Pure Strategies Announces "Day of Action" Full Day Program during Climate Week NYC - September 23, 2026

Leading Sustainability Consulting Firm to Bring a "Day of Action" to Help Companies Turn Climate and Nature into Measurable Business Value

GLOUCESTER, Mass., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Strategies, a sustainability consulting firm empowering brands and retailers to realize meaningful environmental and social improvement, is offering a full day of workshops, panels, and small group discussions during Climate Week NYC. The "Day of Action" program, being held Wednesday, September 23, 2026, is designed to help companies advance climate and nature strategies and turn sustainability investment into measurable returns.

Pure Strategies Announces "Day of Action" during Climate Week NYC - September 23, 2026.

Pure Strategies "Day of Action" offers a variety of discussions and workshop sessions. The agenda includes leading companies and experts from Walmart, Ceres, Kenvue, King Arthur Baking Company, Nestle, Takeda, Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD), Trillium Asset Management, World Wildlife Fund and others. The program also offers unique experiences throughout the day to connect attendees with peers and share ideas about the purpose and value of this work.

Day of Action Program Overview, see more details and how to register on the Pure Strategies website:

Guided Nature Walk on the Highline with Cornell Lab of Ornithology

Start your Day of Action outdoors on the NYC Highline. Join Dr. Amanda Rodewald, Garvin Professor and Senior Director of Conservation Science at Cornell Lab of Ornithology and Cornell University, for a guided bird identification walk.

Breakfast with Sustainability Leaders: Integrating Climate and Nature to Minimize Risk and Build Resilience, organized by Pure Strategies and Ceres, exploring the business value of climate and nature programs.

Morning fireside chat with Jerome Del Porto, Vice President, Head of Sustainability, Walmart, followed by a panel session: Realizing Returns from Climate and Nature Strategies with Jennifer Duran, Global Head of Sustainability at Kenvue, Yann Wyss, Global Head of Public Affairs, Nestle, Kyle Cahill, Head, Global Environmental Sustainability Disclosure and Engagement, Takeda, and Sahas Apte, CFA, Portfolio Manager & Equity Research Analyst, Trillium Asset Management, and a representative from the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD).

Afternoon discussions and Interactive Workshop: Land Sector Actions for Climate, Nature, and Business Value will feature Karen Mo, Director, Nature Research and Partnerships, Food and Forest, Ceres, Suzanne McDowell, Vice President, Social & Environmental Impact, King Arthur Baking Company, Akiva Fishman, Director, Nature-based Solutions, Forests, World Wildlife Fund, and others. The workshop will focus on turning land sector goals into investable, scalable action.

The full Day of Action program will conclude with an evening Social Hour, with Billion Oyster Project, to wind down the day with fresh oysters and an opportunity to connect with peers, share ideas, and continue the conversation.

Registration is required for all events, with no fee for registration. Interested companies can make an inquiry about any/all sessions and learn more about the program by visiting the Pure Strategies website: https://purestrategies.com/events/climateweeknyc2026/

Who should register and attend?

Business professionals from any industry and those from companies at any stage of progress on climate and nature strategies that have an interest in taking action to move corporate climate and nature ambitions forward.

"Pure Strategies ambitious "Day of Action" program during Climate Week NYC provides attendees the opportunity to learn from experts and leading organizations," said Tim Greiner, Managing Director and Co-founder of Pure Strategies. "The program also offers a venue to network with peers and explore how integrating climate and nature strategies turns into an investment that reduces risk, builds resilience, and delivers financial and societal returns."

Companies can learn more and request an invitation here: https://purestrategies.com/events/climateweeknyc2026/

About Pure Strategies, Inc.

Pure Strategies has been transforming business through sustainability performance since 1998. Our team brings expertise to our clients to initiate and enhance existing sustainability programs by setting meaningful sustainability goals, devising effective management strategies, and making changes to products and supply chains that deliver value to the business and society. Our clients include Ben & Jerry's, Dollar Tree, MegaFood, Sephora, Seventh Generation, Stonyfield Farm, VF Corporation, Walmart, and over one hundred others. Pure Strategies is proud to be a Co-Founder of The Chemical Footprint Project, a pioneer member of the Science Based Targets Network Corporate Engagement Program, a member of the Retail Industry Leaders Association (RILA), and a Certified B Corporation since 2017.

SOURCE Pure Strategies, Inc.