Pure Watercraft Joins the Zero Emission Transportation Association (ZETA) to Promote U.S. Electric Boating

SEATTLE, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Watercraft, the electric boating technology leader, has joined ZETA, the national coalition of electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers, charging companies, utilities, suppliers and others advocating for 100% of vehicles sold by 2030 to be EVs.

Pure Watercraft is the first member of ZETA to focus exclusively on electrifying off-road vehicles and vessels, starting with the Pure Outboard and integrated electric boats being introduced in 2021. While electrified on-road vehicles have captured substantial attention, the boat industry continues to be dominated by gas-powered engines.

Recreational boats are an often-overlooked source of emissions. Because gas outboards don't use catalytic converters, replacing one with the Pure Outboard has the same impact as replacing ~125 gas cars with electric, in terms of cancer-causing emissions (carbon monoxide, oxides of nitrogen, and hydrocarbons). As for carbon dioxide, in the United States, recreational boats generate as much as buses.

Andy Rebele, CEO of Pure Watercraft, commented: "We are proud to join ZETA's coalition of electric mobility thought leaders to promote the benefits of electric vehicle adoption for customers, the U.S. economy, and the environment. We fully support ZETA's goal of a zero-emission U.S. transportation & mobility sector, which will accelerate the adoption of electric propulsion on our roads, mountain trails, and waterways."

Joe Britton, Executive Director of ZETA, added: "Pure Watercraft's leadership in the electrification of marine vessels adds an important voice to ZETA's membership. The rapid transition to a zero-emission U.S. transportation sector must also include off-road vehicles and vessels, and the addition of Pure Watercraft to our membership explicitly highlights the applicability of our education and legislative initiatives to the electrification of all vehicles and vessels."

About ZETA

The Zero Emission Transportation Association (ZETA) is a federal coalition focused on advocating for 100% EV sales by 2030. ZETA is committed to enacting policies that drive EV adoption, create hundreds of thousands of jobs, secure American global EV manufacturing dominance, drastically improve public health, and significantly reduce carbon pollution. Achieving this goal will create hundreds of thousands of new jobs, secure American global EV manufacturing leadership, dramatically improve public health, and significantly reduce carbon pollution.

About Pure Watercraft

Pure Watercraft is leading a fundamental transformation in off-road vehicles and vessels, starting with the electrification of marine propulsion. Founded in April 2011 in Seattle, the company delivers innovative marine electric propulsion solutions that are more enjoyable and accessible for everyone, and more sustainable for the planet. For more information on Pure Watercraft's products, partners, and open career opportunities, please visit www.purewatercraft.com .

SOURCE Pure Watercraft