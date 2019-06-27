Pure Wellness Brings Ultimate Wellness Hotel Experience to La Jolla

ATLANTA, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Wellness, the pioneer and leader in hotel guest room wellness solutions, marries innovative wellness technology and processes to hospitality excellence with the installation of 20 Pure Rooms at a Hilton property in a La Jolla, California, seaside community. Now, wellness-minded travelers visiting Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines can book and experience a Pure Room to wake up to their best.

"La Jolla, where beaches are known for their surf, white sand and tidepools at low tide, has long represented a place for rest, relaxation and rejuvenation," notes Pauline Fonzi, marketing director for Pure Wellness. "With the addition of Pure Rooms to the Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines, travelers seeking a leisurely vacation can now enjoy the benefits of a certified Pure Room in the warm, relaxed and refined ambiance of a Hilton hotel."

By offering a guest room experience that promotes well-being, certified Pure Rooms provide hotel partners a means to offer their guests an environment that leads to greater health, productivity and performance. Through a comprehensive, eco-friendly and patented seven-step process that includes deep-cleaning, treating all surfaces and equipment, and installing a medical-grade air and water purifier, a certified Pure Room offers purified air, a hypoallergenic environment and allergy-friendly bedding.

Pure Wellness maintains over 3,100 Pure Rooms in leading hotel brands across the country, including many Hilton, Marriott, Ritz-Carlton and Embassy Suites locations. To find a Pure Room, learn more about the company or contact Pure Wellness, visit Pureroom.com.

About Pure Wellness

Pure Wellness represents the thought and practice leader in guest room programs for hotels. The company's Pure Room solution offers the wellness-minded traveler a guest room experience that promotes well-being, so they can "be their best."

