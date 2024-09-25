Pure Strategies Launches Call to Action for Companies to Start Now to Get on the Planet-Forward Path

Sustainability Consulting Firm Offers New Planet-Forward Playbook and Support to Empower Companies to Connect Climate and Nature and Advance Corporate Sustainability

GLOUCESTER, Mass., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Strategies, a sustainability consulting firm empowering brands and retailers to realize meaningful environmental and social improvement, has issued a Call to Action for companies to Start Now! by signing up to get on the planet-forward path. With 2030 global aims just over five years away, leading scientists are calling for more urgent progress to address both climate change and nature loss.

Pure Strategies has released the new Planet-Forward Playbook: Connecting Climate and Nature to Advance Corporate Sustainability Action and Performance to help businesses build more effective climate programs and drive more corporate action on nature.

Pure Strategies Start Now! initiative is designed to increase corporate action on nature using the planet-forward approach – which includes incorporating mitigation and resilience plans that protect, restore, and sustainably manage natural resources – by reducing and removing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and building and supporting healthy biodiversity and ecosystems.

To help companies advance their sustainability programs, Pure Strategies has released the new Planet-Forward Playbook: Connecting Climate and Nature to Advance Corporate Sustainability Action and Performance. The Playbook was developed to help businesses build more effective climate programs and drive more corporate action on nature. It outlines how to complete a simple gap assessment process that helps a company identify its strengths, opportunities, and next steps for a more effective climate program and to advance nature strategies.

The planet-forward approach leverages the inherent connection between climate change mitigation and nature resilience for a more robust strategy. The approach aligns with the aims of both the Global Biodiversity Framework and the Paris Agreement and does this in an accessible way that companies can start acting on today.

Each company that signs up through the Start Now! Call to action will be encouraged to take a few simple steps to make progress in both climate and nature efforts.

Complete a gap assessment on the Planet-Forward Path. Pure Strategies will provide the free playbook which outlines how to take simple steps, such as completing a program gap assessment in areas to protect, restore, and sustainably manage climate and nature. Get free advisory support from Pure Strategies. Pure Strategies is offering a 25-minute meeting with companies that sign up to discuss where the company is on the planet-forward path and to help complete the gap assessment or explore questions or ideas for the next steps.

Pure Strategies launched its Planet-Forward publication in February 2024 to help companies connect climate and nature to drive more action and enable meaningful progress. The approach has been well received by companies and is helping businesses to:

Unlock internal conversations on nature

Bring nature into company efforts by connecting it to climate

Advance efforts into critical activity areas that were not yet thought about

Realize cost savings, risk reduction, and enhanced growth potential

"Our research confirms that protecting, restoring, and sustainably managing the Earth's resources is the right path to achieve global aims to halt nature loss, mitigate climate change, and limit global warming," notes Tim Griener, Managing Director, Pure Strategies. "We issued this call to action to provide direction for companies to get on a planet-forward path that is easy to complete. We back this by offering free Pure Strategies support to help companies identify their next steps to advance their sustainability programs."

To further support companies on their journey to connect climate and nature, Pure Strategies has an annual membership opportunity for the Nature Action Forum for Business. The Nature Action Forum will be in its third year in 2025 and will include a peer group of corporate members working to advance nature progress. Companies can learn more and apply here.

Pure Strategies provides expert advisory support on building and implementing planet-forward strategies, at all stages. Contact Pure Strategies to learn more: [email protected].

About Pure Strategies

Pure Strategies has been transforming business through sustainability performance since 1998. Our team helps companies initiate and enhance existing sustainability programs by setting meaningful sustainability goals, devising effective management strategies, and making changes to products and supply chains that deliver value to the business and society. Our clients include Walmart, Ahold Delhaize USA, Seventh Generation, TAZO, Timberland, Everlane, MegaFood, Ben & Jerry's, and over 100 others. Pure Strategies is proud to be a Co-Founder of The Chemical Footprint Project , a licensed GreenScreen® Consultant , The Sustainability Consortium registered service provider staff member, a pioneer member of the Science Based Targets Network Corporate Engagement Program, and a certified B Corp.

