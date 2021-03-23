Pure Storage FlashBlade Recognized as a Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Pure Storage® (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers storage as-a-service in a multi-cloud world announced that FlashBlade has been named a 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for distributed file systems and object storage. Gartner defines distributed file systems and object storage as software and hardware solutions that are based on "shared-nothing architecture" and that support object and/or scale-out file technology to address requirements for unstructured data growth.

FlashBlade® is a Unified Fast File and Object storage platform that enables customers to consolidate unstructured data on a single platform. It delivers multi-dimensional performance and simplicity to eliminate disparate storage silos and enable a wide range of modern applications.

As of January 31, 2021, FlashBlade scored an average of 4.8 out of 5 in Gartner's Peer Reviews (based on 64 end user reviews), and at 97%, achieved the highest recognition among the vendors receiving the Customers' Choice designation for "willingness to recommend". Pure is the only company in the top right quadrant for "Large Enterprise Customers' Choice".

"There is no better endorsement than that of our customers, so we are thrilled to receive this recognition, which serves as validation of our unified fast file and object strategy. As the demands of unstructured data continue to grow rapidly, FlashBlade is uniquely positioned to help customers succeed and we look forward to bringing continued innovation and best-in-class experience to the expanding roster of enterprises who count on us." -- Amy Fowler, VP, Strategy & Solutions, FlashBlade, Pure Storage

To learn more, visit https://www.purestorage.com/resources/gartner-peer-insights.html.

About Peer Insights:

Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 215,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home .

Required Disclaimer:

Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) gives technologists their time back. Pure delivers a modern data experience that empowers organizations to run their operations as a true, automated, storage as-a-service model seamlessly across multiple clouds. One of the fastest-growing enterprise IT companies in history, Pure helps customers put data to use while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. And with a certified customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world. For more information, visit www.purestorage.com .

Analyst Recognition: Pure Storage has been named a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage Arrays .

