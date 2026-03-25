Pure Strategies Launches Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) 3-Part Readiness Training Program

High-impact, web-based series designed to help businesses navigate the new sustainable packaging landscape.

GLOUCESTER, Mass., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Strategies, a sustainability consulting firm empowering brands and retailers to realize meaningful environmental and social improvement, is offering a 3-part training program to help companies take effective action as U.S. Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) packaging laws expand across the states.

The EPR Readiness Accelerator is being held April 13, 15, and 17 from 1:00 to 2:00 PM EST. The high-impact, 3-part live web-based series is designed to help businesses move from regulatory uncertainty to strategic readiness.

Pure Strategies’ EPR Readiness Accelerator will provide corporate sustainability, packaging, compliance, legal, and procurement teams with a clear roadmap for EPR compliance and strategic business opportunities.

Pure Strategies' EPR Readiness Accelerator will cut through the dense legislative and regulatory text to provide corporate sustainability, packaging, compliance, legal, and procurement teams with a clear roadmap for EPR compliance and strategic business opportunities.

"As Extended Producer Responsibility packaging laws sweep across the United States, companies need to move quickly from awareness to action," notes Cheryl Baldwin, VP of Sustainability Consulting, Pure Strategies. "The May 31, 2026 reporting deadline is fast approaching for current and new states – and many companies are not prepared for this deadline and what comes next."

The EPR Readiness Accelerator includes three web-based sessions that walk through key aspects of EPR and sustainable packaging efforts and will offer live "Ask the Expert" time and useful tips and tools to accelerate corporate efforts. Sustainability experts from Pure Strategies will lead the training; legal advice is not part of the program.

EPR Readiness Accelerator Session Overview

Session 1: The US EPR Landscape

Focus: Mapping the "where" and "when."

Mapping the "where" and "when." Content: A comprehensive view of U.S. packaging EPR laws and regulations. We define who "Producer" is and identify compliance next steps, such as reporting deadlines.

Session 2: Data and Reporting Rigor

Focus: The "how" of compliance.

The "how" of compliance. Content: EPR requires granular data (package types, materials, weights, and components). We review best practices for this packaging inventory from SKU-level auditing to supply chain data requests and establish a "single source of truth" for reporting.

Session 3: Business Opportunities

Focus: Turning costs into ROI.

Turning costs into ROI. Content: Understanding "Eco-Modulation" and how to lower your fees through better packaging design. We look at how shifts in material selection, lightweighting, and reusable packaging models directly reduce your EPR liability and align with broader corporate climate and nature goals.

The cost for the 3-part training is $500. This includes all three live sessions and copies of the materials covered during the sessions.

Registration is required. Interested companies can learn more about the training and register here.

Who should register and attend?

Business professionals from any industry, particularly those from companies that have not yet updated their packaging data or are early in their journey on EPR and need assistance navigating the new EPR laws.

Companies can learn more here.

About Pure Strategies, Inc.

Pure Strategies has been transforming business through sustainability performance since 1998. Our team helps companies initiate and enhance existing sustainability programs by setting meaningful sustainability goals, devising effective management strategies, and making changes to products and supply chains that deliver value to the business and society. Our clients include Walmart, Ahold Delhaize USA, Seventh Generation, TAZO, Timberland, Everlane, MegaFood, Ben & Jerry's, and over 100 others. Pure Strategies is proud to be a Co-Founder of The Chemical Footprint Project, a licensed GreenScreen® Consultant, The Sustainability Consortium registered service provider staff member, a pioneer member of the Science Based Targets Network Corporate Engagement Program, and a Certified B Corp oration since 2017.

SOURCE Pure Strategies, Inc.