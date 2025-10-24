Pure Storage Named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Infrastructure Platform Consumption Services

Pure Storage recognized in first-ever Gartner Magic Quadrant for consumption services

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers the world's most advanced data storage technology and services, today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Infrastructure Platform Consumption Services.

Gartner defines the infrastructure platform consumption services (IPCS) market as a consumption-based, as-a-service offering for mission-critical infrastructure. IPCS-based offerings need to be native to the platform vendor control plane and must include either storage as a service (STaaS), compute as a service (CaaS) or network as a service (NaaS). They can also support data protection as a service (dPaaS).1

According to Gartner, IPCS's primary purpose is to provide a platform-services-based infrastructure to service the hybrid-cloud infrastructure data environment. SLA-based outcomes replace product-centric features with benefits that include asset cost optimization, productivity and efficiency improvements, sustainability, autonomous workload optimization, cyber resilience, and platform innovation capabilities.

"The Pure Storage platform performs well in every environment, giving customers the choice to build out their strategy using the tools they already trust," said Prakash Darji, General Manager, Digital Experience, Pure Storage. "We uniquely support this optionality with binding, outcome‑based SLAs for availability, performance, energy efficiency, data durability, cyber resilience, and non‑disruptive upgrades – eliminating trade-offs between performance and predictability."

The Pure Storage Platform

Pure Storage's Enterprise Data Cloud architecture provides a unified architecture and operating model that delivers true end-to-end data control, automation, and cyber resilience. The Pure Storage Platform enables data mobility, agility, and consistency across distributed infrastructures for an enterprise's full workload and protocol spectrum - unifying and governing data across every environment. Enhancements making it easier for organizations to streamline workflows across on-premises and cloud environments include:

SLA Driven Data Management: With SLAs that span performance, availability, and resilience, delivered as a service and tightly integrated with real-time observability and intelligence, Pure Storage is redefining the enterprise cloud experience. Evergreen//One provides flexible consumption with the ability to scale up or down without penalties, as well as pricing that adapts to actual usage, not inflated projections. By eliminating the trade-offs between performance and predictability, customers gain financial flexibility and transparency.

Increased AI Efficiency: For AI initiatives to succeed, data must be secure, easily accessible, and consistently managed in real-time and at scale, regardless of its location or the workload. The Pure Storage platform delivers this through an intelligent control plane. The brain of the Pure Storage platform is a single control layer that automates how data is provisioned, protected, and governed across an entire data estate. A key component of the intelligent control plane, Pure1 provides AIOps-driven storage management delivering proactive recommendations, forecasting, anomaly detection, troubleshooting, automation, self-service upgrades, and subscription insights.

Extensive Partner Ecosystem: The Pure Storage platform also integrates with best-of-breed solutions from an extensive partner network. Spanning across hybrid cloud, AI, virtualization, cyber resilience, compute, network, and data center modernization, the Pure Storage ecosystem includes companies such as AWS, Cisco, CrowdStrike, Microsoft Azure, NVIDIA, Nutanix, Oracle, Rubrik, SAP, and Veeam.

An Industry Leader

This recent recognition from Gartner continues Pure Storage's momentum of industry analyst recognition in 2025. In September, Pure Storage was recognized as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Storage Platforms , positioned Highest in Execution and Furthest in Vision2. In our opinion, Pure Storage's recognition in two Gartner Magic Quadrant reports this year reinforces what organizations around the world understand—Pure Storage delivers unmatched agility and risk reduction with a simple, unified storage platform and flexible as-a-service experience for the broadest range of uses across on-premises, public cloud, and hybrid environments.

"As our focus has shifted to moving services to the cloud, we have found it useful to…use Pure's services in the cloud. They make it easy, and the GUI and services are familiar. We know what to expect, and they have delivered." - Storage Admin, Healthcare and Biotech Industry

"The product is the best in the storage market and is very innovative. Every year Pure Storage brings new features to their customers that are included in Evergreen subscriptions." - IT Manager, IT Services Industry

"The Evergreen//One model is easy to understand and plan for. It allows for cost transparency and predictability." - IT Manager, Manufacturing Industry

About Gartner Magic Quadrant

Magic Quadrant™ reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables organizations to get the most from market analysis in alignment with their unique business and technology needs.

To learn more, access the full 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Infrastructure Platform Consumption Services report on Pure Storage's website .

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) delivers the industry's most advanced data storage platform to store, manage, and protect the world's data at any scale. With Pure Storage, organizations have ultimate simplicity and flexibility, saving time, money, and energy. From AI to archive, Pure Storage delivers a cloud experience with one unified Storage as-a-Service platform across on-premises, cloud, and hosted environments. Our platform is built on our Evergreen® architecture that evolves with your business – always getting newer and better with zero planned downtime, guaranteed. Our customers are actively increasing their capacity and processing power while significantly reducing their carbon and energy footprint. It's easy to fall in love with Pure Storage, which is why we've received one of the highest Net Promoter Scores in the industry across the years. For more information, visit www.purestorage.com .

