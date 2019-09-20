Pure Storage Named as a Leader in New Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), the data solutions leader that helps innovators build a better world with data, today announced its leadership position in the new Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage by Gartner, a leading global research firm. Pure Storage is positioned furthest to the right on the completeness of vision axis. This new Magic Quadrant replaces two Magic Quadrants: the Magic Quadrant for Solid-State Arrays and the Magic Quadrant for General-Purpose Storage Arrays.

Pure Storage is delivering a modern data experience that is simple, seamless and sustainable. Simple, delivering API-defined storage services, common management tools and actionable analytics; Seamless, delivering storage services that can handle multiple protocols, tiers and clouds in single environment; Sustainable, where customers buy only what they need, when they need it, and can upgrade to the latest innovation without pain or penalty.

"Since our founding we have delivered solutions that revolutionized the storage experience for enterprises. We continue to lead the market in enabling customers to leverage their data assets with ease and confidence," said Charles Giancarlo, Chairman and CEO, Pure Storage. "In our view, being a Leader in Gartner's new Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage further validates how we are the safe and preferred choice for customers looking to prepare for their IT future."

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) helps innovators build a better world with data. Pure's data solutions enable SaaS companies, cloud service providers, and enterprise and public sector customers to deliver real-time, secure data to power their mission-critical production, DevOps, and modern analytics environments in a multi-cloud environment. One of the fastest growing enterprise IT companies in history, Pure Storage enables customers to quickly adopt next-generation technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, to help maximize the value of their data for competitive advantage. And with a certified NPS customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world.

