Pure Strategies Introduces Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) Value Index

Free self-assessment tool designed to help businesses build a sustainable packaging program that delivers value.

GLOUCESTER, Mass., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Strategies, a sustainability consulting firm empowering brands and retailers to realize meaningful environmental and social improvement, has introduced the EPR Value Index to show companies how to get more business benefit from managing the data submissions for the packaging Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) laws that are expanding across the U.S. The new tool is designed to help companies build an effective program and packaging improvement roadmap that can lead to lower fees, stronger claims, and a sustainable packaging strategy that delivers value to the business.

Pure Strategies EPR Value Index is a short, free self-assessment that scores EPR and sustainable packaging efforts on two specific lenses. Compliance Readiness covers registration, agreements, reporting maturity, and the data underneath. Strategic Value Readiness measures whether data, fee optimization work, and sustainable packaging programs are positioned to capture the upside that regulations now make available.

The EPR Value Index draws on the material covered in the Pure Strategies EPR Readiness Accelerator. Companies that want to act on their results can join the program to work through their findings in depth, from compliance gaps tied to legal and regulatory requirements to value gaps that point toward higher-return moves for cost savings and brand advantage.

"By now, most companies have done the hard work on the new packaging EPR laws: registering with Circular Action Alliance, mapping covered materials, and completing early rounds of reporting," notes Cheryl Baldwin, VP of Sustainability Consulting, Pure Strategies. "But the producers seeing real returns on their EPR investment are moving past compliance and using the data and fee structures to build packaging improvement roadmaps that will drive business value."

The assessment produces a readiness score and a short, prioritized action list, so companies can see where to close compliance gaps first and where the larger fee and brand opportunities sit. That clarity helps packaging and sustainability leaders decide where to focus before committing budget.

Contact Pure Strategies at: [email protected] to access the free self-assessment or to schedule a working session with the Pure Strategies consulting team. For a deeper look at how EPR is reshaping packaging strategy, see Pure Strategies' report Realizing Sustainable Packaging: The Next Era of Packaging or purchase the EPR Readiness Accelerator program.

About Pure Strategies, Inc.

Pure Strategies has been transforming business through sustainability performance since 1998. Our team brings expertise to our clients to initiate and enhance existing sustainability programs by setting meaningful sustainability goals, devising effective management strategies, and making changes to products and supply chains that deliver value to the business and society. Our clients include Ben & Jerry's, Dollar Tree, MegaFood, Sephora, Seventh Generation, Stonyfield Farm, VF Corporation, Walmart, and over one hundred others. Pure Strategies is proud to be a Co-Founder of The Chemical Footprint Project, a pioneer member of the Science Based Targets Network Corporate Engagement Program, a member of the Retail Industry Leaders Association (RILA), and a Certified B Corp oration since 2017.

SOURCE Pure Strategies, Inc.