Pure Storage Scores High on CRN's 2019 Annual Report Card

Now in its 34 th year, the CRN 2019 ARC awards identify vendors who demonstrate outstanding channel performance, while also providing the channel community with solution provider feedback essential for refining vendor product offerings, enhancing support and improving partner communications.

Pure Storage delivers its entire portfolio to market with and through a robust partner ecosystem. The product portfolio includes FlashArray, FlashBlade, converged solutions FlashStack and AIRI, Cloud Data Services and ObjectEngine. Each year the company enhances the Partner Program with a customer and partner first mindset, to provide competitive incentives and rewards, technical certifications, marketing support and training opportunities.

"We value our partners' feedback and are proud to be recognized by them for our support and partnership," said Andy Martin, VP of North America Channel Sales, Pure Storage. "We offer the most innovative technology for our partners and these solutions empower them to put data at the heart of their customers' environments. Our partners are an integral part of Pure's go-to-market motion, and we are proud of the mutual success we have achieved with them since day one."

More than 3,000 solution providers were asked to evaluate their satisfaction with more than 65 vendor partners in 24 major product categories. The winning vendors were scored and selected from the results of an in-depth, invitation-only survey conducted by The Channel Company's research team.

"Channel innovation is essential to progressing and advancing new technology, and we're thrilled to be able to recognize these vendors who are exceeding expectations by delivering high-quality offerings to their channel partners," said Bob Skelley, CEO, The Channel Company. "This award represents the true voice of the channel partners that work with these technology companies and as such, companies included should celebrate the impact they are having on their partner community. We are honored to recognize the best of the best with our 2019 ARC award nominations."

Winners will be featured throughout The Channel Company's XChange 2019 conference taking place August 11-13 in Denver, CO. Additional coverage of the CRN 2019 ARC results can be viewed online at www.crn.com/arc and will be featured in the October 2019 issue of CRN.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) helps innovators build a better world with data. Pure's data solutions enable SaaS companies, cloud service providers, and enterprise and public sector customers to deliver real-time, secure data to power their mission-critical production, DevOps, and modern analytics environments in a multi-cloud environment. One of the fastest-growing enterprise IT companies in history, Pure Storage enables customers to quickly adopt next-generation technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, to help maximize the value of their data for competitive advantage. And with a certified NPS customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world.

Analyst Recognition:

Gartner July 2018 Magic Quadrant for Solid-State Arrays

IDC MarketScape for All-Flash Arrays

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company is The Channel Catalyst. Backed by more than 30 years of IT channel experience, we drive innovation and growth across the technology landscape. The IT channel is our sole focus and passion, and we deliver maximum value to technology suppliers, solution providers, and IT professionals every day. To learn more, please visit www.thechannelco.com .

