Pure Storage Names Ajay Singh as Chief Product Officer

"Pure continues to lead the storage industry in innovation, reliability and flexibility, and now delivering our technology as-a-service – increasing our relevance to both those who build infrastructure and those who build applications," said Charles Giancarlo, Chairman and CEO, Pure Storage. "In Ajay, we have exceptional talent to lead the continued expansion of Pure's portfolio and I look forward to seeing his expertise in action."

"I have had long-standing admiration for Pure and I could not be more eager to be a part of this world-class team," said Singh. "Pure is rightfully a disruptor and an innovator, meeting customers where they are and enabling them on a path forward to transform their environments."

As CPO, Singh will have direct responsibility for all of Pure's business units as well as the Global Alliances team focused on developing strong partnerships with important technology partners. Singh brings to Pure more than 25 years of experience in software and services with an extensive background leading as-a-Service and DevOps teams. He joins the company from VMware, where he led the company's transformation to the cloud as the General Manager of the Cloud Management Business Unit.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) gives technologists their time back. Pure delivers a modern data experience that empowers organizations to run their operations as a true, automated, storage as-a-service model seamlessly across multiple clouds. One of the fastest-growing enterprise IT companies in history, Pure helps customers put data to use while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. And with a certified customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world.

Pure Storage, the "P" Logo, Evergreen, FlashArray, FlashBlade, Pure1 and Pure as-a-Service are trademarks or registered trademarks of Pure Storage. All other trademarks or names referenced in this document are the property of their respective owners.

Analyst Recognition

Pure Storage has been named a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage.

SOURCE Pure Storage

Related Links

http://www.purestorage.com/

