Pure Storage FlashArray Recognized as a 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Primary Storage Arrays

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Pure Storage® (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers storage as-a-service in a multi-cloud world, announced that it was named a May 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Primary Storage Arrays. According to Gartner, Primary Storage Arrays covers vendors that offer dedicated products or product lines for solid-state arrays (SSAs) or hybrid storage arrays, or both.

Pure's FlashArray solutions, FlashArray//X, FlashArray//C and Cloud Block Store for AWS and Microsoft Azure, provide customers with high performance, reliable, simple, and cloud-accessible enterprise storage to meet the needs of their most mission-critical workloads alongside their more capacity oriented ones. With all-flash architectures featuring cloud-like capabilities and modern APIs, Pure's FlashArray portfolio enables reliable, efficient integration and data mobility with leading software and cloud platforms including AWS, Microsoft Azure, VMware, SQL Server, Oracle, SAP, and much more.

As of March 31, 2021, Pure scored an overall rating of 4.8 out of 5 in Gartner's Peer Reviews for its FlashArray offering, based on 86 end user reviews. At 100%, Pure achieved the highest recognition among the vendors receiving the Customers' Choice designation for "willingness to recommend."

"Since the founding of Pure, we've focused on creating the best possible customer experience in storage, from designing a product that eliminated the deficiencies of legacy storage along with a sales and support model that put customer success at the forefront. So we're thrilled to have our customers give us this incredible recognition and are excited to continue delivering innovative storage solutions that allow our customers to gain a competitive advantage in the digital world." – Shawn Hansen, VP and General Manager, FlashArray, Pure Storage

Required Disclaimer:

Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) gives technologists their time back. Pure delivers a modern data experience that empowers organizations to run their operations as a true, automated, storage as-a-service model seamlessly across multiple clouds. One of the fastest-growing enterprise IT companies in history, Pure helps customers put data to use while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. And with a certified customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world. For more information, visit www.purestorage.com .

Analyst Recognition: Pure Storage has been named a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage Arrays .

