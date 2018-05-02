Pure Storage to Announce First Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), the all-flash storage platform that helps innovators build a better world with data, today announced it will host a conference call to discuss its fiscal first quarter 2019 business results and outlook on Monday, May 21, 2018 at 2 p.m. PT following the release of Pure Storage's business results.

A live audio broadcast of the conference call will be available at investor.purestorage.com. To join via telephone, please dial (877) 201-0168 or (647) 788-4901 (for international callers) with passcode 9572519.