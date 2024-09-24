Pure Storage Reinvents File Services, Redefining the Standards for Enterprise-grade Agility and Simplicity

Additional industry first innovations in the Pure Storage platform provide financial flexibility through Universal Credits and a new VM assessment to optimize VMware resources

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and LONDON, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage® (NYSE:PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers the world's most advanced data storage technologies and services, today announced new innovations to the Pure Storage platform, including Real-time Enterprise File, dynamic file services that change, adapt and reconfigure in real-time to meet the fast paced demands of modern applications. Additional new innovations include a virtual machine (VM) assessment and industry-first Universal Credits, extending Pure Storage's as-a-Service (STaaS) leadership.

The Pure Storage platform delivers agility and risk reduction to organizations with a simple, consistent storage platform and subscription based services for the broadest set of use cases across on-premises, public cloud, and hosted environments. With continuous, non-disruptive upgrades and an industry leading as-a-service experience, the Pure Storage platform adapts seamlessly to the evolving needs of modern enterprises.

File Services Reimagined: Real-time Enterprise File

In today's fast paced business environment, data-intensive applications demand more than legacy file storage can offer. Traditional file storage, burdened by outdated, rigid architectures and multiple layers of protocol and management complexity, is extremely hard to update and change, making it impossible to meet the evolving needs of modern workloads like AI, analytics and VDI. Delivered via the Pure Storage platform, Real-time Enterprise File is purpose-built to address the limitations of traditional file storage, enabling customers to respond quickly and manage application demands in real-time. Organizations using Real-time Enterprise File deliver better outcomes at a lower total cost of ownership, while meeting the dynamic demands of the enterprise. Pure's latest innovations provide:

Real time agility: Legacy file storage is inflexible, forcing organizations into pre-configured silos that can't be used to their maximum capacity nor adjust to dynamic application requirements. Pure allows customers to adjust in real time to dynamic business changes with: Agility across all storage resources: Real-time Enterprise File delivers agility to the business through global storage pools which allow organizations to maximize all of their storage resources, without the complexity of planning and creating storage reservations or allocations for each array. In addition, through Pure Fusion™, fleet-wide operations are automated, including workload placement and rebalancing of any combination of arrays across the organization's entire Pure Storage data storage estate. Zero-Move Tiering: With legacy files, if an application requires access to data with a different performance profile, it forces IT to do time consuming physical data movement to the array that meets the performance needs. Real-time Enterprise File delivers industry-first zero move tiering which enables IT to deliver the required performance level without the need to physically move data between tiers. Truly non-disruptive: Legacy systems require data movement, significant pre-planning and end user downtime for every upgrade and reconfiguration within the system. Only Pure offers true non-disruptive upgrades (NDU) across its entire platform. This ensures in-place upgrades for both hardware and software, without the need for data migration or any data loss, no matter what the upgrade is. Expanded support for cost-sensitive workloads: Now introducing the new FlashBlade//S100, an AI-ready platform with GPUDirect support which brings progressive pricing across all price points and markets. It features a scale-out architecture designed for entry-level enterprise use cases, including AI, compliance, content sharing, image repositories, IoT, Edge, and ROBO applications.

Legacy file storage is inflexible, forcing organizations into pre-configured silos that can't be used to their maximum capacity nor adjust to dynamic application requirements. Pure allows customers to adjust in real time to dynamic business changes with: Simplicity, architected from the ground up: Patchworking new capabilities into legacy storage architectures creates significant complexity and time consuming management. For example, individual workloads need to be configured for QoS. The Pure Storage platform redefines management simplicity with: Cloud-like operations: Through the cloud-like operations of the Pure Storage platform, Real-time Enterprise File delivers radical levels of ease to IT. Data can be simply placed, assigned an SLA enabling storage to expand and auto adjust to data growth. It also ensures services such as QoS and multiprotocol configuration are automatically taken care of. Natural language for files: Pure Storage continues to simplify management with AI Copilot for File, an industry-first natural language model, that further builds on our lead in innovation by empowering IT generalists, DevOps teams, and seasoned storage practitioners alike to address file-related issues and eliminate IT bottlenecks.

Patchworking new capabilities into legacy storage architectures creates significant complexity and time consuming management. For example, individual workloads need to be configured for QoS. The Pure Storage platform redefines management simplicity with: The power of Storage as a Service - brought to file: Only Pure delivers true storage-as-a-service for file through Evergreen//One, backed by the industry's highest number of concurrent SLAs.

Other new future-proof innovations announced in the Pure Storage platform include:

Optimize Virtualization Operations with the new Virtual Machines (VM) Assessment

As virtualization environments face increasing uncertainty and disruption, the Pure Storage platform offers an industry-first VM Assessment to help IT decision makers on modernizing their virtualization operations for critical workloads. Unique to our industry, VM Assessment offers performance monitoring, enhanced scenario planning, and rightsizing recommendations through Pure1®. Admins can now start identifying opportunities to optimize their VM resources, while gaining deep insights into their utilization and potential subscription impacts. VM Assessment is available to all customers free of charge with their Pure1 subscription.

Industry First Universal Credits Delivers Financial Flexibility

Further extending its leadership in STaaS, Pure Storage introduces the industry's first Universal Credits, offering unprecedented flexibility. Universal Credits allow businesses to purchase a pool of credits and use them across various services without being locked into specific subscriptions, while providing predictable billing. Customers can now leverage volume discounts by purchasing Universal Credits, applying them across various Evergreen//One™, Pure Cloud Block Store™ and Portworx® services.

Executive Insight

"Once again Pure is dramatically raising the bar for a modern data storage platform. For years, outdated and rigid legacy file storage has done customers a huge disservice by holding them back and forcing them towards frequent technology refresh cycles. Through the Pure Storage platform, Real-time Enterprise File along with the new VM assessment and Universal Credits empowers our customers to navigate today's fast-moving, complex business environment with confidence." — Ajay Singh, Chief Product Officer, Pure Storage

"Storage modernization is a critical imperative for the data-driven modern business. A simplified storage environment easily accessed and managed is a must have for organizations measured by time to market. Pure Storage's highly differentiated platform has changed customers' perception of what a modern storage infrastructure can deliver. The introduction of Real-time Enterprise File and the extension of its STaaS capabilities further solidifies Pure's leadership in the market." — Matt Kimball, VP & Principal Analyst, Moor Insights & Strategy.

