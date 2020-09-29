Pure Storage Expands Design Partnership with VMware, Delivering Enhanced Solutions to Accelerate Hybrid Cloud

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers storage as-a-service in a multi-cloud world, announced a spectrum of enhancements to its hybrid cloud solutions across the VMware portfolio, enabling any enterprise to focus on innovation rather than infrastructure.

With a partnership built up over a decade, Pure has invested in VMware solutions since its inception. Together, the two companies deliver the platforms that customers need to virtualize their environments, quickly consolidate workloads, host mission-critical applications, and accelerate application modernization with persistent storage for containers on-premises or in the cloud. This partnership is expanding and enabling Pure to accelerate hybrid cloud deployments as a leading VMware Design Partner on key technologies including vSphere Virtual Volumes with VMware Cloud Foundation and VMware Site Recovery Manager, Cloud Native Storage for Kubernetes on VMware, and NVMe over Fabric.

New solution enhancements from Pure help enterprises maximize their VMware investments, delivering agility and efficiency for modern applications across on-premises and cloud environments. Customers will have improved availability of their data services, enabling them to meet demanding Service-level Agreements (SLAs).

"More than ever, enterprises need to maximize their technology investments to bring simplicity to their cloud operations and infrastructure," said Vaughn Stewart, Vice President, Technology Alliance Partners, Pure Storage. "By providing automated data services to applications in virtual machines and containers, Pure helps customers gain a Modern Data Experience with their VMware hybrid clouds."

"Pure is an important design partner for VMware," said Lee Caswell, Vice President, Marketing, Cloud Platform Business Unit, VMware. "Our mutual customers benefit from how we simplify the deployment of all-flash storage in VMware Cloud Foundation, while Pure's role in VMware Virtual Volumes (vVols) simplifies the management of modern software-defined data centers. We look forward to delivering NVMoF solutions to market that will reset the bar on performance for modern applications."

Solutions designed to accelerate hybrid cloud deployments and optimize customers' VMware investments include:

vSphere Virtual Volumes as principal storage for VMware Cloud Foundation. VMware and Pure enable vSphere Virtual Volumes as Principal storage for VMware Cloud Foundation. Customers can now realize the value of Pure Storage and vSphere Virtual Volumes natively within VMware Cloud Foundation. FlashStack™ delivers the performance, availability, and economics required for a VMware Cloud Foundation hybrid cloud in a single architecture, with the simplicity of integrated application to infrastructure management.

Support for vSphere Virtual Volumes storage with Site Recovery Manager. Modern data protection is a critical component for any VMware deployment including those leveraging vSphere Virtual Volumes on Pure. For VMware infrastructure, VMware Site Recovery Manager provides an enterprise solution for automated disaster recovery. As the leader in vSphere Virtual Volumes storage, Pure co-engineered the integration of vSphere Virtual Volumes with SRM. This allows enterprises to consume vSphere Virtual Volumes on Pure while protecting their mission critical applications from disaster.

VMware Tanzu and container integration. Pure is a VMware Design Partner for the Cloud Native Storage and vSphere Virtual Volumes programs, providing persistent storage that enables true hybrid cloud mobility for containers running on VMware. Cloud Native Storage and vSphere Virtual Volumes enable workloads in Kubernetes environments to utilize Pure FlashArray™ as CSI-compliant persistent storage, bringing world-class all-flash performance and data services to containerized applications in addition to VMware vSphere environments.

NVMe-oF with vSphere 7. Pure is VMware's Design Partner for modern data fabric support on vSphere. With vSphere 7, VMware and Pure have worked to provide native end-to-end support for NVMe over Fabrics (NVME-oF) using Pure's DirectFlash® Fabric. NVMe is a revolution in the storage world, providing lower latency and higher throughput than legacy SCSI devices. This capability unleashes the raw performance of the Pure FlashArray and maximizes performance density in the data center. Mutual customers can enjoy a modern data experience that maximizes the performance and consolidation of critical applications, VMs, and containers.

"Pure and VMware deliver well-executed technologies, have strong partnerships with each other and their customers, and continue to focus on improving and providing more value to technical teams," said Joe Palmer, Infrastructure Manager, Farm Bureau Insurance of Michigan. "These benefits have allowed us to move forward with a multitude of projects without the worries a lot of other organizations have with questions like: 'is it big enough or is it fast enough or will it even work?' Our technical teams can focus on providing the solutions to the problems, and VMware and Pure technologies allow our teams to do that easily, effectively, and without an army of people."

At VMworld 2020 , Pure will virtually present its solutions and integrations with VMware Cloud Foundation, Kubernetes including VMware Tanzu, NVMe-oF, and more. Learn more about these new capabilities and integrations by visiting:

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) gives technologists their time back. Pure delivers a modern data experience that empowers organizations to run their operations as a true, automated, storage as-a-service model seamlessly across multiple clouds. One of the fastest-growing enterprise IT companies in history, Pure helps customers put data to use while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. And with a certified customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world.

Pure Storage, the "P" Logo, DirectFlash, Evergreen, FlashArray, FlashBlade, FlashStack and Pure1 are trademarks or registered trademarks of Pure Storage, Inc. All other trademarks or names referenced in this document are the property of their respective owners.

Analyst Recognition:

Pure Storage has been named a Leader in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage.

Pure Storage scored the highest among all analyzed vendors for Server Virtualization and Virtual Desktop Infrastructure in the 2019 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Solid-State Arrays report .

SOURCE Pure Storage

Related Links

http://www.purestorage.com/

