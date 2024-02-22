Pure Strategies Releases New Report: Planet-Forward Strategies: Connecting Climate and Nature to Advance Corporate Sustainability Action and Performance

Pure Strategies

22 Feb, 2024, 15:15 ET

Sustainability Consulting Firm Helping Companies Take an Integrated Climate and Nature Approach for Needed Sustainable Future

GLOUCESTER, Mass., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Strategies, a sustainability consulting firm empowering brands and retailers to realize meaningful environmental and social improvement, has released a brand new report: Planet-Forward Strategies: Connecting Climate and Nature to Advance Corporate Sustainability Action and Performance to help companies understand how the success of climate strategies is closely linked to the success of nature strategies.

Leading scientists are calling for more action to address climate change and nature loss — a planet-forward strategy connects nature and climate for a solution that is set up to drive greater progress.
Leading scientists are calling for more urgent progress to address both climate change and nature loss at the same time frame. Yet, companies are not integrating this dual need into their plans. The new Pure Strategies report describes a more effective approach for companies integrating climate mitigation and nature resilience for planet-forward strategies.

"Nature loss is a top driver of greenhouse gas emissions and climate change is a top driver of nature loss," notes Tim Griener, Managing Director, Pure Strategies. "Our research shows that unless we protect, restore, and sustainably manage the Earth's ecosystems, there is no chance to achieve global aims to recover nature and  limit global warming." 

Pure Strategies' report Planet-Forward Strategies provides guidance for companies early in their nature journey, that have not intentionally included a clear nature plan in their climate strategy, or do not yet have a nature plan. The report includes examples from Walmart, Kering, Guayaki Yerba Mate, and others to illustrate how to begin connecting climate and nature action and incorporating mitigation and resilience plans that protect, restore, and sustainably manage – by reducing and removing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and building and supporting healthy biodiversity and ecosystems.

Companies may be at different starting points on their climate and nature programs. The report includes a roadmap to help pinpoint current status and map next steps to progress on a planet-forward strategy. Download a copy of the full report here: https://purestrategies.com/downloads/planet-forward-strategies

Pure Strategies provides expert advisory support on building and implementing planet-forward strategies, at all stages. Contact Pure Strategies to learn more: [email protected].

About Pure Strategies
Pure Strategies has been transforming business through sustainability performance since 1998. Our team helps companies initiate and enhance existing sustainability programs by setting meaningful sustainability goals, devising effective management strategies, and making changes to products and supply chains that deliver value to the business and society. Our clients include Walmart, Ahold Delhaize USA, Seventh Generation, TAZO, Timberland, Everlane, MegaFood, Ben & Jerry's, and over 100 others. Pure Strategies is proud to be a Co-Founder of The Chemical Footprint Project, a licensed GreenScreen® Consultant, The Sustainability Consortium registered service provider staff member, a pioneer member of the Science Based Targets Network Corporate Engagement Program, and a certified B Corp

