Pure Storage Drives Global Customer Breakthroughs with Enterprise-Scale AI Initiatives

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage® (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers the world's most advanced data storage technology and services, today further strengthened its portfolio for artificial intelligence (AI) use cases and continued customer momentum across global AI deployments. Among the first enterprise data storage vendors to receive the NVIDIA DGX BasePOD certification, and now delivering with Cisco, new Cisco Validated Designs for FlashStack for AI, Pure Storage continues to provide enterprises with efficient, reliable access to data in support of new AI applications, underpinning modern, scalable business outcomes.

With the most comprehensive data storage platform in the market, Pure Storage delivers unrivaled efficiency and performance at every step of the AI process - from data curation to model training to inference - regardless of where enterprises sit in their AI adoption. Powering the most advanced AI projects globally, Pure Storage empowers customers to launch AI initiatives at any scale, providing a flexible data storage foundation that grows as needs evolve. Critical advancements to the Pure Storage portfolio include:

AIRI ® : Pure Storage has been at the forefront of optimized AI storage since the launch of FlashBlade® in 2017 and AIRI, its AI-Ready Infrastructure reference architecture co-developed with NVIDIA, in 2018. Today, Pure Storage is among the first enterprise data storage vendors to become NVIDIA DGX BasePOD certified. Built on the NVIDIA DGX BasePOD reference architecture for AI and leveraging the latest FlashBlade//S™ storage platform, AIRI accelerates and simplifies AI scaling and deployment to keep enterprise focus on delivering valuable insights, rather than managing IT.

® With FlashStack for AI and new supporting validated designs, Pure Storage and Cisco help IT teams navigate new AI application stacks and data pipelines while avoiding infrastructure and operation silos. New Cisco Validated Designs (CVDs) with AI-accelerated FlashStack and NVIDIA AI Enterprise software for virtualized and containerized environments serve as automation playbooks for enterprises to deploy common AI models for generative AI, LLMs, computer vision, and more. With the latest tested and proven CVDs, Pure Storage, Cisco, and NVIDIA technologies help IT teams deliver AI infrastructure efficiently and securely, at scale, while enabling data science teams to get projects into production faster with less risk. Portworx® for AI: AI workloads are often deployed in containerized environments to ensure that data scientists can achieve agility with model training and predictions, meanwhile, platform engineering teams have to address the associated complexity with delivering self-service, data resiliency, and efficient use of storage in multi-cloud environments. With Portworx by Pure Storage, enterprises can accelerate data science productivity using rapid spin-up of notebooks and pipelines and eliminate data transfers between different types of storage or multi-cloud regions. Additionally, Portworx can be leveraged to protect datasets on notebooks across several stages of the pipeline and deliver cost savings with improved utilization of underlying storage anywhere.

"Pure Storage anticipated the rapid rise of AI at its inception, delivering the high-performance, efficient, and container-ready storage platform the industry needed to capitalize on and truly derive value from the massive amounts of data used to fuel this technology. Today's momentum not only underscores Pure Storage's continued leadership across enterprise AI deployments, but its commitment to provide enterprises everywhere with a robust data storage infrastructure designed to meet the demands of the most data-intensive AI workloads. We're excited to continue empowering organizations to navigate the complexities of AI with confidence." – Ajay Singh , Chief Product Officer, Pure Storage

"Businesses across industries are leveraging generative AI to enrich customer experiences and transform operational efficiency. With NVIDIA DGX BasePOD certification, Pure Storage can help customers simplify and scale their initiatives, speeding their return on investment with AI-powered insights." – Tony Paikeday , Senior Director, DGX platform, NVIDIA

"AI is changing applications and infrastructure. With FlashStack for AI workloads, supported by the newly announced Cisco Validated Designs, IT organizations can deploy a validated architecture for AI workloads that reduces the design and investment risks when building a data, compute, and storage infrastructure for the AI data pipeline so data scientists stay focused on delivering AI solutions for better business outcomes." – Jeremy Foster, Sr. Vice President and General Manager, Cisco Compute

Pure Storage supports over 100 customers across a wide variety of AI use cases, including self-driving cars, financial services, genomics, gaming, manufacturing, and many more.

"Aera is an AI-based Decision Intelligence and Automation platform for Enterprises across the globe. It's a purposefully designed platform for digitizing, augmenting, and automating enterprise decision-making using fully automated AI engines. We are partnering with Portworx by Pure Storage because of its multi-cloud architecture, efficient resource consumption, and scalability to serve our global customers. Portworx delivered the very best TCO and customer experience as the underlying storage solution for Aera." - Shariq Mansoor , Founder and CTO, Aera Technologies

"The ability to effectively manage, move, and filter data is critical to the success of our AI Center, which leverages AI and Machine Learning to improve the overall gaming experience - from graphics and artmaking to game planning, programming and more. The simplicity and high performance of Pure Storage's FlashBlade enables us to significantly reduce the time and value associated with data management for our AI workloads, while gaining the flexibility to scale our on-premise AI infrastructure at no additional cost. In some cases, we've been able to reduce the time it takes to move and load data of each user, stage, and device, from several days to a single day. We're excited to continue pursuing diverse AI innovations using Pure Storage to strengthen our leadership in the industry." - Jin-hyuk Jang, Director of IT Infrastructure, NCSOFT

"Pure Storage has enabled us to improve and advance patient care by harnessing more advanced data, as well as capabilities like AI, within some of our clinical applications. Using Pure Storage, we now have an environment that is capable of serving up the performance that is required for AI, machine learning, and digital processing. To further drive AI and machine learning use cases across St. Joseph's, we're continuing to add more radiology systems in our environment, and are looking to expand to other imaging products in the future. With Pure Storage, we're now in the position to say 'yes, we can support that' to just about any data-oriented use case our organization requires." - Jesse Fasolo , Head of Technology Infrastructure & Cybersecurity, Information Security Officer, St. Joseph's Health

At DKFZ, we are dedicated to researching cancer development and the factors that influence the risk of cancer. Digital data, supported by advanced AI and ML models, is at the epicenter of this work. Pure Storage FlashBlade provides us with the reliable infrastructure we need to efficiently and effectively derive value from massive amounts of data, while ensuring that our 1,458 researchers gain rapid and secure access to this data. FlashBlade's simplicity, coupled with its energy efficiency and performance, not only reduces the manual workload on our IT team, but speeds time to insights for our researchers. We're excited to continue working with Pure to advance cancer research quicker than ever before." - Tobias Reber , Team Lead for Central Servers at DKFZ

Pure Storage long anticipated the rising demand for AI, delivering an efficient, high performance, container-ready data storage platform to fuel the most advanced enterprise AI initiatives. From supporting enterprise development of large-scale AI training environments, to the deployment of large language models for AI inference, Pure Storage provides customers with the flexibility to embark on their AI journey at any scale.

Growing excitement around AI, however, has prompted global enterprises to rapidly integrate the technology across their businesses to drive real-time decision making, operational efficiency, and enhanced scalability. Yet many struggle to truly operationalize AI without the right data storage infrastructure in place to make data readily available based on need, policy, and security, while managing costs.

Pure Storage offers the efficient, high performance storage platform required for AI that is automated, future-proof, and adaptable to evolving needs, catering to a broad spectrum of high-performance AI requirements.

