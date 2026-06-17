Pure Strategies Releases New Report: Nature Navigator: Getting Past the Starting Line on Nature

Sustainability Consulting Firm Offers Companies a New Resource That Provides a Practical Way to Connect Existing Work to Nature to Reduce Risk, Build Resilience, and Unlock Growth

GLOUCESTER, Mass., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Strategies, a sustainability consulting firm empowering brands and retailers to realize meaningful environmental and social improvement, has released a new report: Nature Navigator: Getting Past the Starting Line on Nature. This is a practical guide that helps companies connect their existing work to nature to find a clear path toward meaningful progress that reduces risks and creates long-term business value.

Most companies do not yet have a clear nature strategy, but nearly every business already has efforts that connect to nature. The Nature Navigator shows your team how to find its starting point, assess the business connection to nature, and build protection, restoration, and sustainable management into the work already underway.

The business case for action on nature is real and growing. Every company relies on nature and 85% of the world's largest companies have a significant dependency on nature for their direct operations alone. Further, in a survey by the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD), 64% of companies and financial institutions viewed nature-related issues as significant as, or more significant than, climate to their future business prospects. In parallel, investor and regulatory signals are rising, including the Nature Action 100, with 240+ investors managing over $30 trillion, plus the EU regulation on deforestation-free products (EUDR) and more emerging.

The Nature Navigator addresses a common obstacle to addressing these risks and opportunities, getting past the starting line. The report shows that nearly every business already has efforts that connect to nature, even if no one calls them that. Philanthropy, operations, product and sourcing, and climate action all serve as starting points for companies. The unlock for companies is starting to make the connection to nature with this work and build from there.

The new resource then dives deeper to help businesses apply best practices from other companies to take valuable and right-sized next steps to progress toward helping nature recover – including how to assess nature risks, align with the Global Biodiversity Framework, and embed nature into projects.

"We find that most companies do not have a clear nature strategy and are overwhelmed by getting started," notes Cheryl Baldwin, VP of Sustainability Consulting and lead author of the new report. "In working with dozens of companies on nature strategies, we found that most have existing efforts that can serve as starting points for a more strategic approach to nature that can deliver risk reduction, resilience, and growth opportunities."

The report includes examples from companies that Pure Strategies has worked with and others, such as Seventh Generation and Toyota Motor North America, to demonstrate practical approaches to get past the starting point.

To learn more and download the full report, visit purestrategies.com/reports/nature-navigator.

Companies can also schedule time with Cheryl Baldwin to map how their existing climate and circularity initiatives already connect to nature, identify gaps where nature considerations are missing, and build a more holistic approach to protect, restore, and sustainably manage nature resources.

Contact Pure Strategies to learn more: [email protected].

About Pure Strategies, Inc.

Pure Strategies has been transforming business through sustainability performance since 1998. Our team helps companies initiate and enhance existing sustainability programs by setting meaningful sustainability goals, devising effective management strategies, and making changes to products and supply chains that deliver value to business and society. Our clients include Walmart, Ahold Delhaize USA, Seventh Generation, TAZO, Timberland, MegaFood, Ben & Jerry's, and over 100 others. Pure Strategies is proud to be a Co-Founder of The Chemical Footprint Project, a licensed GreenScreen® Consultant, The Sustainability Consortium registered service provider staff member, a pioneer member of the Science Based Targets Network Corporate Engagement Program, and a Certified B Corporation since 2017.

SOURCE Pure Strategies, Inc.