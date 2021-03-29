Pure Storage Honored With 5-Star Rating in the 2021 CRN Partner Program Guide

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers storage as-a-service in a multi-cloud world announced that it is being acknowledged by CRN® , a brand of The Channel Company , in its 2021 Partner Program Guide. This annual guide provides a conclusive list of the most distinguished partner programs from leading technology companies that provide products and services through the IT Channel. The 5-Star rating is awarded to an exclusive group of companies that offer solution providers the best of the best, going above and beyond in their partner programs.

The Pure Partner Program is designed to empower channel partners with everything they need to accelerate their business and drive customer impact with Pure. From day one, Pure has helped partners deliver a better customer experience with innovation and simplicity. By listening to partner feedback on what they need most, Pure delivers continuous program advancements to help partners thrive and move their business forward.

In the past year, Pure has brought several new program upgrades to Pure partners, including opportunities for increased incentives, new selling solutions for a virtual world, and enhanced offerings for marketing, support, and training. With new programs like Pure WaveMakers to reward leaders in solution selling, training and sales and Pure Rewards VIP to offer redeemable rewards to loyal partners based on their transactions, partners enjoy even more benefits of working with Pure.

"Partners are critical to the success of Pure and our mission is to make their lives easier. We will continue to set a high bar for our partner program, ensuring our partners have best-in-class solutions, technology, and support to exceed their goals and the goals of their customers." -- Andy Martin, Vice President, Global Partner Sales, Pure Storage.

"As innovation continues to fuel the speed and intricacy of technology, solution providers need partners that can keep up and support their developing business. CRN's 2021 Partner Program Guide gives insight into the strengths of each organization's program to recognize those that continually support and push positive change inside the IT channel." -- Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company.

Given the importance of IT vendor channel programs, each year CRN develops its Partner Program Guide to provide the channel community with a detailed look at the partner programs offered by IT manufacturers, software developers, service companies, and distributors. Vendors are scored based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication.

The 2021 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2021 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG .

To learn more about the Pure Partner Program, please visit www.purestorage.com/partners .

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) gives technologists their time back. Pure delivers a modern data experience that empowers organizations to run their operations as a true, automated, storage as-a-service model seamlessly across multiple clouds. One of the fastest-growing enterprise IT companies in history, Pure helps customers put data to use while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. And with a certified customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world. For more information, visit www.purestorage.com .

Analyst Recognition: Pure Storage has been named a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage Arrays .

Connect with Pure

Blog

LinkedIn

Twitter

Facebook

Pure Storage, the Pure P Logo, Portworx, and the marks on the Pure Trademark List at www.purestorage.com/legal/productenduserinfo.html are trademarks of Pure Storage, Inc. Other names are trademarks of their respective owners.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

© 2021. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Pure Storage

Related Links

http://www.purestorage.com/

