enterprises worldwide will build their IT strategies around a mix of on-premises private clouds, public clouds, and their existing platforms to accommodate the increasingly diverse set of requirements of their modern applications. These organizations require a hybrid cloud strategy built on best of breed technology that delivers unified management, interoperability, flexibility, agility, and performance to be successful and avoid complexity, higher costs, and data mobility challenges.

With the validated integration of FlashBlade with AWS Outposts, AWS customers can now leverage a low-latency, high-performance unified fast file and object platform with native Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) capabilities in tandem with AWS services, APIs, and tools - all with simplified management and container capabilities in their own datacenter. This solution will enable use cases such as artificial intelligence (AI), modern analytics, DevOps, rapid restore, and next-generation applications that require real-time response and high-throughput, in addition to satisfying data sovereignty, compliance, and local-processing requirements.

"As our customers navigate the demands of new and emerging applications, we are committed to delivering innovation and partnerships that support their hybrid cloud priorities," said Matt Burr, General Manager, FlashBlade, Pure Storage. "We are proud to be a part of the AWS Outposts Ready program and deliver a hybrid cloud solution that delivers on the principles of flexibility and agility that both FlashBlade and AWS are built on."

AWS Outposts is a fully managed service that extends AWS infrastructure, AWS services, APIs, and tools to virtually any datacenter, co-location space, or on-premises facility for a truly consistent hybrid experience. Achieving the AWS Outposts Ready designation differentiates Pure as an APN member with a product fully tested on AWS Outposts and recognizes that Pure has demonstrated successful integration with AWS Outposts deployments.

"Customers are looking for better ways to store and manage their data across the enterprise as part of a comprehensive digitization initiative," said Joshua Burgin, General Manager, AWS Outposts, Amazon Web Services, Inc. "With Pure Storage FlashBlade for AWS Outposts, customers can benefit from a comprehensive data management solution for any application in their environment, on AWS Outposts, or in AWS Regions, for a truly consistent hybrid experience."

Through the AWS Outposts Ready program, FlashBlade delivers:

Performance : Replication and speed with native Amazon S3 compatibility, enabling fast object on-premises in a hybrid environment to power modern applications and allow customers to scale without stranding capacity or performance.

: Replication and speed with native Amazon S3 compatibility, enabling fast object on-premises in a hybrid environment to power modern applications and allow customers to scale without stranding capacity or performance. Consolidation : Eliminates storage silos with a unified fast file and fast object platform designed to consolidate disparate workloads and deliver multi-protocol support for a broad spectrum of modern data and use cases.

: Eliminates storage silos with a unified fast file and fast object platform designed to consolidate disparate workloads and deliver multi-protocol support for a broad spectrum of modern data and use cases. Simplicity: Cloud scalability and operational simplicity for both file and object storage needs with zero touch provisioning, simplified networking, and streamlined container management. Built with Evergreen architecture to streamline lifecycle management and provide non-disruptive upgrades.

This announcement is the latest step in extending how Pure and AWS work together to serve customers' modern data needs, now bringing AWS APIs and services closer to their on-premises applications. Customers can also leverage Pure Cloud Block Store ™ for AWS, a cloud-native solution delivering seamless data mobility, resilience, and a consistent experience, powered by Pure's Purity software. Cloud Block Store is specifically optimized to run on top of AWS infrastructure and provide enterprise data services similar to the user experience provided by FlashArray™, FlashBlade or through Pure as-a-Service ™and is available in AWS Marketplace.

FlashBlade is generally available and supported for AWS customers via AWS Outposts. To learn more about how your organization can leverage the benefits of FlashBlade through the AWS Outposts Service Ready program, visit:

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) gives technologists their time back. Pure delivers a modern data experience that empowers organizations to run their operations as a true, automated, storage as-a-service model seamlessly across multiple clouds. One of the fastest-growing enterprise IT companies in history, Pure helps customers put data to use while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. And with a certified customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world.

Pure Storage, the "P" Logo, Evergreen, FlashArray, FlashBlade, and Pure1 are trademarks or registered trademarks of Pure Storage, Inc. All other trademarks or names referenced in this document are the property of their respective owners.

Analyst Recognition:

Pure Storage has been named a Leader in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage.

SOURCE Pure Storage

Related Links

http://www.purestorage.com

