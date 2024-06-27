Pure Strategies Launches the Pure Supply™ Platform, Empowering Companies to Effectively Manage Supply Chain Impacts

Sustainability Consulting Firm Helping Companies to Maximize Their Supplier Engagement Approach to Advance Climate Aims and Sustainability Programs

GLOUCESTER, Mass., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Strategies, a sustainability consulting firm working with brands and retailers to realize meaningful environmental and social improvement, is launching Pure Supply™, a new platform that provides a way to engage, educate, and execute solutions in the supply chain, empowering suppliers with clear information, guidance, and support for reaching renewable energy and climate targets.

The new Pure Strategies' Pure Supply™ platform features include:

Supplier engagement is more than asking for data. To be successful, suppliers need to be empowered with clear information, guidance, and support. Pure Supply provides this communication and capacity building through 5 phases of supplier progress, beginning with exploring and through to achieving the program aim.

Online platform for greater automation and scalability

Multiple-stage program to support and recognize a supplier journey

Library of educational resources for each stage of supplier progress

Expert advisory support available to facilitate supplier progress

Standardized and streamlined assessments and data collection

Customizable progress dashboards to track supplier performance

The ability to manage multiple sustainability programs/issues1

Pure Supply offers two separate modules for supplier programs, with more available in the future:

Set/progress on science-based targets (SBTs) for climate Transition to using renewable energy (with additional modules available upon request).

Empowering Suppliers to Advance Sustainability

Because supply chains represent the majority of impact for most businesses, companies need their suppliers to effectively make progress to meet their sustainability commitments. From a climate perspective, sectors with complex supply chains such as food, apparel, and manufacturing have significant upstream greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. In the food sector, farm and land-related emissions can range from 60 to 90 percent of total Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions, according to Sustainalytics.

"Suppliers are critical partners in advancing corporate sustainability programs. However, companies often have a supplier base with different levels of resources and progress," notes Tim Greiner, Pure Strategies Co-founder and Managing Director. "As a result, coordinating a program that effectively engages multiple suppliers can be a lot of effort. Our new Pure Supply platform helps companies to manage their supply chain impacts by empowering suppliers with clear information, guidance, and support. Pure Supply helps companies to connect directly with their suppliers and communicate expectations, build capacity, collect data, and advance in critical sustainability goals."

For more information on the Pure Supply platform, download the Pure Supply white paper here or visit the Pure Strategies website: purestrategies.com/puresupply.

To schedule a Pure Supply demo, contact Pure Strategies at: [email protected].

About Pure Strategies

Pure Strategies has been transforming business through sustainability performance since 1998. Our team helps companies initiate and enhance existing sustainability programs by setting meaningful sustainability goals, devising effective management strategies, and making changes to products and supply chains that deliver value to the business and society. Our clients include Walmart, Ahold Delhaize USA, Seventh Generation, TAZO, Timberland, Everlane, MegaFood, Ben & Jerry's, and over 100 others. Pure Strategies is proud to be a Co-Founder of The Chemical Footprint Project , a licensed GreenScreen® Consultant , The Sustainability Consortium registered service provider staff member, a pioneer member of the Science Based Targets Network Corporate Engagement Program, and a certified B Corp.

1The initial version of Pure Supply includes modules for suppliers to 1) set/progress on science-based targets (SBTs) for climate and 2) transition to using renewable energy (with additional modules available in the future or with custom build/project).

