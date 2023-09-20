Pure Storage Named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Primary Storage

Latest recognition marks tenth consecutive year of Pure Storage's position as a Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage® (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers the world's most advanced data storage technology and services, today announced it has been positioned by Gartner as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage. The latest recognition by Gartner marks the tenth1 consecutive year of recognition in the Magic Quadrant for Pure Storage, and the fourth consecutive year that Pure Storage has been positioned highest on the Ability to Execute axis and furthest on the Completeness of Vision axis, which validates Pure's leadership across the enterprise storage industry.

Pure Storage's positioning in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage. (PRNewsfoto/Pure Storage)

Portfolio Momentum:

Pure Storage's placement in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage stems from its ability to deliver a data storage and management platform that can seamlessly satisfy all customer data storage needs across a range of prices and performance via the FlashArray™ portfolio, based on a single, AIOps-driven management platform, Pure1® - all available via the Evergreen//One™ cloud-like consumption model. Pure Storage has achieved several critical milestones over the past year contributing to its evolution into a platform organization, including:

Introduction of FlashArray//E ™ : An expansion of the Pure//E Family, FlashArray//E enables customers to eliminate the last hard disk drives in their data center by delivering the simplicity and efficiency of flash for all file and block data repositories. With FlashArray//E, customers benefit from an 80% reduction in power and space, 60% lower operational costs, and 85% less e-waste compared to disk.

An expansion of the Pure//E Family, FlashArray//E customers to eliminate the last hard disk drives in their data center by delivering the simplicity and efficiency of flash for all file and block data repositories. With FlashArray//E, customers benefit from an 80% reduction in power and space, 60% lower operational costs, and 85% less e-waste compared to disk. Release of Next-Gen FlashArray//X ™ and FlashArray//C ™ R4 Models: With a 40% performance boost, over 80% increased memory speeds, and a 30% inline compression boost to stretch capacity compared to the prior models, the new models arm global customers with the data agility, performance, security, and cost savings needed to seamlessly and economically scale business operations.

With a 40% performance boost, over 80% increased memory speeds, and a 30% inline compression boost to stretch capacity compared to the prior models, the arm global customers with the data agility, performance, security, and cost savings needed to seamlessly and economically scale business operations. General Availability of File Services for FlashArray: A storage service enabling organizations to access native block and file services from a single, global pool of storage resources, File Services eliminates the need for pre-planning storage growth and offers a unified policy management system that dramatically cuts administration time.

A storage service enabling organizations to access native block and file services from a single, global pool of storage resources, File Services the need for pre-planning storage growth and offers a unified policy management system that dramatically cuts administration time. First-of-its-Kind Evergreen//One Ransomware Recovery SLA: Existing and new Evergreen//One customers can now purchase an add-on service guarantee for a clean storage environment following a ransomware attack. The SLA guarantees a next business day window to ship clean storage arrays, 48-hours to finalize a recovery plan started at any time, a data transfer rate of 8 TiB/hour, and a professional services engineer onsite through RMA.

Existing and new Evergreen//One customers can now purchase an add-on service guarantee for a clean storage environment following a ransomware attack. The SLA a next business day window to ship clean storage arrays, 48-hours to finalize a recovery plan started at any time, a data transfer rate of 8 TiB/hour, and a professional services engineer onsite through RMA. Impact on Enterprise Sustainability: On the heels of introducing the Pure1 Sustainability Assessment, Pure Storage released the first and only energy efficiency guarantee in the enterprise storage as-a-service market: the Evergreen//One Energy Efficiency SLA, enabling customers to measure the maximum number of actual Watts per tebibyte (TiB). Additionally, with the FlashArray product line, customers can achieve up to 85% energy and emissions savings compared to competitive flash-based products, based on Pure Storage's latest ESG analysis, conducted by a third party.

The current FlashArray family now includes FlashArray//E, FlashArray//X, FlashArray//C, FlashArray//XL™, Pure Cloud Block Store, and Pure Fusion™ - all of which are underpinned by Pure Storage's AIOps platform in Pure1. Pure Storage's Evergreen portfolio includes Evergreen//One, Evergreen//Flex™, and Evergreen//Forever™. Evergreen//One now offers a suite of six concurrent SLAs focused on eliminating downtime for upgrades, an uptime guarantee, a storage capacity buffer relative to usage, unrivaled storage performance aligned with service tier, an energy efficiency guarantee, and a clean array next-day guarantee for ransomware recovery.

Executive Insight:

"Pure's continued recognition as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage is a testament to our vision and commitment to improving every aspect of enterprise storage. We now deliver the most reliable, sustainable, and simple-to-use platform that meets the storage needs of any customer, with a cloud operating model and our inimitable Evergreen® architecture. We're incredibly honored by this achievement and couldn't have done it without our great team, customers, and partners." – Shawn Hansen, VP and General Manager, FlashArray, Pure Storage.

"The advancement of Pure's Evergreen portfolio - including the addition of several critical SLAs to our Evergreen//One consumption model - underscores our unwavering commitment to drive simplicity, flexibility, and choice in data storage, at scale. Pure's evolution into a platform company best-suited to support any and all enterprise storage needs is evident in the latest Gartner Magic Quadrant positioning, and we couldn't be more excited to continue our journey to disrupt the legacy storage market." – Prakash Darji, General Manager, Digital Experience, Pure Storage.

About Gartner Magic Quadrant

Magic Quadrant™ reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables organizations to get the most from market analysis in alignment with their unique business and technology needs.

To learn more, access the full 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage report on Pure Storage's website.

Gartner Disclaimer

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) uncomplicates data storage, forever. Pure delivers a cloud experience that empowers every organization to get the most from their data while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. Pure's commitment to providing true storage as-a-service gives customers the agility to meet changing data needs at speed and scale, whether they are deploying traditional workloads, modern applications, containers, or more. Pure believes it can make a significant impact in reducing data center emissions worldwide through its environmental sustainability efforts, including designing products and solutions that enable customers to reduce their carbon and energy footprint. And with the highest Net Promoter Score in the industry, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world. For more information, visit www.purestorage.com .

Pure Storage, the Pure Storage P Logo, Pure Fusion, FlashArray, FlashArray//C, FlashArray//X, FlashArray//XL, and Pure Cloud Block Store™ are trademarks or registered trademarks of Pure Storage Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. The Pure Storage Inc. Trademark List can be found at www.purestorage.com/legal/productenduserinfo.html.

Analyst Recognition:

Leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage

Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Distributed File Systems & Object Storage

Connect with Pure

Blog

LinkedIn

Twitter

Facebook

1 This includes five years as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Solid-State Arrays and now five years as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage

SOURCE Pure Storage