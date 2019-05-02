Pure Storage to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), the data solutions leader that helps innovators build a better world with data, today announced it will host a conference call to discuss its financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended April 30, 2019, on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at 2:00 pm PT following the release of Pure Storage's financial results.

A live audio broadcast of the conference call will be available at investor.purestorage.com. To join via telephone, please dial 866-393-4306 (or 734-385-2616 for international callers) with passcode 4955207.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) helps innovators build a better world with data. Pure's data solutions enable SaaS companies, cloud service providers, and enterprise and public sector customers to deliver real-time, secure data to power their mission-critical production, DevOps, and modern analytics environments in a multi-cloud environment.  One of the fastest growing enterprise IT companies in history, Pure Storage enables customers to quickly adopt next-generation technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, to help maximize the value of their data for competitive advantage. And with a certified NPS customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world.

