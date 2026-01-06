Pure Synergy® Unveils Vital Ocean Magnesium™ to Deliver Full-Spectrum, Mind-Body Wellness

Pure Synergy's ocean-derived formula outpaces traditional single-use supplements

MOAB, Utah, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Synergy Company™, a leading producer of USDA Certified Organic nutritional and herbal supplements, today announced the launch of Vital Ocean Magnesium™, a groundbreaking magnesium supplement that goes beyond lab-derived isolates to provide whole-body benefits. The organic, seaweed-based formula delivers a bioavailable whole mineral matrix to restore energy, cultivate calm, and fuel cellular vitality while honoring your body's natural rhythms.

Pure Synergy

Magnesium is more than a wellness trend; it's a powerhouse mineral responsible for over 300 critical biochemical processes in the body, from energy production and muscle function to mood balance and stress regulation. Yet, with modern diets and lifestyles making it harder to achieve optimal magnesium levels, many consumers struggle to maintain adequate intake.

Vital Ocean Magnesium was created to fill this gap with uncompromising quality and a deep commitment to nature. Unlike conventional synthetic isolates that focus on a single benefit, this formula provides comprehensive, synergistic support sourced directly from the ocean, one of the richest, most biologically complete sources of essential minerals on Earth.

A Complete, Synergistic Solution

Sourced from organic seaweed, algae, and seawater, Vital Ocean Magnesium delivers multiple forms of magnesium as they occur in nature. This ensures superior absorption, gut tolerance, and fosters a full-body sense of balance by assisting sound sleep cycles, promoting stress resilience and mood balance, relaxing muscles, and replenishing cellular energy and vitality.

"After decades working across consumer packaged goods and now wellness, I've seen a growing shift toward more intentional choices about what we consume, how we live, and what we expect from the brands we trust," said Jennifer Briggs, CEO of The Synergy Company. "Vital Ocean Magnesium is an expression of that movement, bringing together full-spectrum, ocean-derived minerals in a way the body recognizes and responds to. This is what excellence looks like when nature leads, and an invitation to experience what's possible when we follow its design."

By formulating with diverse marine algae and purified ocean water, this product offers complementary micronutrients, such as iodine, selenium, zinc, calcium, potassium, and iron in natural proportions. These trace minerals contribute to the supplement's overall health benefits and exemplify a comprehensive product that goes beyond basic magnesium, aligning with the majority of consumers who are demanding clean-label and nature-based supplements.

Commitment to Sustainable Innovation

From inception to manufacturing, sustainability is a cornerstone in Pure Synergy's process, and Vital Ocean Magnesium preserves the vitality of ocean ecosystems while delivering a mineral complex that the body can recognize. The company uses a mindful blend of Certified Organic tank-grown, ocean-cultivated, and wild-harvested seaweeds, ensuring potency while protecting marine habitats. It also draws exclusively from renewable marine botanicals, organically grown sea lettuce, spirulina, Irish sea moss, red algae, and other clean, low-toxin seaweeds.

Pure Synergy's supplier partnerships are built on intention, transparency, and deep collaboration, ensuring traceability, ethical sourcing, and ecological stewardship. Pure Synergy has long been recognized for its unwavering commitment to integrity by using sustainable ingredients that are optimally dried, concentrated, and stored under climate control to protect potency. These form The Synergy Company's science-driven formulations, which are crafted at their independently owned, Certified Organic facility in Moab, Utah, without the use of synthetic manufacturing aids.

To guarantee safety and efficacy, Vital Ocean Magnesium is stringently and repeatedly tested using both internal and third-party, ISO-accredited laboratories to screen for contaminants and to verify the level of active magnesium as labeled.

Pure Synergy Vital Ocean Magnesium is available on thesynergycompany.com and Amazon with an SRP of $34 for 60 capsules.

About The Synergy Company

The Synergy Company is a Certified B Corporation based in Moab, Utah, that expertly crafts Certified Organic nutritional supplements. Using a blend of modern science and time-honored healing traditions, it is dedicated to fostering the gift of good health for people, places, and the planet. As an independently owned and operated vertically integrated manufacturer, The Synergy Company has spent decades intentionally building its business to be a force for good—championing wellness for its employees, communities, customers, and the environment. Its Pure Synergy® line of nutritional supplements sets the standard of excellence for sustainably made supplements, impeccably formulated with meticulously sourced and proven plant ingredients. Using this distinct combination of care, science, and soul, The Synergy Company supports people in discovering more possibilities through better health, so together we can help humankind thrive.

Media Contact:

Sophia Beriro

RKPR, A FINN Partners Company

(212) 715-1659

[email protected]

SOURCE Pure Synergy