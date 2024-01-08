Pure Technology Launches Revolutionary Platform for Roku Channel Owners Ahead of Major Roku Changes

Seamless Conversion From Roku Direct Publisher to Standard SDK Template Is Now Available

NEWARK, N.J., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Technology Inc. is excited to announce the launch of its innovative software SDK Converter, a timely solution for Roku Channel owners. This new platform offers a free and seamless conversion of any Direct Publisher channel to a standard SDK template, just in time for alignment with Roku's upcoming discontinuation of all existing Direct Publisher channels on January 12th, 2024.

The software, available at sdkconverter.com, arrives at a crucial time for millions of Roku Channel owners, who face the challenge of having to migrate their channels in early January to avoid service interruptions. Roku's transition, requiring a three-day propagation period for channel changes, sets a critical deadline of January 9th for channel owners to convert.

"Our software is designed to simplify this transition," said Matthew Keough, Chief Innovation Officer at SDK Converter. "With just a few clicks, channel owners can convert their Direct Publisher channels to an SDK format, ensuring their content remains live and accessible to their audience."

In addition to the complimentary basic conversion, SDK Converter offers enhanced options for Roku Channel owners seeking more features. The premium package, priced at $199, includes custom template solutions and the ability to add Vast Ad Tags to in-stream videos. Additional packages provide hands-off white glove service and even personalized wireframe design for the flexibility of a more tailored channel experience.

This launch is particularly significant for the Roku community, as millions of Direct Publisher channels require a transition to an SDK format to comply with the new Roku standards. The SDK Converter solution not only offers a hassle-free conversion process but also ensures continuity and stability for Roku Channel owners and their viewers.

About SDK Converter:

SDK Converter, available at sdkconverter.com, is a leading software platform dedicated to providing efficient and user-friendly solutions for streaming channel owners. With a focus on innovation and customer service, SDK Converter aims to empower content creators and broadcasters in the rapidly evolving digital streaming landscape.

Contact:
Nathan Olson
President of Pure Marketing Group
SDK Converter
929-480-2008
[email protected]
www.sdkconverter.com 

SOURCE Pure Technology

